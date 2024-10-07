ASV has continued the roll out of its redesigned Max Series loaders with the introduction of the 8,955-pound VT-80 and 9,645-pound VT-80 Forestry.

The midsized vertical-lift CTLs get a new 74.3-horsepower Tier 4 Final Yanmar diesel engine that offers 194.9 foot-pounds of torque and a 2,800-pound rated operating capacity.

Standard hydraulic flow has been increased to 24.7 gallons per minute, or customers can upgrade to the 34.3 gallon per minute high-flow hydraulics for heavy-duty attachment performance.

All new models also get ASV’s Max-Series cab, which features more all-around space, ergonomic controls, an HVAC system optimized for better circulation and defrosting, standard joystick controls and an optional all-weather pressurized cab.

The 7-inch color touch display allows operators to monitor vital machine specs, service history, schedules and more. Automated features like the return-to-dig and work tool positioner functions boost efficiency, especially when repetitive tasks are involved, the company says.

The CTLs can work in tighter spaces than previous models thanks to a slightly smaller overall machine footprint. The VT-80 is 70 inches wide, 143 inches long and 82 inches high with a ground clearance of 13 inches. The VT-80 Forestry keeps the same width and ground clearance but is 148.7 inches long and 86 inches high.

ASV’s patented Posi-Track dual-level rubber-track suspension lets operators travel at high speeds up to 9.1 mph with a low 3.9 psi ground pressure. The flexible polycord tracks conforms to the shape of the ground for improved traction and does not break from continuous bending.

Owners can monitor the machine’s location and other vital information with the optional Yanmar SmartAssist Remote telematics system.

Yanmar

Designed as an entry-level mulching machine, the VT-80 Forestry includes all the features of the VT-80 and adds specialized capabilities for forestry and land-clearing operations.

The heavy-duty forestry package protects critical components from damage by debris and flying wood chips, while the reinforced door and polycarbonate windows provide extra protection for the operator.

Additionally, the VT-80 Forestry comes equipped with a high-capacity cooling system to manage the increased heat generated during forestry applications and enough hydraulic pressure for forestry-specific attachments, such as mulchers and stump grinders.

The VT-80 and VT-80 Forestry are backed by ASV’s no-derailment track guarantee and a 2-year/2,000-hour warranty.

Quick Specs