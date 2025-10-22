Argo’s all-new XU 850 commercial-grade utility vehicle is designed with higher ground clearance, adjustable traction and strong towing capacity for transporting crews and gear across rough terrain.

The UTV is available in three- or six-seat configurations, with the ability to remove the bench seat for additional storage space and flexibility. It has a 1,000-pound capacity rear cargo box, a 2,000-pound towing capacity and a 4,500-pound-capacity winch.

The 12-inch steel rims and 26-inch tires provide 12.5 inches of ground clearance for navigating remote worksites with less bounce. The durable, upgraded transaxle has a selectable locking rear differential for increased traction, while the upgraded suspension increases control and comfort, even when fully loaded, the company says.

The XU 850 is powered by a quieter four-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, delivering 48 pound-feet of torque for smooth takeoffs and throttle response.

Purpose-built for construction crews, the UTV comes standard with a heavy-duty rear cargo headache rack, full-coverage roof, windshield, beacon light, horn and backup alarm.

All Argo Pro Series models are backed by a one-year or 1,000-hour bumper-to-bumper limited warranty and a three-year or 3,000-hour powertrain limited warranty, whichever comes first from the date of purchase.

Argo

Argo XU 850 UTV Specs