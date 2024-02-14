Yanmar announced its entrance into the compact track loader market at last year’s ConExpo, and now, its first model, a TL100VS, has rolled off the production line.

The company says the expansion of its compact equipment offering is the culmination of four years of research and development, the acquisition of a U.S. manufacturing facility and the addition of a CTL-focused engineering team.

“It’s immensely satisfying to see these first machines roll off the line,” said Matt Deloglos, vice president of commercial, Yanmar Compact Equipment North America. “Our team has worked tirelessly towards this goal for the last four years with designing, testing and manufacturing these machines as well as getting the plant and our team ready to launch these products.”

Ranging from 67 to 103.5 horsepower, the full line of CTLs includes the TL65RS, TL75VS, TL80VS and TL100VS. All models are construction-grade machines and include extra durability for tough conditions, while the Tier 4 Final Yanmar diesel engines offer plenty of power, the company says. Additional features include 360-degree visibility from the standard suspended seat, a 7-inch color display, a torsion-axle suspended undercarriage, a removable roof hatch escape, LED lights, and optional SmartAssist telematics.

The vertical-lift TL100VS is equipped with a 103.5-horsepower Yanmar 4TNV94FHT diesel engine with a maximum travel speed of 8 mph. It weighs 10,555 pounds and has a rated operating capacity of 3,780 pounds.

Initially, Yanmar said production of the TL100VS was to begin in the spring of 2023, with the other three models starting production in late 2023. The remaining new models are now set for production later in 2024.

The CTLs round out Yanmar’s compact equipment lineup, which also includes mini excavators, compact wheel loaders, and tracked carriers.

Check out the TL75VS that was on display at ConExpo 2023 in the clip below: