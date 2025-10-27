Waev Unveils GEM eX: A Street-Legal, All-Electric UTV Built for Jobsites

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Oct 27, 2025
Updated Oct 28, 2025
23842465 Gem Ex 600x400
Waev Inc.

Waev says its new GEM eX UTV offers more capability than cart-based models without the price tag of machines designed for recreational use.

The all-electric UTV is designed for commercial, government and industrial applications, offering DOT street-legal compliance on most roadways 35 mph or less, commercial-grade all-terrain versatility, high payload and towing capacities, all-season comfort and fleet-focused safety and efficiency features.

Lithium-Ion Power

The GEM eX is powered by lithium-ion battery technology and a powertrain that is engineered specifically for the UTV. This provides all-weather performance, flexible charging capabilities, zero battery maintenance and zero front drive maintenance or repair, according to Waev.

The insulated and heated battery pack allows for operation in temperatures ranging from -20°F to 140°F. It is designed with LiFePO4 battery chemistry, offering improved safety, stability, reliability and lifespan compared to NMC or NCA chemistries.

The UTV can be charged with infrastructure ranging from 120v to 240v, J1772 EVSE cords or public charging stations.

The rear-wheel-drive powertrain is 20% more efficient than all-wheel-drive versions and does not require the maintenance or repairs of front-wheel-drive machines. It also provides traction for towing and hauling heavy loads.

Street-Legal Safety and Comfort

With a top speed of 25 mph and street-legal credentials, the GEM eX is ideal for transport around worksites, campuses, facilities and in communities.

Buyers can choose between DOT-approved street, winter or all-terrain tires. Limited-slip differential automatically engages both rear wheels only when needed for enhanced traction, protecting turf and reducing tire wear.

The UTV offers roof crush protection, 3-point seat belts in high visibility orange, automotive-grade front and rear windshields with a front wiper, a robust front bumper and a rear bumper with integrated recessed lights, turn signals, a license plate holder and rear-view camera for occupant safety. Side and center rearview mirrors, a pedestrian noise emitter, reverse alarm and backup camera further enhance visibility and awareness.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
5 Things To Know Before Buying A Flex-Wing Rotary Cutter
Presented by Woods Equipment Co.
5 Things To Know Before Buying A Flex-Wing Rotary Cutter
Managing the Farm Through a Tough Market
Presented by Shell
Managing the Farm Through a Tough Market
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks

The cab offers ample head and leg room for operators up to 6 feet 8 inches, along with adjustable bucket seats and optional tilt steering for a more comfortable driving experience. Non-slip flooring provides traction and reduces the risk of slips in wet or muddy conditions.

Optional removable hard doors with roll-down windows and HVAC are available.

 

 

 

 

Heavy-Duty Utility 

Built for the work, the GEM has a 1,250-pound-capacity dump box constructed of durable composite material. It is large enough to carry a full-sized pallet and offers gas-assist and electric dump options. L-track side rails offer convenient cargo tie-down points.

It comes with a standard 2-inch receiver hitch with a 1,250-pound towing capacity.

Designed to traverse curbs, logs, rocks and mud, the GEM eX has 9.5 inches of ground clearance, a trailing arm rear suspension with 6.5 inches of travel and a 50-degree all-terrain approach angle. Hill hold provides control when on inclines, and single pedal driving acts as descent control on declines.

Automotive-Level Warranty

The GEM eX comes with a four-year vehicle warranty and a seven-year limited battery pack warranty, backed by Waev and its dealers. It is available to order through authorized GEM dealers and will begin shipping this year.

Related Stories
Kubota added new operator comfort and performance features to the SVL65-2s that are found on its larger next-gen compact loaders.
Compact Track Loaders
Kubota Reveals Next-Gen SVL65-2s Compact Track Loader with New Features
Can Am Defender Review2
Compact equipment
“Great Blend of Features for Work or Play” – Test Run of Can-Am’s Defender UTV
Argo Xu850 Profile Right 5199
Compact equipment
Argo's New Commercial-Grade UTV, the XU 850, is Built for Construction Sites
On display at Utility Expo 2025, attendees demo the new 305 CR mini excavator decked out in 'Centennial Grey' to commemorate Caterpillar's 100th anniversary.
Compact Excavators
Caterpillar Reveals New Engine, Software, Cameras for Mini Excavators
Top Stories
Bobcat MT100
Compact Utility Loaders
Quick Data: Top-Selling Compact Utility Loaders for 2024 – 2025
Sales of these stand-on toolcarriers – also called mini skid steers and mini track loaders – continue to rise. See which models are bestsellers.
2026 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 in reef blue metalic.
Pickups
Chevy’s 2026 Colorado Revealed: 5 Trims for Work to Off-Road Fun
Kubota added new operator comfort and performance features to the SVL65-2s that are found on its larger next-gen compact loaders.
Compact Track Loaders
Kubota Reveals Next-Gen SVL65-2s Compact Track Loader with New Features
Can Am Defender Review2
Compact equipment
“Great Blend of Features for Work or Play” – Test Run of Can-Am’s Defender UTV
An armored Cat D7 in World War II. “If I had to give credit to the instruments and machines that won us the war in the Pacific, I would rank them in this order: submarines first, radar second, planes third, bulldozers fourth,” said U.S. Navy Admiral William F. Halsey.
Dozers
From WWII to Building America, Dozers Still Got This! – Buyer’s Guide 2025
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All