Kawasaki is doubling the occupant capacity of its Ridge UTV with an all-new six-person model for 2025.

The Ridge Crew HVAC features a fully enclosed cab with two rows of contoured bench seats, heat and air conditioning, and automotive-style amenities like LED lights, multiple cupholders and USB ports. These and other sdditional features ensure a smooth, quiet ride, the company says.

A Kawasaki 999cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke in-line 4-cylinder engine, paired with a continuously variable transmission, provides the power for hauling passengers. The Ridge Crew has a 1,000-pound cargo capacity and can tow up to 2,500 pounds.

Additional highlights include:

Kawasaki engine: The engine delivers 92 horsepower and 65.8 foot-pounds of torque. With the continuously variable transmission, it provides intuitive throttle response and control.

The engine delivers 92 horsepower and 65.8 foot-pounds of torque. With the continuously variable transmission, it provides intuitive throttle response and control. Spacious interior for up to six passengers: The full cab includes HVAC, a 7-inch full color instrument panel, an adjustable driver seat, electric power steering with a tilting steering wheel, sealed doors and windows, cupholder, storage nets, smartphone connectivity and an automotive-inspired interior. The new insulated roof and UV/IR-treated windshield reduce heat and glare.

The full cab includes HVAC, a 7-inch full color instrument panel, an adjustable driver seat, electric power steering with a tilting steering wheel, sealed doors and windows, cupholder, storage nets, smartphone connectivity and an automotive-inspired interior. The new insulated roof and UV/IR-treated windshield reduce heat and glare. Chassis designed for comfort: The UTV has high ground clearance, double-wishbone suspension and large 27-inch tires with 14-inch aluminum wheels.

The UTV has high ground clearance, double-wishbone suspension and large 27-inch tires with 14-inch aluminum wheels. 3 Power Mode Selections: Sport for a sharper, more linear throttle response for trail riding and fast acceleration, Normal for a smooth engine response for everyday driving and Work for a milder throttle response for tasks requiring a smooth and constant pace.

Sport for a sharper, more linear throttle response for trail riding and fast acceleration, Normal for a smooth engine response for everyday driving and Work for a milder throttle response for tasks requiring a smooth and constant pace. On-the-Fly Electrically Selectable 2WD, 4WD and Rear Differential Lock: In 2WD mode, drivers experience light steering and more fuel-efficient cruising. Shifting to 4WD maintains light steering while providing enhanced traction, which increases stability on gravel, dirt or uneven surfaces. Engaging 4WD, along with the differential lock, offers maximum traction on challenging terrain.

In 2WD mode, drivers experience light steering and more fuel-efficient cruising. Shifting to 4WD maintains light steering while providing enhanced traction, which increases stability on gravel, dirt or uneven surfaces. Engaging 4WD, along with the differential lock, offers maximum traction on challenging terrain. 1,000-pound-capacity tilting cargo bed with detachable tailgate: The 34.6 x 49 x 12.8-inch cargo bed has a flat design for loading from three sides. Four built-in hooks can be used as tie-down points.

The 34.6 x 49 x 12.8-inch cargo bed has a flat design for loading from three sides. Four built-in hooks can be used as tie-down points. Kawasaki Strong three-year limited warranty

The Kawasaki Ridge Crew HVAC is available in two colors. Candy Persimmon Red starts at $30,999. Truetimber Strata Camo starts at $31,799.