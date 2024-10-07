ASV Rolls Out Yanmar-Powered VT-80, VT-80 Forestry Compact Track Loaders

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Oct 7, 2024
Yanmar VT-80 compact track loader
Yanmar VT-80 compact track loader
Yanmar

ASV has continued the roll out of its redesigned Max Series loaders with the introduction of the 8,955-pound VT-80 and 9,645-pound VT-80 Forestry.

The midsized vertical-lift CTLs get a new 74.3-horsepower Tier 4 Final Yanmar diesel engine that offers 194.9 foot-pounds of torque and a 2,800-pound rated operating capacity.

Standard hydraulic flow has been increased to 24.7 gallons per minute, or customers can upgrade to the 34.3 gallon per minute high-flow hydraulics for heavy-duty attachment performance.

All new models also get ASV’s Max-Series cab, which features more all-around space, ergonomic controls, an HVAC system optimized for better circulation and defrosting, standard joystick controls and an optional all-weather pressurized cab.

The 7-inch color touch display allows operators to monitor vital machine specs, service history, schedules and more. Automated features like the return-to-dig and work tool positioner functions boost efficiency, especially when repetitive tasks are involved, the company says.

The CTLs can work in tighter spaces than previous models thanks to a slightly smaller overall machine footprint. The VT-80 is 70 inches wide, 143 inches long and 82 inches high with a ground clearance of 13 inches. The VT-80 Forestry keeps the same width and ground clearance but is 148.7 inches long and 86 inches high.

ASV’s patented Posi-Track dual-level rubber-track suspension lets operators travel at high speeds up to 9.1 mph with a low 3.9 psi ground pressure. The flexible polycord tracks conforms to the shape of the ground for improved traction and does not break from continuous bending.

Owners can monitor the machine’s location and other vital information with the optional Yanmar SmartAssist Remote telematics system.

Yanmar VT-80 Forestry compact track loaderYanmar VT-80 Forestry compact track loaderYanmarForestry Applications

Designed as an entry-level mulching machine, the VT-80 Forestry includes all the features of the VT-80 and adds specialized capabilities for forestry and land-clearing operations.

The heavy-duty forestry package protects critical components from damage by debris and flying wood chips, while the reinforced door and polycarbonate windows provide extra protection for the operator.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?

Additionally, the VT-80 Forestry comes equipped with a high-capacity cooling system to manage the increased heat generated during forestry applications and enough hydraulic pressure for forestry-specific attachments, such as mulchers and stump grinders.

The VT-80 and VT-80 Forestry are backed by ASV’s no-derailment track guarantee and a 2-year/2,000-hour warranty.

Quick Specs

  • Lift: Vertical
  • Operating Weight: 8,955 lbs (VT-80)/9,645 lbs (VT-80 Forestry)
  • Rated Operating Capacity: 2,800 lbs
  • Ground Pressure: 3.9 psi (VT-80)/4.2 psi (VT-80 Forestry)
  • Engine Power: 74.3 hp
  • Torque Peak: 194.9 foot-pounds
  • Travel Speed: 6.1 mph (1st)/9.1 mph (2nd)
  • Height to Bucket Pin: 125.5 inches (VT-80)/ 126.5 in. (VT-80 Forestry)
  • Standard Pump Capacity: 24.7 gpm
  • Optional High Flow: 34.3 gpm
  • Maximum System Pressure: 3,771 psi
Related Stories
Yanmar TL80VS Compact Track Loader
Compact Track Loaders
Yanmar Continues Compact Track Loader Rollout with New Midsize TL80VS
Yanmar TL75VS compact track loader
Compact Track Loaders
Yanmar's Second New Compact Track Loader, the TL75VS, Has Arrived (Video)
ASV RT-65 compact track loader
Compact Track Loaders
ASV's New RT-65 Overhauled from the Ground Up – And it Gets a Yanmar Engine
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Volvo CE R60 rigid haul truck
Off-Road Trucks
Volvo CE Adds Two New Rigid-Frame Dump Trucks to Lineup
The 55-ton R60 and 65-ton R70 offer a lower cost per ton than the 105-ton payload R100, with the latest comfort and safety features, the company says.
Maxresdefault 66fffde39cdcd
The Dirt
“Quieter and Smoother”: Liebherr Dozers Mark 8th Gen of Hydrostatic Drive
Hevi H65L Electric Wheel Loader
Wheel Loaders
Hevi Unleashes North America's Largest All-Electric Wheel Loader, the H65L
Yanmar TL80VS Compact Track Loader
Compact Track Loaders
Yanmar Continues Compact Track Loader Rollout with New Midsize TL80VS
See how we’re transforming our business, our mission, and our focus over to what matters most: our drivers.
Featured Sponsor
See how we’re transforming our business, our mission, and our focus over to what matters most: our drivers.
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More