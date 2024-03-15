Convert Your Skid Steer to Tracks with the New Mattracks RT125 TC

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Mar 15, 2024
Mattracks rt125 tc tracks on bobcat s770 bucket loaded with rocks
It takes less than an hour to convert all four skid steer tires to the RT125 TC tracks, according to Mattracks.
Mattracks

Mattracks, which specializes in converting wheeled vehicles to rubber tracks, has expanded its product line to include skid steers.

The company’s RT125 TC model can now be used to convert skid steers with wheelbases of at least 4 feet to its four-track system. The company says the system increases traction “10-fold while maintaining the same maneuverability and zero-turn ability as tires.”

The industrial-grade rubber tracks can support up to 12,500 pounds and are 15 inches wide. They oscillate independently and are designed to conform to the ground and its contours. That leads to added stability, which the company says also makes for a smoother ride.

On average, it takes less than an hour to convert all four skid steer tires to tracks, according to Mattracks.

The tracks “easily transition from sand, mud, snow or rock to hard surfaces,” the company says.

The RT125 TC models have been used on articulated loaders, riding trenchers and the Bobcat Toolcat prior to being developed for skid steer conversions.

New Holland L180 skid steer converted to Mattracks RT125 TC rubber tracksThe industrial-grade rubber tracks can support up to 12,500 pounds and are 15 inches wide.MattracksBased in Karlstad, Minnesota, Mattracks is celebrating its 30th year of converting wheeled vehicles to its track system. It started out in 1994 by converting full-sized pickup trucks. The company claims to have “conceived, developed and produced the industry’s first rubber track conversion system.”

Founder Glen Brazier got the inspiration for the tracks from his son, Matt, who was 11 years old at the time.

Matt drew a large truck with tracks in place of tires.

“Can we make something like this?” he asked his father.

Thirty years later, the company offers more than 170 different models for multi-axle vehicles, including construction equipment, UTVs, SUVs and trucks.

 

 

Related Stories
Kioti SL750 skid steer kicking up dust
Skid Steer Loaders
The Ever-Stalwart Skid Steer – New Models Keep on Coming
Firstgreen Industries Elise CBL cab-less remotely operated electric skid steer loader
Skid Steer Loaders
"World's First Cab-less Remotely Operated Electric Skid Steer": The Elise CBL
Bobcat S7X dumping bucket
Skid Steer Loaders
Bobcat Reinvents the Skid Steer with All-Electric S7X
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 65f4701fb6f9c
The Dirt
Don’t Slight the Scraper – How it Can Be Your Go-To Earthmover
When it comes to moving dirt, pull-type scrapers offer many advantages you might not have considered. Watch The Dirt to see how.
Men exchanging cash
Regulations
Four Plead Guilty to $100M Construction Bid Rigging, Price Fixing Scheme
Komatsu PC490HRD-11 high-reach excavator
Excavators
Komatsu Debuts High-Reach Demolition Excavator, the PC490HRD-11
handcuffs on $100 dollar bills stock image
Safety & Compliance
Construction Safety Scam – Company Accused of Selling 20K Fake Training Cards
Report: The 2024 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Featured Sponsor
Report: The 2024 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program
Eight crucial tire practices to increase uptime, keep operators safe and reduce costly, preventable failures.
DownloadView All