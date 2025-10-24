Kubota Reveals Next-Gen SVL65-2s Compact Track Loader with New Features

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Oct 24, 2025
Kubota added new operator comfort and performance features to the SVL65-2s that are found on its larger next-gen compact loaders.
Kubota added new operator comfort and performance features to the SVL65-2s that are found on its larger next-gen compact loaders.
Kubota

Kubota dealerships in the U.S. should be getting the new SVL65-2s, the next generation of the popular compact track loader, by the end of the year.

The second-smallest CTL in the company’s lineup, the new loader shares the same basic specs as the SVL65-2 it will replace, but Kubota added some new operator comfort and performance features found on its larger next-gen machines.

Kubota touts the vertical-lift SVL65-2s as providing “dependable performance in compact spaces while maintaining a budget-friendly price point.” The company’s website shows the new model's lowest price at about $2,000 more than its predecessor's lowest price and about $8,000 less than the top-selling SVL75-3's lowest price. 

The 8,135- to 8,631-pound SVL65-2s retains the 68.4-horsepower Kubota diesel engine and rated operating capacity of 2,100 pounds at 35% of tipping load. With optional high-flow auxiliary hydraulics, the 2s can deliver 27 gallons per minute for running attachments.

What's New?

Kubota Svl65 2s Ctl 2KubotaNew features available for the 2s, according to Kubota, include:

  • Kubota Shockless Ride – The suspension system buffers the loader arms over uneven terrain to keep material in the bucket and improve operator comfort.
  • Auto-shift – Designed for smooth turns, the function automatically senses when traction load rises while turning and shifts down for better torque before the CTL starts to lose traction. When it senses the load easing, it shifts back to high.
  • Track response – Operators can choose between “mild,” “normal” and “quick” settings on the LCD touchscreen to adjust track response to the job conditions.  

The color LCD panel can be controlled by touchscreen and jog dial and is positioned to the right of the operator for better visibility and access. The CTL has keyless start, just input a four-digit passcode on the touchscreen and push a button. Up to 50 passcodes can be saved.

What Else Do You Get?

Kubota Dvl65 2s Ctl 4The SVL65-2s can be configured as open or closed cab. Here's a look at some other features on the CTL, some of which are only available on the cabin version:

  • Rearview camera.
  • Bluetooth radio on closed-cab models for hands-free calling.
  • Two-speed travel – 4.9 mph in low gear and 7.1 mph in high.
  • Standard high-back seat.
  • Optional heated air-suspension seat.
  • Slide-up front door – can be left open while operating and opens regardless of bucket or arm positions.
  • Self-leveling – With the flip of a switch, the function automatically keeps bucket or fork in a horizontal position.
  • Electronic Torque Travel Management – monitors the CTL’s load to automatically adjust hydraulic flow to match.
  • Advanced Multifunction Valve – enables simultaneous operation of auxiliary hydraulics, bucket and loader arm functions for greater productivity.
  • Slide and tilt radiator and oil cooler for access.
  • Cabin tilt – can be raised 71 degrees without having to lift the arm.
  • LED front and rear work lights and backlit switches.
  • Replaceable, bolt-on cab handrails.
  • Rubber tracks available in 12.6- or 15-inch widths.
  • Welded, integrated mainframe and undercarriage.

“The SVL65-2s delivers the same dependable performance our customers count on,” says Anna Kitzerow, Kubota product manager for construction equipment, “with new features that enhance operator comfort and make daily operation more efficient and easier to manage.”

Kubota says the new CTL is set to hit dealerships in December.

Kubota Svl65 2s CtlQuick Specs Kubota SVL65-2s

  • Operating weight: 8,135 lbs. (open cab) / 8,631 lbs. (cabin)
  • Engine: Kubota 68.4 gross hp
  • ROC: 2,100 lbs. @ 35% tipping load
  • Tipping load: 6,000 lbs.
  • Auxiliary hydraulic flow rate: 17.4 gpm (standard) / 27 gpm (optional)
  • Height to hinge pin: 9’ 10.5”
  • Bucket breakout force: 4,614 lbs.
  • Track width: 12.6” or 15”
  • Ground pressure: 4.2 - 5 psi, depending on track width
  • Ground clearance: 9.2”
  • Travel speed: 4.9 mph (low); 7.1 mph (high)

 

 

Related Stories
The new 12,785-pound HD Hyundai HT38 gets 115 horsepower for high lifting capacity, big pushing performance and the ability to run a variety of attachments.
Compact Track Loaders
HD Hyundai Debuts Its Largest Compact Track Loader: the HT38
Manitou New Large Frame Machines 2
Compact equipment
Closer Look: Manitou's New Bigger, Stronger, Smarter Skid Steers, CTLs
Compact Guide Cover
Compact equipment
2025 Compact Construction Equipment Guide
Gehl
Skid Steer Loaders
Gehl Unveils New Skid Steers & CTLs with Vertical-Lift Arms, Load-Sensing Hydraulics
Top Stories
Kubota added new operator comfort and performance features to the SVL65-2s that are found on its larger next-gen compact loaders.
Compact Track Loaders
Kubota Reveals Next-Gen SVL65-2s Compact Track Loader with New Features
New operator comfort and performance features found on the company's larger compact loaders have been added to the 68-horsepower CTL.
Can Am Defender Review2
Compact equipment
“Great Blend of Features for Work or Play” – Test Run of Can-Am’s Defender UTV
An armored Cat D7 in World War II. “If I had to give credit to the instruments and machines that won us the war in the Pacific, I would rank them in this order: submarines first, radar second, planes third, bulldozers fourth,” said U.S. Navy Admiral William F. Halsey.
Dozers
From WWII to Building America, Dozers Still Got This! – Buyer’s Guide 2025
On display at Utility Expo 2025, attendees demo the new 305 CR mini excavator decked out in 'Centennial Grey' to commemorate Caterpillar's 100th anniversary.
Compact Excavators
Caterpillar Reveals New Engine, Software, Cameras for Mini Excavators
The new L35 is the largest small articulated loader in Bobcat's lineup, featuring a telescopic arm that extends more than 9 feet high.
Compact equipment
Bobcat’s New L35 Small Articulated Loader Brings Big Power to Small Package
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Sponsored by Shell Lubricants
Managing the Farm Through a Tough Market
Our report on Managing the Farm through a Tough Market breaks down smart strategies from farm management experts.
DownloadView All