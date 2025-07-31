What looks like a Jeep, performs like a utility vehicle and bleeds red, white and blue?

It’s Mahindra’s new Independence Edition Roxor, a limited-run off-road heavy-duty utility vehicle sporting a bold, patriotic design that pays tribute to America's armed forces. The blacked-out machine features an American flag and bald eagle emblazoned on the hood.

The model rolled out on the heels of the recent U.S. Flag Day and the 250th anniversary of the Army, with the company hosting a giveaway for all veterans, active-duty military personnel and reservists.

"We designed this ROXOR Independence Edition to recognize the importance of our service members who sacrifice so much for our freedom,” said Mahindra Ag North America president and CEO Viren Popli.

A limited number of models are also available for purchase at authorized Mahindra dealers, offering farmers, landowners and outdoor enthusiasts an opportunity to own a rare model.

Mahindra says the Roxor Independence Edition “designed to thrive in the most demanding conditions.” It’s built with a 2.7L turbo diesel engine delivering 55 horsepower, a boxed steel frame and a heavy-duty transmission.

The two-seater UTV has a 3,500-pound towing capacity and a 1,525-pound payload capacity. With open wheel wells, a 9-inch ground clearance and a top speed of 55 miles per hour, operators can quickly traverse rough terrain.

All Mahindra Roxor UTVs come with a two-year limited warranty.

Mahindra Roxor HD Specs