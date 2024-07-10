The Bobcat T86 has 105 horsepower, an operating weight of 12,393 pounds and ROC of up to 4,100 pounds with optional 400-pound counterweight (at 35% of tipping load). The optional two-speed drive delivers travel speeds up to 10.7 mph. Standard and optional high flow are 23.6 and 36.6 gpm at 3,500 psi. Optional Super Flow is 42 gpm at 4,061 psi.

Sales growth for compact track loaders has levelled off some, but product development carries on as strong as ever.

Manufacturers are offering larger machines. Three companies – Develon, Kioti and Hyundai – have recently entered the CTL market. And as more contractors move away from just material handling, new compact track loaders are able to run a wider range of attachments and get quicker, easier coupling systems.

“There’s something for everyone,” says Takeuchi product manager Lee Padgett.

Here’s the latest on CTLs from Bobcat, Case, Cat, Develon, Hyundai, JCB, John Deere, Kioti, Kubota, New Holland and Takeuchi.

Bobcat: Easier Attachment Changes

Much of the appeal of compact track loaders is their ability to run attachments. Bobcat’s new Bob-Dock makes it easier than ever to connect and change out tools.

The Bob-Dock includes a hydraulic coupler; so now hydraulic attachments can be changed from the operator’s seat. The hydraulic couplers on the Bob-Dock are protected against damage and dirt by a special housing.

The Bob-Tach system has been around for some time, providing quick and secure mechanical connection to attachments, and Bobcat offers an adaptor plate for customers wanting to use their new Bob-Dock-equipped CTL with attachments they already own.

Mike Fitzgerald, Bobcat marketing manager, says customers should consider their applications when matching attachments and CTLs.

“Think about the sizes of everything – gates, lot lines, loads, lift heights, the weight of the material, whether using a bucket or a fork. Think about the optimal production level.”

The range of attachments includes ones that run on standard or high flow. Bobcat also offers Super Flow on the T86, its largest model, for the most demanding attachments.

Similarly, guidance and control systems are available for certain attachments.

“Lasers are the most popular because contractors often have beacons already and need only the receivers and other hardware for individual attachments,” Fitzgerald says. GNSS and sonic tracers are available for use on grader attachments.

Fitzgerald also stresses the value of telematics, such as Bobcat Machine IQ, for achieving true peak value out of your equipment.

Case: Demanding, Smarter Attachments

Case CE Brady Lewis, CTL product manager, Case Construction Equipment, says it’s not just important to consider attachment use when designing a CTL, an OEM must also consider the most demanding attachments.

Operating a hydraulic hammer puts a heavy load on the hydraulic system as well as shock loads throughout the machine. A mulching head requires high hydraulic output from the CTL, which in turn demands high cooling-package performance.

“Our compact track loaders are designed to manage these stresses all the way up to the TV620B, our largest model, which runs the most demanding attachments without need for secondary coolers,” he says.

Gustav Krejcha, Case product marketing manager, construction equipment attachments, says it’s not just the demand for more and bigger attachments driving product development. Customers want smarter attachments, too, with plug-and-play connectivity to the CTL.

Interest in machine control and guidance is increasing, whether the systems are 3D, 2D or indicate only.

Krejcha says customers are also using battery-powered GNSS tracking devices to keep up with their many attachments. “This is especially true with larger fleets seeking to manage their attachments, reduce the cost of logistics and guard against theft.”

Smarter attachments put new demands on CTLs to ensure optimal integration, he adds.

Develon’s First CTL Arrives

Develon The new Develon DTL35 compact track loader is now at dealers.

The 115.3-gross-horsepower CTL boasts a 3,806-pound rated operating capacity at 35% of tipping load.

“We decided to start at the top of the larger end of compact track loaders and work backward from there,” says Dylan Freeman, Develon CTL production manager.

Develon brought the 3.4-liter engine in its DD100 dozer over to the CTL, which helped accelerate development.

The DTL35 can be configured with dual-flange front and single-flange rear idlers for typical applications. An undercarriage with triple-flange front and rear idlers can handle rough terrain and side slopes and provide more durability and reduced risk of de-tracking, the company says.

Customers can choose from standard- or high-flow hydraulics at 22 and 40 gallons per minute, respectively. There are two track options, a multi-bar design for balanced overall performance and a block style for use on rock and other high-wear environments.

The DTL35 features a torsion-axle suspension, which provides controlled flex in the undercarriage for better traction and comfort. The two-speed drive yields a maximum travel speed of 9.2 mph.

Standard features include a quick hydraulic coupler, reversing fan and air-ride seating with heat. Options include around-view monitor camera system with up to 270 degrees of visibility and rear object detection and tagging.

Freeman says the next CTL will likely have a lower rated operating capacity, and be under 74 horsepower for customers who don’t want to deal with diesel exhaust fluid.

Hyundai Enters CTL Market

Hyundai Hyundai entered the CTL market in 2023 with the HT100V, a vertical-lift model with 70 net horsepower from a Hyundai HTI4 turbocharged engine.

Standard features include a sliding door allowing operation with the door open or closed, air conditioning and LED work lights.

A hydraulic quick coupler is also standard. A multifunction joystick provides hands-only operation of all controls; no foot pedals needed.

Safety is enhanced with a standard rearview camera; an “escort system” that keeps the LED lights on for 30 seconds after shutdown; and an emergency boom-down feature that enables manual descent of the boom in the unlikely event of an electrical system failure.

Ride Control is available for further improvements to ride comfort and material retention. Other options include high-flow hydraulics and Hi Mate telematics. An open cab model is in the works.

David Spooner, product manager, Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas, says the HT100V and its cousin, the HS120V skid steer also released in 2023, are perfect for pairing with Hyundai’s compact excavators “to provide a broad range of capabilities to contractors and other equipment users.”

JCB’s Unique Teleskids

JCB The 3TS-8T Teleskid is a hallmark machine in JCB’s lineup.

The telescoping arm is borrowed from the company’s telehandler line and shares the U-press design that minimizes welds and includes keyway casting to disperse hydraulic forces. The extendable boom gives a pin height of 13 feet 3 inches and a forward reach of 8 feet from the operator’s seat.

Even with the boom retracted, the bucket sits farther forward than with other CTLs, allowing the operator to see all four corners of the bucket and enabling digging down to 3 feet below grade. Low-flow (26 gpm) lines extend and retract with the boom. High-flow (33 gpm) lines are in a fixed position. A 14-pin electrical connector is standard.

The telescopic boom is one unique feature of JCB Teleskids; the other is a feature they share will all JCB CTLs, the single-sided boom.

“The whole point of the single-sided boom is safety,” says product manager Lee Tice. “No more operators getting trapped in the cab. No more clambering over the bucket or attachment to enter or exit the cab. There is zero loss of CTL performance but a huge gain in operator safety.”

JCB was clever in engine selection. It took a 4.4 l. EcoMAX rated at 109 horsepower in other equipment (telehandlers, backhoes) and de-rated it to 74 horsepower. The result is a machine with no need for diesel exhaust fluid but which preserves the 295 foot-pounds of torque of the engine in its original configuration.

The smaller 2TS-7T Teleskid model also has a 74-horsepower engine. As to whether JCB has plans for CTLs with more power, Tice says, the company is monitoring the market for interest in higher-power machines.

John Deere’s Largest Ever CTL

John Deere John Deere’s tiering strategy has come to its CTL line with the new 331 P-Tier, 333 P-Tier, and the 335 P-Tier, which is the largest Deere CTL to date.

The 331 and 333 in their updated P-Tier configuration get new from-the-ground-up cabs and bumps in power. The 331 goes to 98 gross horsepower, the 333 P-Tier to 108 gross horsepower, and the 335 comes in with 118 gross horsepower.

The 331 P-Tier gets new hydraulic valving. The 333 and 335 get Deere’s pressure-compensated, load-sensing hydraulics, which have been on backhoes for some time. Emily Pagura, product marketing manager, John Deere, says the key advantage to PCLS hydraulics is optimal performance at all times, with hydraulic performance constantly tailored to meet the demands of the task.

All three machines have half-inch hydraulic couplers on the front. The 335 P-Tier also has ¾-inch couplers and up to 44 gallons per minute of hydraulic flow and 4,000 psi with the PCLS design. Mulchers and Deere’s largest-ever cold planer have been added to the attachment catalog.

Joystick pods are adjustable for position. An optional advanced large touchscreen monitor is available, as is an extra camera that provides a 270-degree view of the work area on a dedicated monitor.

Among the features on the available Joystick Performance Package is the ability to set ISO- or H-pattern control configuration. The Attachment Manager is optional on the 331 P-Tier and 333 P-Tier and standard on the 335 P-Tier. It has every John Deere attachment loaded into it for matching hydraulic performance and configuring roller controls and joystick top buttons for use with each specific attachment.

Kioti Expands into CTL Market

Kioti Kioti has long been known for tractors but has steadily been expanding its offerings. The TL750 compact track loader is a recent addition to the line.

Available with an open or enclosed operator station – the latter available with air conditioning – the cab features a rollup door that can be locked in the open position.

“This operator-centric design also includes a high-back suspension seat and a large LCD digital display,” says Justin Moe, product manager, Kioti Construction Division.

The TL750 uses a 74-horsepower Kioti naturally aspirated engine that is well established in the RX Series tractors. Two-speed travel is standard, and maximum speed is 7.1 mph.

Front and rear LED work lights are also standard, as is the rearview camera. The vertical-lift machine provides 130.3 inches of maximum pin height and 43.2 inches of reach at max lift.

Pilot-control joysticks provide enhanced feel and response. Hydraulic flow is 21.9 gallons per minute and pressure is 3,335 psi. (Optional high-flow specs were not available at press time.)

Kubota: Next-Generation SVL75

Kubota The SVL75-3 sits neatly in the middle of Kubota’s three-model CTL lineup.

The smaller SVL65-2 and larger SVL97-2 retain the -2 Series designation. Maximum travel speed of the SVL75-3 is 8.6 mph.

Both standard and wide tracks are available at 12.6 and 15.8 inches wide, respectively. Ground pressure is as low as 4.7 psi with the wide-track option and open cab.

Gross horsepower is the same as the SVL75-2 at 74.3, but peak torque is higher. Rated operating capacity is 2,490 pounds at 35% of tipping load.

“Our best estimate is that no more than 25% of users are focused strictly on loader work,” says Jerry Corder, product manager, construction equipment, Kubota. “CTLs are designed as toolcarriers and come with hydraulics to operate a range of accessories.”

Standard and high flow for the SVL75-3 are 19.2 and 29.8 gallons per minute at 3,185 psi, respectively.

All three models are offered with open or enclosed cabs and are vertical-lift machines.

New Holland: “More Size, More Power”

New Holland The new C362 is the biggest model in the seven-machine lineup from New Holland Construction.

It has 114 gross horsepower and a rated operating capacity of 4,340 pounds at 35% of tipping load.

“The demand is always for more size, more power,” says Doran Herritt, marketing manager, New Holland Construction. “Everybody wants bigger and faster.”

He says high-demand attachments are driving this trend, with hydraulic mulcher sales growing the fastest.

Herritt says a mismatch between the attachment and the CTL can damage one or both and advises customers to not exceed values when they’re available. New Holland offers standard, high-flow and enhanced high-flow hydraulics, the latter providing 42 gallons per minute at 4,100 psi. “You can’t upgrade hydraulics later; so it’s best to know your needs, so you get the right machine from the start.”

The cab is fully sealed and pressurized. Seat choices include suspension or composite air ride. An optional factory-installed lap bar is available on all 300 Series models. An available 8-inch LCD display with integrated rear camera and Bluetooth radio is also satellite-radio ready.

The C362 features New Holland’s TerraGlide track suspension for improved traction and comfort.

As to whether CTLs will get any larger, Herritt says, “We’re probably near the maximum size now. Beyond the biggest machines currently available, you’re probably better off with a backhoe or compact wheel loader. You lose the CTL’s maneuverability, but you gain significant capacity.”

Takeuchi: “Something for Everyone”

Takeuchi Right-sizing as a business strategy refers to making hard decisions to realign a company’s resources with emerging realities and often involves restructuring. No such agonizing moves, however, are required when right-sizing a CTL from a full-line OEM, such as Takeuchi.

Its five models range from the radial-lift 65-horsepower TL6R to the vertical-lift 111.3-horsepower TL12V2.

Takeuchi product manager Lee Padgett says the TL6R is prized for its small footprint, especially in cramped urban worksites, while still offering the good rated operating capacity and pushing power for which CTLs are known.

The midsize TL8R2 and TL10V2 are generally transportable without a CDL-licensed driver, yet both have strong bucket-breakout and lift-arm forces and are available with high-flow hydraulics.

Takeuchi’s two largest models, the TL12R2 and TL12V2 (radial and vertical lift, respectively), have the horsepower and hydraulic flow – up to 40 gallons per minute – to handle the most demanding applications and attachments.

When asked to summarize the pattern of growth in CTL sales, Padgett said, “The demand for models and sizes doesn’t seem to be really following any specific trends; our customers’ choices are highly dependent on their applications.

“So, perhaps the real key to growth in the CTL market isn’t a particular size or model, but the fact that manufacturers, dealers and owner/operators have all recognized the need to match machines to the tasks at hand.”