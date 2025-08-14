Polaris has continued its rollout of 2026 model year UTVs with the updated General, offering refreshed colors and graphics and new options.

The crossover recreational/utility side-by-side is available in two-seater and four-seater models. It comes equipped with a 999cc, 100-horsepower engine, a performance-inspired chassis and on-demand all-wheel drive for traction in slippery or rocky terrains. Responsive steering, up to 14 inches of usable suspension travel and bolstered bucket seats add to the comfortable off-road driving experience.

When it’s time to get work done, the General can haul up to 600 pounds of material and supplies in its dump box or tow up to 1,500 pounds. Polaris’ VersaTrac Turf Mode improves maneuverability on lawns and other delicate surfaces.

For 2026, Polaris has updated the lineup with new colors and graphics and a range of refined options based on rider feedback. The following trim packages are offered:

General 1000 Sport: The value model starts at $17,999 and will be available in Ghost Gray.

General 1000 Premium: Starting at $19,999 and offered in Zenith Blue, the General 1000 Premium adds key upgrades, including Fox 2.0 Podium QS3 shocks, LED headlights, 14-inch wheels and 27-inch Maxxis Coronado tires for enhanced performance.

The General XP returns for 2026 in Sport, Premium and Ultimate trims. All models are available in two- or four-passenger configurations.

General XP Sport: Offered in Ghost Gray, the General XP Sport builds on the standard specs, plus gets a Polaris HD 4,500-pound winch, sport-tuned Walker Evans Velocity Series shocks for a smooth ride on the trail and a poly sport roof. The two-seater configuration starts at $23,999, and the four-seater starts at $26,999.

General XP Premium: The General XP Premium boasts an enhanced cab with added comfort and convenience, including a padded center console, convex rearview mirror and a Rockford Fosgate Stage 1 audio system. The two-seater starts at $26,999, and the four-seater at $29,999.

General XP Ultimate: The top trim-level model includes all Premium features and adds Polaris Ride Command technology via the 7-inch display and an upgraded Rockford Fosgate Stage 3 audio system. The two-seater configuration starts at $28,999, and the four-seater starts at $31,999. Both the Premium and Ultimate trims are available in Super Graphite and Earth Blue.

2026 General UTVs started shipping to authorized Polaris dealers this month.