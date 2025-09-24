Yamaha’s 2026 Viking utility vehicle boasts a rugged build for tackling the jobsite or trail at a price starting at under $15,000.

Powered by Yamaha’s 700-class engine, the Viking offers consistent performance and torque for utility tasks or trail riding, the company says. The Ultramatic transmission with dual-range (Hi/Lo) drive and reverse comes backed with a 10-year belt warranty. An automatic centrifugal clutch is designed to maintain constant belt tension for reduced wear. The system also includes a sprag clutch for all-wheel downhill engine braking in four-wheel drive and reverse.

Yamaha’s On-Command 4WD system lets drivers switch between two-wheel drive, limited-slip four-wheel drive and fully locked differential four-wheel drive for traction in various terrain.

The three-seat cab features a handhold, headrest and three-point seatbelt for all riders. The driver’s seat is adjustable, and the middle seat is offset for comfort. A standard suntop protects riders from the elements. Speed- and torque-sensitive electric power steering reduces driver fatigue during long rides, the company says.

The stamped steel hydraulic piston-assist dump bed is rated to haul 600 pounds. Tie-down hooks secure gear or materials, and a rubber cargo liner reduces noise and vibration. The cargo bed can also be unlatched and tilted to either side.

A standard center-mounted 2-inch receiver-style hitch can tow up to 1,500 pounds. The Viking offers 11.8 inches of ground clearance.

The 2026 Viking lineup will be available in late fall in the following trim levels:

2026 Viking in tactical green, starting at $14,299

2026 Viking Ranch Edition in winter white, starting at $14,999

The Viking Ranch Edition is further equipped with premium accessories for added comfort and durability. Yamaha also offers a full line of accessories, including windshields, cab kits, protection components, bus bars, storage solutions and more, engineered for seamless integration with its off-road vehicles.

Discontinued Models for 2026

The YXZ1000R, YXZ1000R SS and Viking VI models will be retired from Yamaha’s side-by-side lineup for the 2026 model year. The final 2025 YXZ lineup remains available through Yamaha dealers while supplies last.