New Polaris Ranger 500: Work-Ready UTV Priced at $10K, Can Tow 1,500 Lbs.

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Aug 5, 2025
Updated Aug 6, 2025
Ranger 500
Polaris

Polaris’ all-new Ranger 500 UTV comes equipped with work-ready features, like a dump box and factory-installed winch, at a price of $9,999.

Powered by a 28-horsepower 567-cc engine, the Ranger 500 offers all-wheel drive with an auto-locking front drive. A selectable turf mode unlocks the rear differential, enabling easier, tighter turns to minimize damage to sensitive turf.

At 58.5-inches wide, the mid-sized model can navigate tight jobsites and residential lots. It can also be easily transported and stored when not in use. “The Ranger 500 is compact, easy-to-use and practical for everyday use offering value and versatility to help get work done around the property faster,” said Polaris.

It has a 1,000-pound payload capacity and 1,500-pound towing capacity with a standard 2-inch hitch receiver for transporting heavy loads. The gas-assist dump box has a 300-pound capacity, and the factory-installed winch can pull up to 2,500 pounds. A chassis-integrated plow mount plate provides added versatility for snow removal or dirt work. Additional standard features include a roof, LED headlights, door nets and interior storage compartments.  

The 4-inch LCD information center features programmable service intervals and basic machine metrics, including a speedometer, tachometer, odometer, tripmeter, clock, hour meter, gear indicator, fuel gauge, coolant temperature, voltmeter, service indicator and codes and seat belt reminder.

Easy access to the oil filter, air filter and other key components makes DIY maintenance convenient. For extra customization, an assortment of 30 accessories, including a front windshield, rear panel and extra lighting, are available.

[Related Content: How to Choose the Right UTV for Your Construction Site]

2026 Ranger Lineup

In addition to the new Ranger 500, Polaris refreshed its full Ranger lineup with updated features, colors and graphics for 2026.

Models include:

  • Ranger SP 570 – SP 570, SP 570 Premium and SP 570 NorthStar
  • Ranger 1000 – 1000, 1000 EPS and 1000 Premium
  • Ranger XP 1000 – XP 1000, XP 1000 NorthStar Premium and Ultimate
  • Ranger XP 1000 Special Editions – NorthStar Trail Boss, Crew Texas and Crew NorthStar Texas

Polaris gave the 2026 Ranger XP 1000 new 29-inch Pro-Armor X-Terrain tires, featuring a new variable tread design that reduces noise for a quieter cab experience. The XP 1000 models offer a 1,000-pound box capacity and 2,500-pound towing capacity.

Additionally, the Ranger NorthStar models, including the XP 1000 NorthStar, have a heated and air conditioned enclosed cab for added comfort.

The NorthStar Ultimate edition UTV comes with a 7-inch display powered by Ride Command, featuring GPS navigation and over 1.2 million miles of verified trails and other ride-enhancing features. Premium JBL audio speakers, an AM/FM radio and Bluetooth also come standard.

The 2026 Polaris Ranger lineup starts at $9,999 MSRP and will begin shipping to dealers this month.  All models feature a two-year limited warranty.

