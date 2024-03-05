“Extreme Compact” with Power: Manitou’s New 1950 RT Compact Track Loader

Manitou 1950 RT compact track loader
Manitou

Manitou says its new 1950 RT compact track loader delivers plenty of power in an "extremely compact" footprint.

The 8,150-pound machine is powered by a 74-horsepower Yanmar engine. It has a rated operating capacity of 1,950 pounds. High-flow auxiliary hydraulics allow the machine to run a variety of high-power attachments.

The machine debuted at the ARA Show alongside Manitou’s expanded lineup of mid-sized skid steers and CTLs.

“There’s demand for CTLs with a small footprint and horsepower levels that don’t require more extensive emissions solutions — while still delivering increased performance,” says Nathan Ryan, product line manager for skid steers and CTLs, Manitou. “The 1950 RT provides those added operating capacities without significantly increasing the size of the machine compared to more traditional small-framed loaders.”

Manitou says numerous track width and tread pattern options are available, which aid in stability depending on jobsite needs. The radial lift arm design makes the machine well-suited for ground-engaging work. It has a dump height of 92 inches.

The 1950 RT comes standard with an extra heavy-duty cast bumper. Two welded studs on the sides of the machine enable suitcase weights to be bolted on to further boost the power and strength of the machine.

The new model shares the same cab as the 1350 RT and 1650 RT. It also shares the same IdealTrax track auto-tensioning system from Manitou’s new mid-size compact loader. Ryan says the standardization improves the ride quality of the machine while reducing the number of parts dealers need to stock. Double rollers are in the front and rear of the track system, and triple flange rollers are in the middle. It can hit speeds up to 10 miles per hour with the two-speed option.

Other features that help reduce and manage the total cost of ownership of the machine include a swing-out cooler that makes it easier to keep the engine compartment clean and engine temperatures down, and the Manitou EasyMANAGER telematics platform.

“We deliver premium features and added capacities in a footprint that is easy to transport, easy to maneuver on tight jobsites, and easy to operate,” says Ryan. “And it’s extremely easy to use and maintain for rental businesses and contractors where power and simplicity is favored without significantly increasing the size of the machine.” 

Quick Specs:

  • Rated Operating Capacity: 1,951 lb
  • Operating Capacity at 50% Tipping Load: 2,787 lb
  • Rated Operating Capacity with Optional Counterweight: 5,858 lb
  • Operating Weight: 8,150 lb
