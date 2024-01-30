Kubota’s New RTV-X1130 Features Multi-Adjustable 6-Foot Cargo Bed

Kubota RTV-X1130 rear view of bed
The 6-foot-long bed on the Kubota RTV-X1130 can be converted to a flat bed. The side rails can be dropped or removed, and the tailgate can be dropped down.
Equipment World

Kubota rolled out its new Rugged Terrain Vehicles (RTVs) at World of Concrete, calling them the company’s most versatile utility vehicles yet.

The RTV-X1130 and RTV-X mark the latest generations of the popular full-size diesel models.

New for the RTV-X1130 is a 6-foot-long bed whose side rails and tailgate can be dropped down. The side rails can also be removed, enabling the operator to have a full flat bed.

The model is based on the RTV-X1140 chassis, but instead of a second row of seats, Kubota extended the steel bed for carrying a variety of loads, including dirt, sand and gravel. The 26.4-cubic-foot bed also hydraulically dumps. An optional toolbox can be placed in the space between the back of the cab and the bed.

Payload is 1,212 pounds, and it has a 1,300-pound towing capacity.

Kubota Rtvx1130 Bed DumpThe four-wheel-drive X1130 has independent suspension on each wheel as well as Kubota’ Extra Duty Independent Rear Suspension (IRS).

Other features on the X1130 include a high-rigidity steel frame designed to isolate occupants from noise and vibration on rough terrain and when carrying heavy loads.

It also comes with Kubota’s variable hydraulic transmission, which is designed for smooth and powerful acceleration. It delivers smooth throttle control at low speeds and traction with or without loads, the company says.

The RTV-X models are equipped with multi-disc wet brakes for longer life. Dynamic braking helps when going down hills for additional braking power and driving control.

Options for the RTV-X1130 include a tailgate extender that touches the ground for loading when the bed is fully raised for dumping. A winch can be installed in the bed for hauling in objects onto the bed. And an LED light cargo panel is also available.

The new RTV-X has similar specs and features as the 1130, but some differences. The RTV-X comes standard with LED low beam headlights, while select trims also include high beam and feature the Kubota ProKonvert Cargo Bed, same as mentioned above on the 1130. It has the same towing capacity as the 1130, but its cargo bed has a lower capacity at 1,102 pounds.

Quick Specs RTV-X1130

  • Engine: 24.8 hp Kubota diesel
  • Cargo bed load: 1,212 lbs.
  • Towing capacity: 1,300 lbs.
  • Drive system: 4WD
  • Transmission: variable hydraulic transmission
  • Speed: 0-25 mph

More Photos

Kubota Rtvx1130 Front

Kubota Rtvx1130 Bed

Side rails and tailgate drop down for more versatility when hauling. The RTV-X is a smaller model than the RTV-X1130 but has the same versatile cargo space as an option.

Kubota Rtvx1130 Windshield 2

Kubota Rtvx1130 Cab 3

