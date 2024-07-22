The gas-powered 845 XUV and diesel 875 XUV are full-sized models, which Deere calls "crossover utility vehicles."

John Deere's new Gator XUV 845 and 875 UTVs feature a larger cargo box and added comfort and convenience elements. The new models also feature options for factory-installed precision tech.

A new exhaust system produces less noise versus previous models. They also feature a raised air intake, as well as a new CVT air intake and exhaust to protect the engine from debris.

Eric Halfman, John Deere go-to-market manager for Gator utility vehicles, says the XUV 845 and 875 feature a 13% increase in cargo box space compared to previous models, making these models “a class leader in cargo box volume and allowing you to carry more in one trip."

Deere is also offering a factory-installed GreenStar Ready option on the new Gator XUV 845 and Gator XUV 875 utility vehicle HVAC models, giving operators the ability to quickly add a StarFire receiver and universal display.

Other upgrades include added width to these new models – increasing capacity and reducing mud sling – and the ability to add a second level of storage.

Other new features include:

Redesigned tailgate with a flat work surface, ruler, v-groove for cutting pipe, anti-gravity pockets, bump stops and cup holders

Integrated clamping points to help secure items in place

Fold flat tie-downs in the front-middle and four corners of the bed

Tie-down pockets, providing a dedicated place for straps when securing loads that obstruct access to the D-rings on the inside of the box

John Deere also recently announced several additions to its compact track loader (CTL) lineup – the new 331 P-Tier, 333 P-Tier, and the 335 P-Tier, which is the largest Deere CTL to date – and updates to its 6M utility tractor lineup.