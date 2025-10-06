CFMoto's 2026 UForce U10 UTVs Deliver More Comfort, Performance, Tech

Oct 6, 2025
CFMoto calls its 2026 UForce U10 Pro models “more powerful, capable and advanced than their predecessors,” featuring an all-new technology-loaded and quieter interior, upgraded exterior design and more standard features for jobsite and recreational use.

The three-seater U10 Pro and six-seater U10 XL Pro can be outfitted with the Highland package for additional luxury features.

The UTVs are powered by a 998cc incline triple engine delivering 88 horsepower. A new OmniDrive Continuously Variable Transmission paired with push-button shifting offers precise control with low and high gear settings and smooth acceleration across the powerband, the company says. The electronic throttle can be adjusted for Work or Normal driving conditions.  

The UTVs feature 13 inches of ground clearance and a suspension system providing 11 inches of travel. They also deliver a 2,500-pound towing capacity and a 1,000-pound capacity, electronic-tilt cargo box. The 4,500-pound winch features a synthetic rope designed to not fray or kink like a steel cable.

Inside the cab, drivers will find an 8-inch color touchscreen display providing vehicle data, system diagnostics and maps — plus Bluetooth connectivity and entertainment integration. It also includes a standard premium sound system, 41-degree tilt steering wheel and adjustable driver seat.

Additional standard features include:

  • CFMOTO LED headlights/taillights with backup lights
  • Hill Descent Control and locking rear differential
  • Side rearview mirrors and roof with headliner
  • 12V outlet and USB port
  • NFC key for ignition and security
  • Skid plate and front and rear sway bars
  • Electronic parking brake

The Highland models get power windows, a rear sliding window, a sound-dampening headliner and a power tip-out windshield with automotive-spec tempered tinted glass.

CFMoto’s UForce U10 Pro UTVs are available in Nebula Black, Bordeaux Red or TrueTimber Camo.

Prices start at:

  • UForce U10 Pro: $17,499
  • UForce U10 XL Pro: $19,499
  • UForce U10 Pro Highland: $24,499
  • UForce U10 XL Pro Highland: $27,499
