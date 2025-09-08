Create a free Equipment World account to continue reading

Massimo Expands UTV Line with 6-Seater T-Boss 900L

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Sep 8, 2025
U100900 L Media Red 7
Massimo

Massimo Group has expanded its utility vehicle lineup with the all-new 2026 T-Boss 900L Crew, a six-seater model designed for moving crew members and supplies across the jobsite or exploring trails on the weekend.

An 812cc 3-cylinder engine, delivering 52 horsepower at 6,000 rpm, provides plenty of power and acceleration for hauling, towing and all-day trail use. It can reliably start at temperatures as low as -13°F without requiring special measures. Efficient fuel consumption allows for long-range capability.

The cab features a comfortable bench seat, a 10-inch touchscreen display with GPS navigation, power steering and “one of the best standard equipment packages in the segment,” the company says.

The hydraulic-assist dump bed unloads materials at the push of a button. It is also equipped with rugged all-terrain tires and LED lights.

With T-Boss 900L Crew, Massimo Group now offers a full spectrum of UTVs. The new model is designed to bridge the gap between utility and recreation.

"The T-Boss 900L Crew is more than just another UTV – it's a cornerstone of our 2026 lineup," said David Shan, CEO of Massimo Group. "Its industry-leading engine, passenger capacity and advanced features make it a must-have for anyone who demands performance, comfort, and reliability in one package."

Pre-orders have already been secured by authorized Massimo dealers and retail partners, according to the manufacturer. The T-Boss 900L is available in white or red and starts at $15,999.

