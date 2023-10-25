ARGO rolled out a new line of Pro and Commercial amphibious offroad vehicles at the recent Utility Expo, including its latest amphibious “Xtreme Terrain Vehicle,” the Sasquatch XTX.

Built to traverse land and water, the Sasquatch XTX is powered by a Doosan 3-cylinder, 1.8-liter turbo diesel engine coupled with the HDT Automatic e-Steer transmission, designed by parent company ODG. The ARGO Instant Torque Drive System (ITDS) provides low-end torque for smooth acceleration in any terrain, the company says. (To see the Sasquatch XTX in action, check out the video at the end of this article.)

The Sasquatch XTX comes equipped with ARGO’s all-new XT328 71-inch tires with a cupped-to-flat tread pattern for “superior water propulsion, excellent grip for side-hilling and extreme traction.”

The ARGO Terrain Control (ATC) tire inflation management system features five-valve independent cold-air inflation with an electronic pump, along with a one-touch preset button that allows operators to match tire inflation to the terrain. Operators can auto inflate or deflate tires for optimal performance. Standard steel beadlock rings add strength to the wheel during low-pressure use, the company says.

Operators can take their foot off the pedal and turn the steering wheel to get true zero-turn capabilities. Equal power rotates one side of the wheels forward while the other side rotates backward, ARGO says.

The premium ROPS QX4 Crew Cab delivers an "ultra-quiet environment" with panoramic views and an ergonomically designed interior for up to four passengers, according to the company. Entry and exit are possible through the front or side doors, both of which feature a folding ladder and handles.

The new 12-inch color ARGO Infotainment Touch Display provides real-time vehicle operation controls and performance information, including temperature readings, oil pressure, speed, rpm, fuel level, a gear indicator, tire air inflation controls and an inclinometer. The full-color rear camera offers a 180-degree view.

The Sasquatch also features heat and air conditioning, impact-resistant and UV-protective tip-out glass windows, windshield wipers, a roof hatch, a Bluetooth-enabled radio, LED headlights, marker lights and interior strip lights.

In the rear, the 64-inch-wide by 48-inch-long Sasquatch XTX FlexBox can handle heavy gear and equipment with multiple tie-down capabilities and additional sealed storage. It has a sealed bed floor with two drain plugs and offers 57.5 cubic feet of total in-box storage. On the side of the FlexBox, the SquatchBox provides an additional 3.8 cubic feet of storage.

Check out the Sasquatch XTX in action in the video below: