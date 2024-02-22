Leveraging the success of the Ranger XP Kinetic, Polaris launched its first all-electric utility vehicle purpose-built for heavy-duty applications at the ARA Show.

The Pro XD Full-Size Kinetic gets its electric drivetrain from electric powersports manufacturer Zero Motorcycles and boasts the same 1,250-pound cargo and 2,500-pound towing capacity as a full-size gas or diesel Pro XD UTV.

Its 14.9 kWh lithium-ion battery and electric motor produce 110 horsepower and 140 pound-feet of instant torque. It has a range of up to 45 miles. Polaris says through its data and research, this range matched average daily jobsite use while keeping battery costs contained.

The Pro XD is factory set at 25 mph, but the speed can be limited down to 5 mph or up to 40 mph to meet jobsite requirements. Two drive modes – Standard and Eco – are available, with Eco Mode capable of capturing more energy from regenerative braking.

What sets the Pro XD Kinetic apart from the consumer-focused Ranger XP Kinetic is its durability, serviceability and safety features. “Our product is designed specifically for the jobsite with safety in mind,” says Polaris Director of Business Development Kyle Crosley. “You’ll see in features like our beacon light, reverse beeper, horn, lower top speed and speed limiting options.” Additional safety features include orange seatbelts, vehicle decals and optional lighting accessories.

Its quieter operation also provides reduced sound levels for improved situational awareness and easier communication, while enabling access to restricted areas where heavy-duty gas and diesel UTVs were previously prohibited.

The work-ready UTV is outfitted with heavy-duty boots, bearings and bushings, Kevlar-backed seats, thick 8-ply tires, and a rust- and dent-free poly bed for lasting performance. “We’ve noticed in a lot of use cases that occupants getting in and out have a tool belt on or other pieces of equipment in the vehicle. Those Kevlar-backed seats will keep it from being torn or wearing out as quickly,” says Crosley. “We’re just really trying to think through the jobsite application and how that vehicle is being used to eliminate downtime as much as we possibly can just by making a more durable product.”

An electric powertrain also requires less maintenance, which means more vehicle uptime and less cost. Because it does not require oil changes, filter replacements, spark plugs or clutch maintenance, Polaris says scheduled maintenance costs are roughly 60 percent less than average maintenance costs for the similar gas version. Fleet managers can also estimate five-year fuel savings of $2,800.

The lithium-ion battery is designed to last the vehicle’s lifetime and is backed by a five-year warranty. The service interval – which is 100 hours on the gas equivalent and 200 hours on the diesel equivalent – has been extended to 1,000 hours on the all-electric UTV.

Convenient charging options are designed to fit any electrification infrastructure or lack thereof. The vehicle’s battery can be charged in 8 to 10 hours by a standard wall outlet or a similarly powered generator for remote jobsites or until power is established. The Pro XD Kinetic is also compatible with 220V for charging in as little as 3 hours.

The complete Pro XD lineup provides a variety of customization options, the most popular being the fully enclosed and heated cab with a windshield, rear panel, roof, doors, beacon light and wiper kit, Crosley says. The full accessory catalog is available on the Polaris Commercial website, where customers view the vehicle virtually and build and quote different models.

The Pro XD Full-Size Kinetic starts at $28,999. Full-size internal combustion engine models start at $16,999. “A lot of our big customers have ESG goals, metrics, and requirements that they’re looking to meet. By adding an electric product in their total fleet, that’s helping them bring their carbon footprint down,” says Crosley. “It’s a fleet conversion from internal combustion to electric without sacrificing the capability of the vehicle.”



