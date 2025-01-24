Massimo Debuts Low-Cost 2025 Buck 550-6 Crew UTV

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jan 24, 2025
Massimo 2025 Buck 550-6 Crew UTV
Massimo

Massimo has rolled out its all-new Buck 550-6 Crew, a six-person capacity utility vehicle featuring a lightweight, compact design and a low starting price of $11,999.

The Buck 550-6 is powered by a 493cc 4-stroke engine, which delivers ample torque for hauling heavy loads and navigating challenging terrain. It comes equipped with a 4-wheel-drive system and 25-inch all-terrain tires paired with aluminum alloy wheels and hydraulic disc brakes. The UTV has a 1,200-pound towing capacity.

Power steering makes the UTV easy to maneuver, while the durable design and rugged frame ensure performance. A cargo bed offers space for equipment, tools or supplies.

The Buck 550-6 Crew UTV is available for purchase now through one of Massimo's more than 2,800 partner locations.

Additional features include:

  • All-New Exterior Design: Updated aesthetics combined with durable materials for improved impact resistance and visual appeal.
  • Upgraded 7-inch Touchscreen with GPS Navigation: Standard advanced navigation system for route planning and real-time updates during excursions.
  • Four ABS Half-Doors: Enhanced passenger safety and comfort with a durable, secure design as a standard feature. The UTV’s low ground clearance also makes it easy to enter and exit.
  • Independent Suspension System: Improves ride comfort and performance on uneven surfaces.
  • Complete Lighting System: Includes headlights, taillights and turn signals for improved visibility and safety in all conditions.
  • Spacious Seating: Comfortably carries six adults with ample legroom and headroom.

Massimo says the Buck 550-6 is designed to appeal to a wide range of users, including farmers, ranchers, construction workers and outdoor enthusiasts.

"We understand our customers need a vehicle that's both powerful and practical," says a spokesperson at Massimo Motor. "The Buck 550-6 is engineered to meet those demands, offering exceptional performance and versatility for work or recreation."

Partner Insights
Partner Insights

Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Featured Sponsor
Featured Sponsor

13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
