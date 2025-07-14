Create a free Equipment World account to continue reading

Kawasaki Unveils its 2026 Mule Utility Vehicle Lineup

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jul 14, 2025
Kawasaki Mule Pro-DXT EPS
Kawasaki Mule Pro-DXT EPS
Kawasaki

Kawasaki’s Mule family of side-by-side utility vehicles is back for 2026 with a model for any construction jobsite, farm or acreage.

Single-row and two-row variations are available. Models include:

Mule 4000 Trans and Mule 4010 Trans4x4: Using Kawasaki’s TransCab system, this series of UTVs can quickly be converted from a two-row, four-seat crew mover to a one-row cargo hauler – no tools required.

Mule 4000 and Mule 4010: Kawasaki calls these two-person UTVs “durable, dependable and capable.” Owners can customize the UTV with a variety of Kawasaki accessories, including a hard cab, soft cab, winches, windshields and skid plates.

Mule SX: This two-passenger model is styled after Kawasaki’s larger Mule Pro line of utility vehicles, yet it is compact enough to fit in the bed of a full-size pickup truck for transport. Four configurations are available, ranging from the standard Mule SX two-wheel-drive model to the fuel-injected Mule 4x4 XC LE model. All four-wheel-drive models from the 2026 Kawasaki Mule SX line are available with digital fuel injection.

Kawasaki's Mule SX fits in the bed of a pickup truck for easy transport.

Kawasaki Mule Pro

Engineered to transport passengers or cargo “in the toughest environments,” Kawasaki calls its Mule Pro models its “fastest and most robust” in the series.

Pro models include:

Mule Pro-DXT EPS Diesel: Powered by diesel, this model is easy to refill with fuel that contractors already have in bulk at the jobsite or shop. The three- to six-passenger Trans Cab system can be quickly converted between single-row and double-row seating configurations.

Mule Pro-DX EPS Diesel: Featuring a 993-cc diesel engine, a 1-ton towing capacity and the largest cargo bed in its class, the Mule Pro-DX EPS Diesel is built to perform on rugged jobsites. Electronic power steering aids in slow-speed maneuvering, while the chassis features independent front and rear suspension for a smooth ride and 8.7 inches of clearance.

Mule Pro-MX: Four trim packages in this line – the Mule Pro-MX EPS, Mule Pro-MX LE, Mule Pro-MX EPS Camo, and Mule Pro-MX SE – boast electric power steering for enhanced maneuverability. The two-passenger Mule Pro-MX is designed for the jobsite or recreational use. Its 695-cc single-cylinder digital fuel-injection engine generates 42.7 foot-pounds of torque, while a continuously variable transmission smoothly transfers power. It also features an electronically selectable 2WD/4WD system and a dual-mode locking rear differential.

Mule Pro-MX SE: Buyers with a more discerning sense of style will appreciate the Mule Pro-MX SE with its painted hood, deluxe color scheme and graphics, electronic power steering, cast aluminum wheels, inner LED headlights and sun top. A factory-installed 3,000-pound-capacity winch with a remote control enables operation from a distance.

The Kawasaki Strong three-year limited warranty backs all Mule utility vehicles.

 

