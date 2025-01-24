Massimo has rolled out its all-new Buck 550-6 Crew, a six-person capacity utility vehicle featuring a lightweight, compact design and a low starting price of $11,999.

The Buck 550-6 is powered by a 493cc 4-stroke engine, which delivers ample torque for hauling heavy loads and navigating challenging terrain. It comes equipped with a 4-wheel-drive system and 25-inch all-terrain tires paired with aluminum alloy wheels and hydraulic disc brakes. The UTV has a 1,200-pound towing capacity.

Power steering makes the UTV easy to maneuver, while the durable design and rugged frame ensure performance. A cargo bed offers space for equipment, tools or supplies.

The Buck 550-6 Crew UTV is available for purchase now through one of Massimo's more than 2,800 partner locations.

Additional features include:

All-New Exterior Design: Updated aesthetics combined with durable materials for improved impact resistance and visual appeal.

Upgraded 7-inch Touchscreen with GPS Navigation: Standard advanced navigation system for route planning and real-time updates during excursions.

Four ABS Half-Doors: Enhanced passenger safety and comfort with a durable, secure design as a standard feature. The UTV's low ground clearance also makes it easy to enter and exit.

Independent Suspension System: Improves ride comfort and performance on uneven surfaces.

Complete Lighting System: Includes headlights, taillights and turn signals for improved visibility and safety in all conditions.

Includes headlights, taillights and turn signals for improved visibility and safety in all conditions. Spacious Seating: Comfortably carries six adults with ample legroom and headroom.

Massimo says the Buck 550-6 is designed to appeal to a wide range of users, including farmers, ranchers, construction workers and outdoor enthusiasts.

"We understand our customers need a vehicle that's both powerful and practical," says a spokesperson at Massimo Motor. "The Buck 550-6 is engineered to meet those demands, offering exceptional performance and versatility for work or recreation."