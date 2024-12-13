AUSA's Next-Generation Compact Dumpers Get New Design, Safety Features

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 13, 2024
Ausa next-generation compact dumpers
Ausa

AUSA has released its next-generation range of compact dumpers. The five-model lineup offers 2,200-pound and 3,300-pound payload capacities and new features for added safety and functionality.

All five compact dumpers are powered by a 20-horsepower Kubota diesel engine and feature permanent four-wheel drive and a fuel tank with 60% more capacity.

At just 39 inches wide, the D101AHA Compact is the smallest model in the range. AUSA says the 2,200-pound capacity dumper with a high-tip skip is ideal for indoor demolition work.

The D101AHA and D101AHG models have a 2,200-pound capacity skip and 42-inch widths. The AHA version has a front and high-tip skip for emptying small loads of material into jobsite dumpsters, while the AHG version has a swivel-tip skip for unloading materials into side ditches.

The D151AHA and D151AHG models feature same high-tip and swivel skip configurations as the above models but with a larger 3,300-pound-capacity payload, making them ideal for earthmoving and small demolition jobs on tight jobsites.

Improved design

The dumpers feature a new angular line design for improved accessibility to key components.

A folding compartment in the operator's area offers quick access to the engine and maintenance parts, including air, fluid and fuel filters, radiators and tanks.

The dashboard display gives operators an at-a-glance look at fuel level, hours of use and which features are activated.

New safety features

New standard safety equipment is designed to increase the safety of the operator and those near the machines.

Each machine is equipped with a negative brake that brings it to a complete stop when it is not in use, without needing to apply the brake. An electric parking brake can also be turned on with the push of a button on the dashboard.

The cab features a new suspension seat with a presence sensor and a seat belt with a buckle sensor.

AUSA was acquired by Oshkosh Corporation earlier this year. It is part of the company’s access segment, which includes JLG and Hinowa.

Quick Specs

D101AHA Compact

  • Unloading system: High tip
  • Load capacity: 2,200 pounds
  • Transmission: Hydrostatic
Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Presented by Michelin North America
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!

D101AHA

  • Unloading system: High tip
  • Load capacity: 2,200 pounds
  • Transmission: Hydrostatic

D101AHG

  • Unloading system: Swivel tip
  • Load capacity: 2,200 pounds
  • Transmission: Hydrostatic

D151AHA

  • Unloading system: High tip
  • Load capacity: 3,300 pounds
  • Transmission: Hydrostatic

D151AHG

  • Unloading system: Swivel tip
  • Load capacity: 3,300 pounds
  • Transmission: Hydrostatic
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Related Stories
Stolen Case CX370 mini excavator
Compact Excavators
GPS on Stolen Excavator Helps Police Uncover Chop Shop in Georgia
Mecalac MCL small articulated loader with Folding Canopy
Compact Utility Loaders
Mecalac’s MCL Loaders Get Foldable Canopy Option for Low-Clearance Jobsites
FAE RCU120 Remote-Controlled Tracked Carrier
Compact equipment
FAE’s Largest Remote-Controlled Tracked Carrier Yet, the RCU120
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Partner Insights
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 675c42bc8f28d
The Dirt
Komatsu’s Largest Motor Grader for the U.S. Revealed
The 104,000-pound DG955-7 gets a ground-up redesign, boasts 423 horsepower and uses blades of 18-20 feet long. Watch it in action.
2024 Contractor of the Year Finalist Class
Contractor of the Year
Equipment World Names 2025 Contractor of the Year Finalists
John Deere 326 P-Tier compact wheel loader with full bucket
Compact Wheel Loaders
The Compact Wheel Loader: A Sweet Spot Between Skid Steers & Big Loaders
Avant 735 compact wheel loader on concrete pad
Compact Wheel Loaders
Small But Mighty Lifter: Avant’s 735 Telescopic Compact Wheel Loader
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency
Download the free guide now and implement all 13 steps in your shop today.
DownloadView All