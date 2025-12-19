Miniloaders.com is expanding its lineup with remote-control tracked chippers and the smallest remote-control stump grinder currently available in the United States.

The first models to be introduced to the U.S. market are the Jo Beau M600 Gorilla chipper and the B37-110RC stump grinder. Jo Beau machines, which are designed and manufactured in Bruges, Belgium, are engineered for compactness, safety and ease of use in urban environments.

M600 Gorilla

The M600 Gorilla can chew through branches up to seven inches in diameter, with an average feed speed of 46 feet per minute and an average chip capacity of 23 cubic yards per hour.

A radio remote control is used to move and operate the machine. Individually extendable diagonal Stabilizing X-Tracks make it possible to maneuver and position the chipper on uneven terrain.

A 40-horsepower EFI Vanguard engine powers the machine and works in tandem with the feed roller and feed system to regulate intake and engine rpms. The adjustable feed hopper can be hydraulically raised and lowered.

The M600 chipper is ideal for property management, low-impact tree care such as pruning, and backyard cleanup. At 1,880 pounds, it is easy to transport on a small trailer. Its 29-inch width allows it to be moved through small gates.

Miniloaders.com

Miniloaders.com says its 37-horsepower Jo Beau B37-110RC is the smallest remote-control stump grinder currently available in the United States, at 29 inches wide and 1,345 pounds. The cutter wheel can be moved to a fully upright position, making the unit even more compact for transport.

The remote control allows the operator to observe the grinding process from a safe, comfortable position, without exposure to heat or engine exhaust fumes. The 18-inch GrinDisc grinding wheel features 12 Greenteeth 900-series teeth. An auto-sweep function automatically lowers the grinding wheel by an inch on every pass.

Miniloaders.com is also the U.S. importer and distributor of Intrepid Loaders. The compact wheel loaders are built by Belgian-based manufacturer Geens Brothers and sold under the Knikmops brand in Europe. Models include the KM85, KM100 Tele, KM130 Tele, KM180 Tele and KM250 Tele.

Jo Beau M600 Chipper Specs

Weight: 1,885 lbs.

Engine: Vanguard 4-stroke EFI 40HP

Maximum recommended branch diameter: 7"

Transport dimensions: (L × W × H): 99.6 × 31.5 × 77.2"

Fuel tank: 5.3 gal removable metal jerrycan

Knives: 2 hardened, reversible knives

Counter knife: 1 reversible (4 sides)

Drum drive: Dual industrial V-belts with electromagnetic clutch

Jo Beau B37-110RC Stump Grinder Specs