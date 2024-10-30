The attachment can handle both wet and dry conditions with cutting widths ranging from 62 to 96 inches, according to Blue Diamond.

When it’s time for clearing lots of snow, Blue Diamond now offers the Heavy Duty Snow Blower attachment for skid steers and compact track loaders.

The attachment can handle both wet and dry conditions with cutting widths ranging from 62 to 96 inches, according to Blue Diamond. It is compatible with most manufacturers’ models and requires hydraulic flows from 14 to 40 gallons per minute, depending on the attachment’s cutting width, the company says.

The blower features a 26-inch diameter five-blade fan that is designed to move high volumes of snow out of the chute at high velocity. It also uses machine-formed, hand-welded 19-inch augers made of high-tensile steel ribbon flighting for handling heavy, wet snow.

The chute can hydraulically rotate up to 270 degrees and is 11 inches in diameter. Its offset design provides better visibility for the operator, the company says.

Blue Diamond



Other standard features on the blower include:

Manual pin-style deflector. A hydraulically operated deflector is optional.

Adjustable skid shoes to extend the life of the cutting edge and protect surfaces from damage.

Replaceable bolt-on cutting edge.

Hydraulic line check valves that prevent reverse rotation and allow the motor to overrun after the valve is shut off.

Various plug features so the snow blower can be used with a variety of skid steers and CTLs.

“Our new snow blower is compatible with most OEMs,” says Drew Truan, chief operating officer at Blue Diamond Attachments. “It’s built to withstand the harshest of winter."