Kubota Reveals Next-Gen SVL65-2s Compact Track Loader with New Features

Kubota added new operator comfort and performance features to the SVL65-2s that are found on its larger next-gen compact loaders.

Kubota dealerships in the U.S. should be getting the new SVL65-2s, the next generation of the popular compact track loader, by the end of the year.

The second-smallest CTL in the company’s lineup, the new loader shares the same basic specs as the SVL65-2 it will replace, but Kubota added some new operator comfort and performance features found on its larger next-gen machines.

Kubota touts the vertical-lift SVL65-2s as providing “dependable performance in compact spaces while maintaining a budget-friendly price point.” The company’s website shows the new model's lowest price at about $2,000 more than its predecessor's lowest price and about $8,000 less than the top-selling SVL75-3's lowest price.

The 8,135- to 8,631-pound SVL65-2s retains the 68.4-horsepower Kubota diesel engine and rated operating capacity of 2,100 pounds at 35% of tipping load. With optional high-flow auxiliary hydraulics, the 2s can deliver 27 gallons per minute for running attachments.

What's New?

Kubota New features available for the 2s, according to Kubota, include:

Kubota Shockless Ride – The suspension system buffers the loader arms over uneven terrain to keep material in the bucket and improve operator comfort.

Auto-shift – Designed for smooth turns, the function automatically senses when traction load rises while turning and shifts down for better torque before the CTL starts to lose traction. When it senses the load easing, it shifts back to high.

Track response – Operators can choose between “mild,” “normal” and “quick” settings on the LCD touchscreen to adjust track response to the job conditions.

The color LCD panel can be controlled by touchscreen and jog dial and is positioned to the right of the operator for better visibility and access. The CTL has keyless start, just input a four-digit passcode on the touchscreen and push a button. Up to 50 passcodes can be saved.

What Else Do You Get?

The SVL65-2s can be configured as open or closed cab. Here's a look at some other features on the CTL, some of which are only available on the cabin version:

Rearview camera.

Bluetooth radio on closed-cab models for hands-free calling.

Two-speed travel – 4.9 mph in low gear and 7.1 mph in high.

Standard high-back seat.

Optional heated air-suspension seat.

Slide-up front door – can be left open while operating and opens regardless of bucket or arm positions.

Self-leveling – With the flip of a switch, the function automatically keeps bucket or fork in a horizontal position.

Electronic Torque Travel Management – monitors the CTL’s load to automatically adjust hydraulic flow to match.

Advanced Multifunction Valve – enables simultaneous operation of auxiliary hydraulics, bucket and loader arm functions for greater productivity.

Slide and tilt radiator and oil cooler for access.

Cabin tilt – can be raised 71 degrees without having to lift the arm.

LED front and rear work lights and backlit switches.

Replaceable, bolt-on cab handrails.

Rubber tracks available in 12.6- or 15-inch widths.

Welded, integrated mainframe and undercarriage.

“The SVL65-2s delivers the same dependable performance our customers count on,” says Anna Kitzerow, Kubota product manager for construction equipment, “with new features that enhance operator comfort and make daily operation more efficient and easier to manage.”

Kubota says the new CTL is set to hit dealerships in December.