Bull Equipment Charges Into U.S. Market with Low-Cost Mini Excavator Lineup

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jul 29, 2025
Bull Equipment Lot 1
Bull Equipment

Bull Equipment has charged into the U.S. mini excavator market with five models ranging from 1.2 to 4.0 tons, a direct-to-consumer sales model that claims no dealer markups and prices up to “40 percent lower than big-brand alternatives.”

Owner Fredrik Lundqvist says his mission is simple: “To deliver exceptional equipment without the inflated price tag. High quality doesn’t have to mean high cost. We’re here to level the playing field for small-business owners and hardworking Americans.”

The machines are manufactured in China, with key components sourced from international suppliers, including Kubota and Parker. Lundqvist says his team works closely with the factory on production oversight, quality control and continuous product improvement. “Our product line and business model have already proven successful in Europe, and now in the U.S., we’re customizing features and specifications based on direct customer feedback.”

Each machine is inspected both pre-shipment and again upon arrival at Bull Equipment USA’s Hutto, Texas-based headquarters, before final delivery to customers, he says.

Customers can order the mini excavators directly through the website, by phone or via email, with orders typically shipping within one business day. Demos are available at the Texas warehouse, or Bull can come directly to buyers at their location.

[Related Content: What's New for Compact Excavators? Buyer's Guide 2025]

Bull 18-X Mini Excavator

Starting at just $14,900, the first model in stock and ready to ship is the 18-X. The 1.8-ton mini excavator comes equipped with a 19.5-horsepower Kubota D902 diesel engine, Parker hydraulics, two-speed travel, offset boom and a variable-width track with track motor protection.

It offers a breakout force of up to 4,144 pounds, depending on the configuration, and a maximum digging depth of 81.1 inches. Three buckets, ranging from 8 to 40 inches, and a quick coupler come standard.

Bull Equipment USA owner Fredrik LundqvistBull Equipment USA owner Fredrik Lundqvist Bull EquipmentMore Models on the Way

The next models set for U.S. distribution include:    

  • 12‑X: Ultra-compact, ideal for tight jobsites
  • 22‑X: Larger lift capacity, Kubota D1105 engine
  • 25‑X: Swing boom, wide cab, heavier-duty frame
  • 40‑X: 4‑ton class, designed for bigger digging and grading projects

The company also offers a growing line of attachments, including augers, rippers, grading buckets and forks.

Lundqvist hinted that larger machines may be on the way, saying, “An early insight? Demand for larger, heavier machines is even stronger here in America. After all, it’s not just in Texas that everything is bigger; it’s the whole country.”

Parts and Service

Bull mini excavators come with a 24-month limited warranty, and the company maintains an inventory of wear parts at its Texas warehouse.

“We stock fast-moving wear parts, filters, seals, hoses and fittings at our Texas warehouse for next-day processing. Most parts ship out within 24 to 48 hours, and we’re continually expanding our U.S. inventory to reduce downtime for customers,” says Lundqvist.

While Bull is still in the early stages of building a nationwide network of independent service partners, Lundqvist notes that many routine service needs can be handled by local equipment shops or mobile diesel mechanics, thanks to the company’s use of “standard, well-supported components like Kubota engines and Parker hydraulics.”

Customers also have access to Bull’s in-house technical support team, available by phone, email or video call to assist with troubleshooting, maintenance guidance and parts identification, he says. “Our goal is to make service straightforward, responsive and accessible, whether you’re in a rural area or on a busy jobsite.” 

What’s Next?

With several early customer deliveries completed and more incoming stock on the water, Lundqvist is optimistic for the future of Bull Equipment in the U.S., saying, “Early demand has been very encouraging, and we’re ramping up steadily with a focus on sustainable, customer-first growth.”

According to EDA's equipment finance data, nearly 35,000 new mini excavators were financed in 2024, making it the second-highest retailing product category behind compact track loaders. EDA is owned by Equipment World parent company Fusable. 

