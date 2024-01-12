Blow Snow Up to 45 Feet with Paladin's New IceShark for CTLs

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jan 12, 2024
Paladin IceShark snow blower for compact track loaders and skid steers
Paladin

As winter storms pummel many parts of the country, Paladin has launched its new 250 Series IceShark Snow Blower for compact track loaders and skid steer loaders.

Available in widths of 48, 60, 72 or 84 inches, the snow blowers are compatible with CTLs with 8 to 45 gallons per minute of hydraulic flow.

IceShark Snow Blowers are designed to produce a clean scrape, snow removal up to structures and flexibility to place snow out of the way, the company says. The optional hydraulically actuated backdrag blade allows operators to clear snow as close as 6 inches from a garage or wall, reducing the amount of shoveling required.

Operators can easily control snow placement, thanks to the IceShark’s Dual Articulating Chute offering 270 degrees of motion and ability to blow snow from as close as 3 feet or up to 45 feet.

The new 3D Floating Hitch offers side-to-side, up-and-down, and front-to-back motion of the attachment for smooth operation on uneven surfaces.

With the move of one pin, operators quickly and easily transition from clearing gravel to pavement, the company says. Replaceable wear pads are available for steel skis, and soft pads are available for sensitive surfaces.

According to Paladin, the skid skis, in combination with the 3D Floating Hitch, allow the IceShark to produce a clean, uninterrupted scrape and use less salt.

The serrated auger, ranging from 15 to 19 inches in diameter, can chew through all kinds of snow – from fresh powder to iced over banks, the company says.

Built-in yellow indicators guide users as they get close to a structure and give the operator guidance before engaging the backdrag.

