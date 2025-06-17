Cushman’s latest utility vehicle, the Hauler XL, comes equipped with an extra-long 68.5-inch aluminum flatbed for more hauling capacity.

The Hauler XL’s truck-inspired design and functional dash make it easy to operate. It has a 1,200-pound bed load capacity and 1,600-pound payload. The flatbed can be upgraded to add steel drop sides, an aluminum box bed or other custom solutions.

Two powertrain options are available: A fully electric Elite series model powered by maintenance-free Samsung SDI lithium-battery technology, or a gasoline-powered model with a 13.5-horsepower engine.

Elite models offer reduced maintenance, a five-year battery warranty, an automatic parking brake and street-legal capability in most jurisdictions. They can also be upgraded to the IntelliGauge for added vehicle control and security.

The street-legal Hauler XL Elite is designed to drive on roads with up to 35 mph speed limits at up to 25 mph by meeting the federally required FMVSS 500 and voluntary SAE J2358 standards.

“The Hauler XL, whether gas- or lithium-powered, is an industry leader in bed size, vehicle rating and bed load capacity,” says Adam Harris, vice president and general manager of Cushman and E-Z-GO at Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., which designs and manufactures Cushman vehicles. “With our five-year battery warranty and patented E-brake technology, it’s built for the most difficult jobs.”

Cushman Hauler XL Specs