2026 Yamaha Viking UTV: Rugged Durability at a Value Price

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Sep 24, 2025
2026 Yamaha Viking Ranch Edition
2026 Yamaha Viking Ranch Edition
Yamaha

Yamaha’s 2026 Viking utility vehicle boasts a rugged build for tackling the jobsite or trail at a price starting at under $15,000.

Powered by Yamaha’s 700-class engine, the Viking offers consistent performance and torque for utility tasks or trail riding, the company says. The Ultramatic transmission with dual-range (Hi/Lo) drive and reverse comes backed with a 10-year belt warranty. An automatic centrifugal clutch is designed to maintain constant belt tension for reduced wear. The system also includes a sprag clutch for all-wheel downhill engine braking in four-wheel drive and reverse.

Yamaha’s On-Command 4WD system lets drivers switch between two-wheel drive, limited-slip four-wheel drive and fully locked differential four-wheel drive for traction in various terrain.

The three-seat cab features a handhold, headrest and three-point seatbelt for all riders. The driver’s seat is adjustable, and the middle seat is offset for comfort. A standard suntop protects riders from the elements. Speed- and torque-sensitive electric power steering reduces driver fatigue during long rides, the company says.

The stamped steel hydraulic piston-assist dump bed is rated to haul 600 pounds. Tie-down hooks secure gear or materials, and a rubber cargo liner reduces noise and vibration. The cargo bed can also be unlatched and tilted to either side.

A standard center-mounted 2-inch receiver-style hitch can tow up to 1,500 pounds. The Viking offers 11.8 inches of ground clearance.

[Related Content: How to Choose the Right UTV for Your Construction Site]

The 2026 Viking lineup will be available in late fall in the following trim levels:

  • 2026 Viking in tactical green, starting at $14,299
  • 2026 Viking Ranch Edition in winter white, starting at $14,999

The Viking Ranch Edition is further equipped with premium accessories for added comfort and durability. Yamaha also offers a full line of accessories, including windshields, cab kits, protection components, bus bars, storage solutions and more, engineered for seamless integration with its off-road vehicles.

Discontinued Models for 2026

The YXZ1000R, YXZ1000R SS and Viking VI models will be retired from Yamaha’s side-by-side lineup for the 2026 model year. The final 2025 YXZ lineup remains available through Yamaha dealers while supplies last.

 

