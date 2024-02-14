Yanmar's First Compact Track Loader, the TL100VS, Has Arrived

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Feb 14, 2024
Yanmar TL100VS compact track loader
Yanmar

Yanmar announced its entrance into the compact track loader market at last year’s ConExpo, and now, its first model, a TL100VS, has rolled off the production line.

The company says the expansion of its compact equipment offering is the culmination of four years of research and development, the acquisition of a U.S. manufacturing facility and the addition of a CTL-focused engineering team.

“It’s immensely satisfying to see these first machines roll off the line,” said Matt Deloglos, vice president of commercial, Yanmar Compact Equipment North America. “Our team has worked tirelessly towards this goal for the last four years with designing, testing and manufacturing these machines as well as getting the plant and our team ready to launch these products.”

Ranging from 67 to 103.5 horsepower, the full line of CTLs includes the TL65RS, TL75VS, TL80VS and TL100VS. All models are construction-grade machines and include extra durability for tough conditions, while the Tier 4 Final Yanmar diesel engines offer plenty of power, the company says. Additional features include 360-degree visibility from the standard suspended seat, a 7-inch color display, a torsion-axle suspended undercarriage, a removable roof hatch escape, LED lights, and optional SmartAssist telematics.

The vertical-lift TL100VS is equipped with a 103.5-horsepower Yanmar 4TNV94FHT diesel engine with a maximum travel speed of 8 mph. It weighs 10,555 pounds and has a rated operating capacity of 3,780 pounds.

Initially, Yanmar said production of the TL100VS was to begin in the spring of 2023, with the other three models starting production in late 2023. The remaining new models are now set for production later in 2024.  

The CTLs round out Yanmar’s compact equipment lineup, which also includes mini excavators, compact wheel loaders, and tracked carriers.

Check out the TL75VS that was on display at ConExpo 2023 in the clip below:

Related Stories
Bobcat CTL hits cop car in Lincoln, Nebraska
Compact Track Loaders
Nebraska Man Goes on CTL Rampage, Hits Police Car, Multiple Vehicles
Kioti TL750 compact track loader
Compact Track Loaders
Kioti's Long-Awaited Compact Loaders Make Their Debut
Maxresdefault 652ea7e519d67
Compact Track Loaders
Video: Coast 2 Coast Lawn Maintenance Offers Impressions of Cat’s Next Gen 255 CTL
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Yanmar TL100VS compact track loader
Compact Track Loaders
Yanmar's First Compact Track Loader, the TL100VS, Has Arrived
The new model has rolled off the production line, marking the company's entry into a new equipment market.
Cat D3 dozer
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Bulldozers in 2023
Cat 320 Electric excavator dumping dirt
Business
“Best Year in 98-Year History," Caterpillar Says of 2023
Maxresdefault 65c64fceb8c25
The Dirt
Is it a Backhoe? A Loader? – No, It’s a Huddig!
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program
Featured Sponsor
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Beyond Machines: Unleashing the full potential of connected construction
Whether you know it or not, not being connected is hurting your construction business. This is a map to unleash your potential—empowering your team across workflows, with the right data to make the right decisions, at the right time.
DownloadView All