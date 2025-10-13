John Deere has expanded its Gator UTV lineup with two new all-electric models: the two-seater GX and four-seater GX Crew.

The new Gators can be used for hauling people, gear, materials and debris across jobsites at less noise and emissions than diesel or gas UTVs. The GX Crew has fold-down rear seats to create a platform to haul up to 250 pounds. The Crew version also has storage space between the front and back seats for long items such as bags, cases and tools.

The two-seater GX model’s aluminum dump cargo box can haul up to 800 pounds, and it can tow up to 1,500 pounds with a standard 2-inch by 2-inch rear receiver hitch.

John Deere The Gators run on a 51.2-volt lithium-ion battery with a rated capacity of 5.376 kilowatt-hours that charges overnight. They can travel up to 19.5 mph.

Deere says the electric motor delivers instant torque, smooth acceleration and uses regenerative braking, which slows the UTV when riding down slopes, to extend runtime. The Gators are equipped with onboard chargers to be plugged in anywhere there is a standard, grounded 120-volt outlet, so there’s no need to return it to a wall-mounted charger.

The UTVs come in either Deere green and yellow or grey metallic. Comfort features include high-back, foam-filled seats; low step height to enter and exit; and standard canopy.

Drivers will find traditional golf-cart-style foot pedals. The dash has a battery-level indicator, cupholders, center storage compartment and USB power ports. Storage has also been added between the driver and front passenger seats, under the front hood and underneath the front seats.

A windshield is optional, as is a comfort and convenience package that includes dual-beam LED headlights, turn signals and hazard lights; side mirrors; front, rear and side reflectors; and automotive-style turn-signal stalk control. The UTVs can also be outfitted with a JDLink M modem for real-time monitoring of operation data and location and to connect to John Deere’s Operations Center for fleet management.

The Gators are equipped with knobby tires, have a 5.9-inch ground clearance and the ability to navigate rough terrain or be driven indoors. They also get a fully independent single A-arm coil-over-strut front suspension and a semi-independent coil-over-shock with sway bar rear suspension to smooth out the ride.

Along with lower noise and emissions, Deere touts the easier maintenance of the electric models over gas and diesel. Drivers won’t have to deal with starter interlocks, choke or cold engine stalls, the company says. The electric motor also has fewer moving parts, and you don’t have to change oil or replace belts.