UTVs have become a jobsite staple for transporting workers and equipment to places you don’t want or can’t use a pickup truck.

Buyers have a variety of powertrain options – gas, diesel or electric - as well as trim levels to choose from based on work requirements and personal preferences.

From cost-conscious models to luxury rides with all the bells and whistles, here a look at the latest models to hit the market from Argo, Can-Am, CFMoto, Cushman, Deere, Honda, Kawasaki, Kubota, Mahindra, Massimo, Polaris, Yamaha and Waev.

Argo

Argo's New Commercial-Grade UTV, the XU 850, is Built for Construction Sites

Argo’s all-new XU 850 commercial-grade utility vehicle is designed with higher ground clearance, adjustable traction and strong towing capacity for transporting crews and gear across rough terrain.

The UTV is available in three- or six-seat configurations, with the ability to remove the bench seat for additional storage space and flexibility. It has a 1,000-pound capacity rear cargo box, a 2,000-pound towing capacity and a 4,500-pound-capacity winch.

The XU 850 is powered by a quieter four-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, delivering 48 pound-feet of torque for smooth takeoffs and throttle response. Purpose-built for construction crews, the UTV comes standard with a heavy-duty rear cargo headache rack, full-coverage roof, windshield, beacon light, horn and backup alarm.

Can-Am

Can-Am Redesigns 2026 Defender UTV: More Power, Smarter Tech, Added Comfort

Can-Am completely overhauled its Defender utility vehicle for 2026, giving it a new engine, improved suspension and tech-focused cab.

Six model configurations are available: the Defender XT, Defender XT Cab, Defender X mr, Defender Limited, Defender Lone Star and Defender Lone Star Cab. Three seats come standard, except on the Lone Star and Max models, which offer six-seat variations.

Can-Am equipped the Defender with an all-new HD11 999cc inline three-cylinder Rotax ACE engine, cranking out 95 horsepower and 70 pound-feet of torque. A beefed-up suspension, steering components, and chassis improve reliability, handling, and performance, especially when the vehicle is loaded down with tools and gear.

The 2026 Defender offers “the largest cab in its class,” boasting “8% more leg room than the closest competition,” as well as a new 10.25-inch touchscreen display packs a range of features, including a backup camera and built-in GPS.

Equipment World tested the 2025 Defender earlier this year. Check out our review in the video below:

CFMoto

CFMoto's 2026 UForce U10 UTVs Deliver More Comfort, Performance, Tech

CFMoto calls its 2026 UForce U10 Pro models “more powerful, capable and advanced than their predecessors,” featuring an all-new technology-loaded and quieter interior, upgraded exterior design and more standard features for jobsite and recreational use.

The three-seater U10 Pro and six-seater U10 XL Pro can be outfitted with the Highland package for additional luxury features. The UTVs are powered by a 998cc incline triple engine delivering 88 horsepower. The electronic throttle can be adjusted for Work or Normal driving conditions.

The UTVs feature 13 inches of ground clearance and a suspension system providing 11 inches of travel. They also deliver a 2,500-pound towing capacity and a 1,000-pound capacity electronic-tilt cargo box. The 4,500-pound winch features a synthetic rope designed not to fray or kink like a steel cable.

Inside the cab, drivers will find an 8-inch color touchscreen display providing vehicle data, system diagnostics and maps — plus Bluetooth connectivity and entertainment integration. It also includes a standard premium sound system, a 41-degree tilt steering wheel, and an adjustable driver seat.

Cushman

Cushman Hauler XL UTV Gets a Long Bed for More Hauling Capacity

Cushman’s latest utility vehicle, the Hauler XL, comes equipped with an extra-long 68.5-inch aluminum flatbed for more hauling capacity.

The Hauler XL’s truck-inspired design and functional dash make it easy to operate. It has a 1,200-pound bed load capacity and 1,600-pound payload. The flatbed can be upgraded to add steel drop sides, an aluminum box bed or other custom solutions.

Two powertrain options are available: A fully electric Elite series model powered by maintenance-free Samsung SDI lithium-battery technology, or a gasoline-powered model with a 13.5-horsepower engine.

Deere

Deere Goes All-Electric with New 2-Seater and 4-Seater GX Gator UTVs

John Deere has expanded its Gator UTV lineup with two new all-electric models: the two-seater GX and four-seater GX Crew. The new Gators can be used for hauling people, gear, materials and debris across jobsites at less noise and emissions than diesel or gas UTVs.

The GX Crew has fold-down rear seats to create a platform to haul up to 250 pounds. The Crew version also has storage space between the front and back seats for long items such as bags, cases and tools. The two-seater GX model’s aluminum dump cargo box can haul up to 800 pounds, and it can tow up to 1,500 pounds with a standard 2-inch by 2-inch rear receiver hitch.

The Gators run on a 51.2-volt lithium-ion battery with a rated capacity of 5.376 kilowatt-hours that charges overnight. They can travel up to 19.5 mph. Deere says the electric motor delivers instant torque, smooth acceleration and uses regenerative braking, which slows the UTV when riding down slopes, to extend runtime.

The UTVs come in either Deere green and yellow or grey metallic. Comfort features include high-back, foam-filled seats; low step height to enter and exit; and a standard canopy.

Equipment World

2026 Honda Pioneer 700 UTV: Jobsite-Ready Functionality at a Value Price

Since its introduction in 2014, the Honda Pioneer 700 has defined itself as a durable, agile utility vehicle designed for capable performance at a value price.

Available in two- or four-seater configurations, the refreshed 2026 edition offers new convenience features, more accessory options, and increased storage capacity. Models include:

Pioneer 700/700-4 – The standard version and most value-oriented option in the line.

The standard version and most value-oriented option in the line. Pioneer 700/700-4 Deluxe – Added versatility and features, including black aluminum wheels, electric power steering, an in-bed 12V outlet and dual bed lights.

– Added versatility and features, including black aluminum wheels, electric power steering, an in-bed 12V outlet and dual bed lights. Pioneer 700-4 Forest: Features an extended-coverage front bumper, a 4,500-pound Warn winch, dual bed lights and the Honda-exclusive TrueTimber Atera camo color scheme.

All models feature a 675cc fuel-injected engine, smooth automatic transmission and long-travel suspension, for a comfortable ride in a variety of applications. Updated features for 2026 models include expanded under-dash storage, a sealed USB-C port, Kenda Mastodon AT tires, new front guards, new skid plates and strengthened ROPS.

Kawasaki

Kawasaki Unveils its 2026 Mule Utility Vehicle Lineup

Kawasaki’s Mule family of side-by-side utility vehicles is back for 2026 with a model for any construction jobsite, farm or acreage.

Single-row and two-row variations are available. Models include:

Mule 4000 Trans and Mule 4010 Trans4x4: Using Kawasaki’s TransCab system, this series of UTVs can quickly be converted from a two-row, four-seat crew mover to a one-row cargo hauler – no tools required.

Using Kawasaki’s TransCab system, this series of UTVs can quickly be converted from a two-row, four-seat crew mover to a one-row cargo hauler – no tools required. Mule 4000 and Mule 4010: Kawasaki calls these two-person UTVs “durable, dependable and capable.” Owners can customize the UTV with a variety of Kawasaki accessories.

Kawasaki calls these two-person UTVs “durable, dependable and capable.” Owners can customize the UTV with a variety of Kawasaki accessories. Mule SX: This two-passenger model is styled after Kawasaki’s larger Mule Pro line of utility vehicles, yet it is compact enough to fit in the bed of a full-size pickup truck for transport. Four configurations are available.

Kawasaki Mule Pro

Engineered to transport passengers or cargo “in the toughest environments,” Kawasaki calls its Mule Pro models its “fastest and most robust” in the series.

Pro models include:

Mule Pro-DXT EPS Diesel: Powered by diesel, this model is easy to refill with fuel that contractors already have in bulk at the jobsite or shop. The three- to six-passenger Trans Cab system can be quickly converted between single-row and double-row seating configurations.

Powered by diesel, this model is easy to refill with fuel that contractors already have in bulk at the jobsite or shop. The three- to six-passenger Trans Cab system can be quickly converted between single-row and double-row seating configurations. Mule Pro-DX EPS Diesel: Featuring a 993-cc diesel engine, a 1-ton towing capacity and the largest cargo bed in its class, the Mule Pro-DX EPS Diesel is built to perform on rugged jobsites.

Featuring a 993-cc diesel engine, a 1-ton towing capacity and the largest cargo bed in its class, the Mule Pro-DX EPS Diesel is built to perform on rugged jobsites. Mule Pro-MX: Four trim packages in this line boast electric power steering for enhanced maneuverability. Its 695-cc single-cylinder digital fuel-injection engine generates 42.7 foot-pounds of torque, while a continuously variable transmission smoothly transfers power.

Four trim packages in this line boast electric power steering for enhanced maneuverability. Its 695-cc single-cylinder digital fuel-injection engine generates 42.7 foot-pounds of torque, while a continuously variable transmission smoothly transfers power. Mule Pro-MX SE: Upgraded styling on the top trim-level model includes a painted hood, deluxe color scheme and graphics, electronic power steering, cast aluminum wheels, inner LED headlights and sun top. A factory-installed 3,000-pound-capacity winch with a remote control enables operation from a distance.

Kubota

Kubota Launches New RTV-X Long Bed UTV for 1,200-lbs. of Hauling

Kubota’s new RTV-X model gets a 6-foot-long adjustable cargo bed with hydraulic dump, diesel engine and an “aggressive exterior.”

The two-seater RTV-X Long Bed is the next generation of the RTV-X1130 released in 2024 that featured a 6-foot-long bed whose side rails and tailgate can be dropped down. The new “rugged terrain vehicle” keeps the 6-foot adjustable bed, which also can be dumped hydraulically, and adds some features the company says customers requested.

The RTV features a new hood and high/low LED headlights, along with new HDMP (heavy-duty multipurpose) tires. A revised VHT-X (variable hydraulic) transmission delivers improved gear shifting especially on sloped terrain, the company says. Kubota also updated the tailgate handle for easy removal.

Mahindra

Mahindra Unveils Limited-Run Independence Edition Roxor Utility Vehicle

Mahindra’s new Independence Edition Roxor, a limited-run off-road heavy-duty utility vehicle, sports a bold, patriotic design that pays tribute to America's armed forces. The blacked-out machine features an American flag and bald eagle emblazoned on the hood.

Mahindra says the Roxor Independence Edition “designed to thrive in the most demanding conditions.” It’s built with a 2.7L turbo diesel engine delivering 55 horsepower, a boxed steel frame and a heavy-duty transmission.

The two-seater UTV has a 3,500-pound towing capacity and a 1,525-pound payload capacity. With open wheel wells, a 9-inch ground clearance and a top speed of 55 miles per hour, operators can quickly traverse rough terrain.

Massimo

Massimo Expands UTV Line with 6-Seater T-Boss 900L

Massimo Group has expanded its utility vehicle lineup with the all-new 2026 T-Boss 900L Crew, a six-seater model designed for moving crew members and supplies across the jobsite or exploring trails on the weekend.

An 812cc 3-cylinder engine, delivering 52 horsepower at 6,000 rpm, provides plenty of power and acceleration for hauling, towing and all-day trail use. It can reliably start at temperatures as low as -13°F without requiring special measures.

The cab features a comfortable bench seat, a 10-inch touchscreen display with GPS navigation, power steering and “one of the best standard equipment packages in the segment,” the company says.

The hydraulic-assist dump bed unloads materials at the push of a button. It is also equipped with rugged all-terrain tires and LED lights.

The company also confirmed plans to enter the electric UTV market in 2026, citing growing demand across outdoor, agricultural and recreational sectors.

While a model name was not announced, Massimo says the electric UTV will offer a driving range of up to 43 miles, real-time 4WD capability and a top speed of 28 mph. It will be powered by a 72V 200AH lithium battery paired with a 15kW permanent magnet synchronous motor. The number of seats or cab offerings was not listed.

Polaris

2026 Polaris General UTV Hits Dealers with New Colors, Upgrades

Polaris has continued its rollout of 2026-model-year UTVs with the updated General, offering refreshed colors and graphics and new options.

The crossover recreational/utility side-by-side is available in two-seater and four-seater models. It comes equipped with a 999cc, 100-horsepower engine, a performance-inspired chassis and on-demand all-wheel drive for traction in slippery or rocky terrains. Responsive steering, up to 14 inches of usable suspension travel and bolstered bucket seats add to the comfortable off-road driving experience.

It can haul up to 600 pounds of material and supplies in its dump box or tow up to 1,500 pounds. Polaris’ VersaTrac Turf Mode improves maneuverability on lawns and other delicate surfaces.

New Polaris Ranger 500: Work-Ready UTV Priced at $10K, Can Tow 1,500 Lbs.

Polaris’ all-new Ranger 500 UTV comes equipped with work-ready features, like a dump box and factory-installed winch, at a price of $9,999.

Powered by a 28-horsepower 567-cc engine, the Ranger 500 offers all-wheel drive with an auto-locking front drive. A selectable turf mode unlocks the rear differential, enabling easier, tighter turns to minimize damage to sensitive turf.

It has a 1,000-pound payload capacity and 1,500-pound towing capacity with a standard 2-inch hitch receiver for transporting heavy loads.

The gas-assist dump box has a 300-pound capacity, and the factory-installed winch can pull up to 2,500 pounds. A chassis-integrated plow mount plate provides added versatility for snow removal or dirt work.

The company has also expanded its Ranger XD 1500 NorthStar lineup for 2026 with two new special edition models, the Texas and Mountaineer editions. Available in limited regions and quantities, the models get a host of upgrades and enhancements, designed to help utility vehicle customers tackle tough jobs while delivering comfort and durability.

Yamaha

2026 Yamaha Viking UTV: Rugged Durability at a Value Price

Yamaha’s 2026 Viking utility vehicle boasts a rugged build for tackling the jobsite or trail at a price starting at under $15,000.

Powered by Yamaha’s 700-class engine, the Viking offers consistent performance and torque for utility tasks or trail riding, the company says. Yamaha’s On-Command 4WD system lets drivers switch between two-wheel drive, limited-slip four-wheel drive and fully locked differential four-wheel drive for traction in various terrain.

The three-seat cab features a handhold, headrest and three-point seatbelt for all riders. The driver’s seat is adjustable, and the middle seat is offset for comfort.

The stamped steel hydraulic piston-assist dump bed is rated to haul 600 pounds. The cargo bed can also be unlatched and tilted to either side. A standard center-mounted 2-inch receiver-style hitch can tow up to 1,500 pounds.

Waev

Waev Unveils GEM eX: A Street-Legal, All-Electric UTV Built for Jobsites

Waev says its new GEM eX UTV offers more capability than cart-based models without the price tag of machines designed for recreational use.

The all-electric UTV is designed for commercial, government and industrial applications, offering DOT street-legal compliance on most roadways 35 mph or less, commercial-grade all-terrain versatility, high payload and towing capacities, all-season comfort and fleet-focused safety and efficiency features.

The cab offers ample head and leg room for operators up to 6 feet 8 inches, along with adjustable bucket seats and optional tilt steering for a more comfortable driving experience. Optional removable hard doors with roll-down windows and HVAC are available.

Built for the work, the GEM has a 1,250-pound-capacity dump box constructed of durable composite material. It is large enough to carry a full-sized pallet and offers gas-assist and electric dump options. It comes with a standard 2-inch receiver hitch with a 1,250-pound towing capacity.