AUSA has released its next-generation range of compact dumpers. The five-model lineup offers 2,200-pound and 3,300-pound payload capacities and new features for added safety and functionality.

All five compact dumpers are powered by a 20-horsepower Kubota diesel engine and feature permanent four-wheel drive and a fuel tank with 60% more capacity.

At just 39 inches wide, the D101AHA Compact is the smallest model in the range. AUSA says the 2,200-pound capacity dumper with a high-tip skip is ideal for indoor demolition work.

The D101AHA and D101AHG models have a 2,200-pound capacity skip and 42-inch widths. The AHA version has a front and high-tip skip for emptying small loads of material into jobsite dumpsters, while the AHG version has a swivel-tip skip for unloading materials into side ditches.

The D151AHA and D151AHG models feature same high-tip and swivel skip configurations as the above models but with a larger 3,300-pound-capacity payload, making them ideal for earthmoving and small demolition jobs on tight jobsites.

Improved design

The dumpers feature a new angular line design for improved accessibility to key components.

A folding compartment in the operator's area offers quick access to the engine and maintenance parts, including air, fluid and fuel filters, radiators and tanks.

The dashboard display gives operators an at-a-glance look at fuel level, hours of use and which features are activated.

New safety features

New standard safety equipment is designed to increase the safety of the operator and those near the machines.

Each machine is equipped with a negative brake that brings it to a complete stop when it is not in use, without needing to apply the brake. An electric parking brake can also be turned on with the push of a button on the dashboard.

The cab features a new suspension seat with a presence sensor and a seat belt with a buckle sensor.

AUSA was acquired by Oshkosh Corporation earlier this year. It is part of the company’s access segment, which includes JLG and Hinowa.

Quick Specs

D101AHA Compact

Unloading system: High tip

Load capacity: 2,200 pounds

Transmission: Hydrostatic

D101AHA

Unloading system: High tip

Load capacity: 2,200 pounds

Transmission: Hydrostatic

D101AHG

Unloading system: Swivel tip

Load capacity: 2,200 pounds

Transmission: Hydrostatic

D151AHA

Unloading system: High tip

Load capacity: 3,300 pounds

Transmission: Hydrostatic

D151AHG