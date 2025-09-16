Can-Am has completely overhauled its Defender utility vehicle for 2026, giving it a new engine, improved suspension and tech-focused cab.

Six model configurations are available: the Defender XT, Defender XT Cab, Defender X mr, Defender Limited, Defender Lone Star and Defender Lone Star Cab. Three seats come standard, except on the Lone Star and Max models, which offer six-seat variations. In addition to the Defender HD11, the Defender HD7, HD9 and HD10 models will also return for 2026.

Powertrain Enhancements

Can-Am equipped the Defender with an all-new HD11 999cc inline three-cylinder Rotax ACE engine, cranking out 95 horsepower and 70 pound-feet of torque.

The engine is paired with a new continuously variable transmission (CVT) and pDrive primary clutch, designed to put power to the ground and improve low-speed power delivery. Three new selectable drive modes – Normal, Work and Sport – match performance to the application.

A new intake system increases airflow to improve engine performance, while an updated cooling system manages engine temperature and enhances the HVAC system.

The 2026 Defender XT packages are equipped with a new Quick-4Lok auto-locking front differential. Limited, Lone Star and X mr packages carry the automatic, electronically controlled Smart-Lok front differential to maximize traction in a variety of ground conditions.

A larger 11.9-gallon fuel tank enables longer days on the jobsite or trail.

Suspension and Chassis

Can-Am beefed up the suspension, steering components and chassis on the 2026 Defender to improve reliability, handling and performance, especially when the vehicle is loaded down with tools and gear.

The new suspension geometry features a 65-inch-wide design and 50% larger arched double A-arms. Double-bonded bushings in the suspension and steering components reduce maintenance and provide a quieter ride. The chassis has also been fortified with improved ROPS.

With 12 inches of front and rear suspension travel, 15 inches of ground clearance and a tight turning radius, the Defender is easy to maneuver across a variety of terrains.

In addition, new, larger 262-millimeter front brake rotors are gripped by 32-millimeter hydraulic twin piston calipers and new brake pads, providing strong stopping power, even under heavy loads, Can-Am says.

Operator-Focused Cab

Can-Am sought to improve the rider experience when redesigning the cab. According to the company, the 2026 Defender offers “the largest cab in its class,” boasting “8% more leg room than the closest competition.”

An adjustable quick-tilt steering wheel allows for convenient ingress and egress. The backrest angle and seat foam have also been modified for greater comfort and support.

Limited and Lone Star packages are equipped with an improved heating and cooling package, featuring a simple three-knob system for climate control adjustment. A new roof liner, rear wall insulation and floor mats on cab models reduce noise, vibration and harshness for better passenger communication.

The new 10.25-inch touchscreen display packs a range of features, including a backup camera and built-in GPS to track every ride and locate friends with or without a phone or network connection. From the screen, riders can also control music, monitor ride statistics, manage accessories and unlock advanced off-road navigation features through the BRP GO! app. Integrated Wi-Fi connectivity allows owners to access over-the-air software updates as they become available. The display comes standard on all Limited and Lone Star models, or as an option on the XT and XT Cab.

More than 200 accessories let owners further customize their Defender. An upgraded 1,700-watt charging system, double the capacity of the previous generation, is available to power tools, equipment or electronic accessories.

New LED headlights offer 45% more output for visibility from dawn to dusk. In addition, new LED rear lights include backup lights that turn on while in reverse.

Easy access to service points and long service intervals decrease downtime and maintenance costs.