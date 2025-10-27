Waev says its new GEM eX UTV offers more capability than cart-based models without the price tag of machines designed for recreational use.

The all-electric UTV is designed for commercial, government and industrial applications, offering DOT street-legal compliance on most roadways 35 mph or less, commercial-grade all-terrain versatility, high payload and towing capacities, all-season comfort and fleet-focused safety and efficiency features.

Lithium-Ion Power

The GEM eX is powered by lithium-ion battery technology and a powertrain that is engineered specifically for the UTV. This provides all-weather performance, flexible charging capabilities, zero battery maintenance and zero front drive maintenance or repair, according to Waev.

The insulated and heated battery pack allows for operation in temperatures ranging from -20°F to 140°F. It is designed with LiFePO4 battery chemistry, offering improved safety, stability, reliability and lifespan compared to NMC or NCA chemistries.

The UTV can be charged with infrastructure ranging from 120v to 240v, J1772 EVSE cords or public charging stations.

The rear-wheel-drive powertrain is 20% more efficient than all-wheel-drive versions and does not require the maintenance or repairs of front-wheel-drive machines. It also provides traction for towing and hauling heavy loads.

Street-Legal Safety and Comfort

With a top speed of 25 mph and street-legal credentials, the GEM eX is ideal for transport around worksites, campuses, facilities and in communities.

Buyers can choose between DOT-approved street, winter or all-terrain tires. Limited-slip differential automatically engages both rear wheels only when needed for enhanced traction, protecting turf and reducing tire wear.

The UTV offers roof crush protection, 3-point seat belts in high visibility orange, automotive-grade front and rear windshields with a front wiper, a robust front bumper and a rear bumper with integrated recessed lights, turn signals, a license plate holder and rear-view camera for occupant safety. Side and center rearview mirrors, a pedestrian noise emitter, reverse alarm and backup camera further enhance visibility and awareness.

The cab offers ample head and leg room for operators up to 6 feet 8 inches, along with adjustable bucket seats and optional tilt steering for a more comfortable driving experience. Non-slip flooring provides traction and reduces the risk of slips in wet or muddy conditions.

Optional removable hard doors with roll-down windows and HVAC are available.

Heavy-Duty Utility

Built for the work, the GEM has a 1,250-pound-capacity dump box constructed of durable composite material. It is large enough to carry a full-sized pallet and offers gas-assist and electric dump options. L-track side rails offer convenient cargo tie-down points.

It comes with a standard 2-inch receiver hitch with a 1,250-pound towing capacity.

Designed to traverse curbs, logs, rocks and mud, the GEM eX has 9.5 inches of ground clearance, a trailing arm rear suspension with 6.5 inches of travel and a 50-degree all-terrain approach angle. Hill hold provides control when on inclines, and single pedal driving acts as descent control on declines.

Automotive-Level Warranty

The GEM eX comes with a four-year vehicle warranty and a seven-year limited battery pack warranty, backed by Waev and its dealers. It is available to order through authorized GEM dealers and will begin shipping this year.