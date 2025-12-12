Since its introduction in 2014, the Honda Pioneer 700 has defined itself as a durable, agile utility vehicle designed for capable performance at a value price.

From day one, the UTV has been available in two- or four-seater configurations, with additional comfort and convenience features added over the years – from Deluxe editions with aluminum wheels and power steering in 2017, to tilt steering and redesigned doors in 2023.

Honda has refreshed the model again for 2026, decking it out with new convenience features, more accessory options and increased storage capacity.

To fully experience the new model, Honda sent me a Pioneer 700-4 Forest edition to test over the next several months around my property and on the trails.

The upgraded trim level model comes outfitted with an extended-coverage front bumper, a 4,500-pound Warn winch, dual bed lights and the Honda-exclusive TrueTimber Atera camo color scheme.

In addition, I requested a Honda Plow Blade, Plow Push Tube and Plow Mount, as I will primarily be using the UTV for winter property maintenance.

Additional models in the Pioneer lineup include:

Pioneer 700/700-4 – The standard version and most value-oriented option in the line.

The standard version and most value-oriented option in the line. Pioneer 700/700-4 Deluxe – Added versatility and features, including black aluminum wheels, electric power steering, an in-bed 12V outlet and dual bed lights.

All models feature a 675cc fuel-injected engine, smooth automatic transmission and long-travel suspension, for a comfortable ride in a variety of applications.

I will release my full review next spring, but in the meantime, let’s take a look at the key features and new upgrades for the 2026 model.

2026 Model-Year Upgrades

New features for 2026 models include:

Expanded under-dash storage: All trim levels feature a pair of 10-liter under-dash storage areas, an upgrade from the previous 3.9-liter compartment that was only available on Forest versions.

New sealed USB-C port: Located in the glove box, this port allows charging of electronic devices such as smartphones.

Kenda Mastodon AT tires: The new all-terrain tires offer traction in a variety of trail conditions, thanks to a more aggressive tread pattern. The radial eight-ply-rated casing provides optimal puncture resistance and a smooth ride.

New front guards: The larger guards offer additional front protection, slide smoothly over obstacles and provide added safety.

New skid plates: Better protect the vehicle's undercarriage.

Strengthened ROPS: The upgraded rollover protection system uses thicker tubing in the B-pillar.

In addition, all two-seat versions get a pair of new under-bed compartments, offering a combined 29.4 liters of storage volume. The compartments have tabs to add padlocks for security. Total storage capacity is 50.5 liters for two-seat models, and 20.5 liters for four-seat models.

Model Overview

Occupying a middle ground in Honda's rec-utility side-by-side lineup — between the Pioneer 500 and Pioneer 1000 platforms — the Pioneer 700 can carry loads and passengers, but also navigate in tight spaces.

It can haul up to 1,000 pounds and tow up to 1,500 pounds, enough to handle most jobs that typically require a tractor, Honda says.

Honda designed the Pioneer 700 platform for versatility and practicality, with the QuickFlip seating system as one of its standout features.

Equipment World

Four-seat models can be quickly converted to two- or three-seat configurations, as the rear seats can be stowed away to allow full use of the cargo bed. This gives the four-seat configuration the exact dimensions as the two-seat trim levels, which we’ve already found valuable for preserving space in our garage. Previous UTV models I've tested have taken up nearly as much space as my Toyota 4Runner.

[Watch: “Great Blend of Features for Work or Play” – Test Run of Can-Am’s Defender UTV ]

Equipment World

The 1,000-pound-capacity bed also has a dump function for easy unloading of materials and cleaning.

Deluxe and Forest trim levels also include the following standard features:

Equipment World

AT/MT mode and paddle shifters: Operators can either let the automatic transmission shift for them or select the gear they want using the steering column-mounted paddle shifters. Switching from automatic (AT) to manual (MT) mode can be done on the fly.

Electric power steering with torque assist: Provides smooth steering with its brushless motor and return-to-center function. The tilting steering wheel and instrument pod also ease vehicle ingress and egress.

LCD Instrument display: The large screen displays multiple trip functions, battery-voltage readout, a tachometer array and more.

Equipment World Bed lighting: The factory-installed cargo bed lighting helps riders find gear or work in low-light conditions.

Disc brakes: The triple-disc brakes, 200 millimeters in the front and 170 millimeters in the rear, feature a patented scraper system for strong stopping power on tough terrain.

Equipment World Warn winch: The Honda-branded winch boasts a 4,500-pound capacity.

Equipment World 12-volt accessory receptacles: Two receptacles, one in the dash and one in the bed, can power devices like food warmers, coolers or air compressors.

Equipment World Door-mounted beverage holders: Located on the front doors, the cup holders are large enough to accommodate tumbler-size vessels.

Black aluminum wheels and painted plastic: Offer a premium touch and durable finish.

Honda UTV riders have a slew of customization options, allowing them to tailor their machines to specific tasks or terrain. The dashboard houses pre-wired switches and a wire harness to simplify installation of electronic accessories.

I asked Honda to outfit the Pioneer 700-4 with a plow, and it has already proven to be a weapon against Wisconsin winters. We've received more than 18 inches of snow in the last two weeks –– and while my articulated tractor with a hydraulic broom is great with small quantities of light fluffy snow, it can't keep up when heaps of wet, heavy flakes start to drop.

Since its delivery in early December, I have been using the UTV to clear snow accumulations over 3 inches and push back piles and snowbanks. I then clean up the driveway with the tractor and broom for a zero-tolerance finish.

The operation is simple but effective. Using the UTV's winch, operators can raise or lower the blade from the cab. To change the blade's position, operators can push the angulation handle forward and manually move the blade.

Equipment World

The plow requires the following accessories:

Plow Mount Kit: Requires Honda Accessory Plow Push Tube, Honda Accessory Plow Blade, Honda Accessory Winch and Honda Accessory Winch Mount Kit.

Plow Push Tube: Heavy-duty 3-inch trip springs help prevent damage to the machine and attachment. An angulation handle allows the blade to be set at five different positions (±25°/±12.5°/0°). It also features a 4-position adjustable attack angle block. A Quick Connect system lets operators install or remove the plow in seconds.

Plow Blade: Made from 15-gauge steel with heavy-duty formed reinforcements and a center cross tube for added structural rigidity and support. The blade is 72 inches wide and 17 inches high and is powder-coated for durability and corrosion resistance. It features a progressive-radius design for more effective snow rolling, while a thick, reversible wear bar and adjustable plow skids control the blade's plowing height.

If I were outfitting this machine for personal use, I would also add the tip-out windshield and wiper kit, fender flares, hard front doors, rear doors, a hard roof, a rearview mirror and side mirrors.

Subscribe to Equipment World’s daily and weekly newsletters or follow us on social media to be among the first to watch my full video review next spring.

2026 Honda Pioneer 700-4 Forest Specs