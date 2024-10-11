Yanmar has introduced its fourth, final and smallest compact track loader in its whirlwind release of its new CTL lineup. The 8,575-pound TL65RS is designed for easy transport and maneuverability on tight jobsites.

The radial-lift CTL is powered by a 67-horsepower Yanmar Tier 4 Final diesel engine. It has a 2,100-pound rated operating capacity, a 6,000-pound tipping load and a maximum travel speed of 7.5 mph.

To view other models from Yanmar’s new line of CTLs, as well as complementary attachments, check out the links below:

Comfort and Performance

Inside the cab, operators will find a standard suspended seat, a spacious operator area, ergonomic controls and 360-degree visibility of the jobsite. To further enhance visibility, buyers can add an optional backup camera, viewable on the standard 7-inch color touchscreen display. The base model features open ROPS. The optional all-weather cab has heat, air conditioning and a curved glass door.

The TL65RS can also be optioned with 26.7 gallons per minute of high flow at 3,771 psi. The system comes with larger line sizes, hydraulic coolers and direct-drive pumps, resulting in more flow and pressure directly to the attachment and reducing power loss, Yanmar says. Standard flow is 21.4 gallons per minute at 3,480 psi.

To improve material retention and improve ride quality, Yanmar equipped the machine with a torsion axle suspended undercarriage with a pivot link system at the rear axle. This system reduces oscillation during travel to stabilize the machine.

Yanmar

Yanmar’s optional productivity-enhancing features include:

Self-leveling technology and dual-direction capabilities: Automatically levels the load while raising and lowering loader arms.

Automatically levels the load while raising and lowering loader arms. Return-to-position technology: Sets a designated height for the loader arms.

Sets a designated height for the loader arms. Work tool positioner: Selects a preset for the angle of the attachment based on the task at hand.

Selects a preset for the angle of the attachment based on the task at hand. Auto two-speed: Automatically shifts the machine between low- and high-speed modes for a smoother transition and more control.

Automatically shifts the machine between low- and high-speed modes for a smoother transition and more control. Speed-sensitive ride control : Enhances material retention at higher speeds without the need to actively switch the feature off when converting to slower-moving applications.

: Enhances material retention at higher speeds without the need to actively switch the feature off when converting to slower-moving applications. SmartAssist Remote telematics: Monitors the machine, providing error detection and notification to real-time operational status updates and daily work reports. An integrated theft protection feature lets owners set a range from a specific location and trigger an alert if the machine goes outside the range.

Reliability

The TL65RS has a 2-year/2,000-hour machine warranty and a 1-year/1,000-hour track warranty.

Yanmar says the steel-embedded rubber-tracked undercarriage offers “construction-grade reliability,” while bar-tread tracks increase traction, improve ride quality and reduce vibration.

Daily maintenance points are easily accessible, and the skid plates are removable for quick cleaning. The three-panel engine access with a swing-out radiator can be opened without tools.

Quick Specs