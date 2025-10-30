Kubota Launches New RTV-X Long Bed UTV for 1,200-lbs. of Hauling

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Oct 30, 2025
The Kubota RTV-X Long Bed can be converted to flat bed with its adjustable side rails and tailgate.
Kubota

Kubota is rolling out a new RTV-X model this month, with a 6-foot-long adjustable cargo bed with hydraulic dump, diesel engine and an “aggressive exterior.”

The two-seater RTV-X Long Bed is the next generation of the RTV-X1130 released in 2024 that featured a 6-foot-long bed whose side rails and tailgate can be dropped down. The side rails can also be removed, enabling the operator to have a full flat bed.

The steel bed can hold up to 1,212 pounds, and the RTV can tow 1,300 pounds.

The RTV-X Long Bed comes in either orange or camo colors.The RTV-X Long Bed comes in either orange or camo colors. KubotaThe new “rugged terrain vehicle” keeps the 6-foot adjustable bed, which also can be dumped hydraulically, and adds some features the company says customers requested.

The RTV features a new hood and high/low LED headlights, along with new HDMP (heavy-duty multipurpose) tires.

A revised VHT-X (variable hydraulic) transmission delivers improved gear shifting especially on sloped terrain, the company says. Kubota also updated the tailgate handle for easy removal.

Kubota Rtvx Long Bed Snow PlowKubotaThe RTV comes in two colors: Kubota orange or RealTree Camo. The Camo version gets ATV tires, LED cargo lights, a winch for hauling objects onto the bed, and a tailgate extender that touches the ground for loading when the bed is fully raised for dumping.

The four-wheel-drive RTV Long Bed runs on a 24.8-horsepower Kubota diesel engine and reaches a top speed of 25 mph.

RTV-X models are equipped with multi-disc wet brakes and dynamic braking, which helps when going down hills for additional braking power and driving control. Its high-rigidity steel frame is designed to isolate occupants from noise and vibration on rough terrain and when carrying heavy loads, the company says.

“Kubota launched the upgraded RTV-X line in 2023 with its rugged and durable chassis, Kubota diesel engine, and variable hydrostatic transmission,” said Jacob Mandoza, Kubota senior product manager for utility vehicles. “And now, the Long Bed model diversifies the line and offers operators the versatility that a 6-foot bed brings. It’s the long bed that our primary customer markets have been asking for.”

The new RTV-X Long Bed is scheduled to arrive at Kubota dealerships this month.

Kubota Rtv Long Bed VerticalKubota

Kubota RTV-X Long Bed Specs

  • Engine: 24.8 hp Kubota diesel
  • Cargo bed load: 1,212 lbs.
  • Towing capacity: 1,300 lbs.
  • Drive system: 4WD
  • Transmission: variable hydraulic transmission
  • Speed: 0-25 mph
