ASV has replaced the Deutz-powered VT-70 High Output compact track loader in its Max Series lineup with its new Yanmar-powered VT-75.

By substituting an engine from sister company Yanmar, the midframe CTL can now be serviced from top to bottom by ASV dealers. However, this comes with some changes in performance when comparing the models side by side.

"The VT-75 is similar to the VT-75 High Output in specs. The real value for operators – and one of the reasons for the release of the new model – are the operator experience and reliability benefits that come from the new Yanmar engine. The Yanmar engine is well known for its reliability, and its addition to an ASV machine means now operators/owners can have both the machine and engine serviced at the same dealer instead of needing to go to a different location for engine service. The model also includes technology features the VT-70 High Output did not have, such as optional work-tool positioner, return-to-position, and self-leveling technology, as well as access to the Yanmar SmartAssist Remote telematics system," a spokesperson for ASV said.

The 74.3-horsepower Deutz engine that powered the VT-70 High Output has been replaced with an equivalent horsepower Tier 4 Final Yanmar diesel engine, offering 194.9 foot-pounds of torque, down from the 207 foot-pounds of torque on the Deutz.

Direct-drive pumps on the VT-75 optimize the hydraulic performance compared to belt-driven pump systems, putting out 3,771 psi of auxiliary pressure and 21.4 gallons per minute of flow, the company says. An optional 26.7 gallon-per-minute high-flow system is also available.

The VT-75 has a 10-foot 5-inch lift height, a 2,300-pound rated operating capacity and a 6,571-pound tipping load, making it ideal for loading over the side of high dump trucks, ASV says.

ASV’s Posi-Track undercarriage is designed to give operators more traction, speed and performance. It features a suspension made up of two independent torsion axles for a smoother ride over uneven terrain and ground speeds up to 9.1 mph, according to ASV. The flexible track and suspension increase ground contact and — as a result — traction and pushing power in steep, wet, muddy and slippery conditions, the company says. The VT-75 has a ground pressure of 4.5 psi and 12 inches of ground clearance.

ASV says the VT-75 can operate at 100% load, 100% of the time from -40 degrees F to 118 degrees F ambient temperatures, thanks to its hydraulic and cooling systems.

ASV

All Max Series loaders have a premium operator cab that provides more all-around space, ergonomic electronic joystick controls, an upgraded HVAC system, and a fully adjustable and suspended seat.

Large windows and an optional backup camera provide 360-degree visibility to the attachment and jobsite. A 7-inch color display consolidates various switches as well as improves access to monitoring tools. A standard roof escape hatch enhances safety in the event of an accident.

Additional optional features include:

Work tool positioner: Allows access to a preset attachment angle for repetitive applications

Allows access to a preset attachment angle for repetitive applications Return-to-position technology: Can be used separately or combined with the work tool positioner to preset the height of the loader arms

Can be used separately or combined with the work tool positioner to preset the height of the loader arms Self-leveling technology: Automatically levels the load while raising the arms and lowering them

Automatically levels the load while raising the arms and lowering them Auto 2-speed technology: Provides a seamless transition between low- and high-speed modes

Provides a seamless transition between low- and high-speed modes Speed-sensitive ride control: Builds on auto 2-speed by improving material retention at higher speeds but switching off automatically for slower-moving tasks

Builds on auto 2-speed by improving material retention at higher speeds but switching off automatically for slower-moving tasks Backup camera: Provides greater visibility around the machine while in reverse

Provides greater visibility around the machine while in reverse Yanmar SmartAssist Telematics: Provides real-time operational status updates, daily work reports and integrated theft protection

Serviceability

A swing-out radiator, top hood and side doors provide access to all sides of the engine compartment, including filters and other daily checkpoints. The machine’s cooler also swings out with the door for easy cleaning.

ASV backs its machines with a two-year, 2,000-hour warranty that includes “the industry’s only no-derailment guarantee” and covers the tracks for the entire warranty period.