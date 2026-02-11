Takeuchi claims it produced the world's first 360-degree slew compact excavator in 1971, the TB1000, shown above. The compact excavator, however, didn't catch on in the U.S. until 20 or so years later, despite American manufacturer P&H's S-20 Stik-Clam, which came out in 1965.

The field of choices and technological advancements continue for the second-most-popular category of construction equipment, the mini excavator.

The category follows only compact track loaders in sales of new financed equipment, making up more than one-fifth of all construction equipment sales, according to EDA data.

Last year, 33,442 new financed compact excavators were sold. That’s about twice the number sold in 2015.

This year might also be a good one for compact excavator buyers, as 2025 saw a 3.4% drop in sales over 2024, according to EDA, which is owned by Fusable, the parent company of Equipment World.

Many dealers and manufacturers this month are offering 0% financing, some for as long as 72 months, or a choice of cash discounts or rebates for as much as $12,500.

Deals are also likely next month, as well, as ConExpo 2026 kicks off during the first week of March in Las Vegas. Most all major compact excavator manufacturers will be on hand displaying their latest models.

Why the Mini?

Yanmar The popularity of mini excavators — defined here as no more than 10 metric tons — can be explained by their reduced size on increasingly crowded and confined jobsites, fuel efficiency, easier transport and increased attachment versatility, thanks to higher hydraulic flows and quick-coupler systems.

They also cost less than a larger excavator and can be a good entry level machine for a startup contractor tackling residential construction, utilities and smaller jobs.

Most models are offered in canopy or cab, with many of the cab versions coming with all the comforts of the larger excavators, as well as some of the advanced technology.

The past year saw new models and advancements to existing machines from the likes of Bobcat, Case, Caterpillar, John Deere, Kubota, New Holland and Volvo.

Along with the above-mentioned OEMs with new releases, we also spotlight the top-selling models from Develon, Hitachi, Hyundai, JCB, Kato, KOBELCO, Komatsu, LiuGong, Mecalac, Sany, Takeuchi, Wacker Neuson, XCMG and Yanmar.

Bobcat

Doosan Bobcat Bobcat has been a pioneer in U.S. compact excavator production and continues in that role today.

In October, it rolled out two new zero-tailswing mini excavators for more power and lift capacity while working in tight spaces, including up against obstacles.

The 1.7-metric-ton E17 is designed for all skill levels and brings premium features at a lower price, the company says.

It has a dig depth of 7 feet 3.8 inches and reach of about 13 feet.

The new 1.9-metric-ton E20 represents the model’s next generation with 24% more arm digging force and 26% more lifting capacity over the blade than its predecessor.

It has a dig depth of 8 feet 4.2 inches.

Operators can hydraulically retract the undercarriage from 53.5 inches down to 38.6 inches for fitting through narrow areas. They can also fold the dozer blade to that same narrower width.

Features include a closed-center hydraulic system with load-sensing pump for added smoothness, control and precision; fingertip controls; wider clearance between the upper structure and tracks; more durable tracks; improved cylinder fittings; automatic slew brake; and under-boom lighting.

Bobcat’s top-seller and No. 6 overall on the EDA new-financed sales list is the E35i, which has been replaced by the 3.5-metric-ton E35.

Other top-sellers from Bobcat, in order of most sales, are the E48, E40, E26, E55 and E20.

In all, Bobcat offers 12 diesel and two electric models, the E10e and E19e.

Case CE

Case Construction Equipment Last year brought four new mini excavators and two “midis” from Case Construction Equipment.

The “midi” models are the 8.8-metric-ton CX85E and 9.2-metric-ton CX90E. Both get 72-horsepower Yanmar engines and are designed for trenching, lifting, grading and digging, as well as running a variety of attachments like hammers, rippers, augers, thumbs and grapples.

The CX90E comes with a comprehensive hydraulic package with standard auxiliary, drain-to-tank functionality and quick-coupler circuits, according to Case. Adjustable electro-hydraulic controls let operators set lift and tilt responsiveness to match jobsite requirements or operator preferences.

The company also says it simplified maintenance with a tilting cab for access to hydraulic components, as well as wide compartments, swing-out side panels and ground-level service points.

Case mini excavators introduced in 2025 were the diesel CX12D, CX19D and CX60D and the electric CX25EV. (The model numbers represent the excavators’ approximate operating weights in metric tons.)

In all, Case offers 17 models under 10 metric tons. Its top-sellers are the CX37C, CX42D and CX50D, according to EDA.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar Caterpillar started off the new year with the new 308 CR fixed-boom mini excavator to replace the fixed-boom 307.5 with more hydraulic power and efficiency.

The 8-metric-ton-class 308 CR brings a new compact-radius (“CR”) design with 67% less overhang when using the 550-pound counterweight and 61% less with the 1,100-pound counterweight.

Its new 69-horsepower Cat C2.8 diesel engine is equipped with auto idle, auto engine shutdown and a variable displacement pump for hydraulics.

Caterpillar also updated multiple other mini excavators last year:

The 309 CR and 310 also get the new Cat C2.8 engine as well as standard rearview cameras. The engine has the same ratings and performance as the previous Cat 3.3B but now has a "fit for life" no-maintenance diesel oxidation catalyst and diesel particulate filter, the company says. The 310 will also get a standard side-view camera, which is optional for the 308 CR and 309 CR.

The 305 CR is now available for software that prevents the excavator from hitting nearby obstacles by establishing an "E-Fence." It also gets entry-level grade indicate software that provides real-time bucket position in relation to target depth and slope.

A software update gives the 303.5 CR a 25% faster transient speed — which is how quickly the engine can accelerate to top speed — than the previous next-generation models. The company says that increases productivity by 35% by being able to reposition the excavator quicker.

Cat’s overall top-seller and the No. 1 mini excavator for new financed sales, according to EDA, is the 5-metric-ton 305 CR.

No. 5 on the EDA list is the 7-metric-ton 306 CR, and No. 9 is the 4.4-metric-ton 304.

Other company top-sellers are the 308 CR and 4-metric-ton 303.5 CR.

In all, Caterpillar offers 23 models of mini excavators.

Develon

Develon Develon offers nine models of tracked mini excavators, ranging from the 1.9-metric-ton DX17Z-7 to the 9.5-metric-ton DX89R-7.

Develon is the former Doosan Infracore and is now owned by Hyundai. A compact excavator was the first machine released under the new Develon name in 2023, launching the dash-7 lineup.

Develon touts the -7 Series as bringing digging and lifting power into cramped, congested areas and boasts a variety of standard premium features, like enclosed cab, MyDevelon fleet management telematics, air conditioning, adjustable armrests, increased hydraulic flow, and an arm that is thumb- and hydraulic quick-coupler ready.

Other features include increased counterweight, large boom swing and width-protected swing frame. Rubber tracks are also standard.

One of the company’s top-sellers is the 4-metric-ton DX35Z-7 with a dig depth of 10 feet 8 inches and a 24.7-horsepower Develon engine. Two arm lengths are available: standard 4 feet 4 inches or optional 4 feet 11 inches. The excavator is also available with canopy.

Hitachi

Hitachi Hitachi, soon to be known as Landcros, offers 10 models of mini excavators for North America, ranging from 1.7 to 8.5 metric tons.

The company’s top-seller, according to EDA, is the ZX35U-5, followed by the ZX50U-5 and ZX60USB-5. (The numbers in the models after “ZX” refer to operating weight in metric tons.)

The ZX35U-5 runs on a 23.7-horsepower diesel engine, has a dig depth of 10 to 11 feet, depending on arm length option, and a dig reach of 16-foot-8 to 17-foot-9.

Hitachi touts the following features on the 3.5-metric-ton model:

Full hydraulic pilot levers for attachment, boom, swing travel and blade.

Eco and Power work modes.

Choice of rubber, steel-grouser or rubber-pad tracks.

Wide-open covers for maintenance.

Boom cylinder guard to prevent damage.

Hyundai

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment HD Hyundai Construction Equipment offers nine models of mini excavators, ranging from the 1.9-metric-ton HX17Az to the 9-metric-ton HX90A.

The HX series of compact excavators provide a variety of features:

(Model numbers represent approximate operating weight in metric tons.)

Auto-shift travel speed.

Auto engine idle — reduces rpms when excavator not in use.

Dozer blade float — automatically applies downward pressure on the blade for more precise grading and backfilling.

Passcode security — to prevent unauthorized use or theft; standard on HX17Az through HX48Az.

Adjustable hydraulic flow control — allows operator to set flow ranges for multiple attachments and switch between them. Standard on HX35Az through HX85A.

Two-way diverter valve — enables two attachments to be connected at the same time and divert flow from one to the other. Standard on HX17Az through HX60A.

Load-sensing hydraulics — Standard on HX40A, HX48Az, HX55ACR, HX85A and HX90A.

Hydraulic quick coupler — Swap attachments without leaving the cab. Standard on HX35Az through HX90A.

JCB

JCB JCB offers 10 models of compact excavators, ranging from the 1.6-metric-ton 18Z-1 to the 9.7-metric-ton 100C-2.

The company touts such features as spacious cabs with operator-friendly layouts, low-effort joystick controls and excellent visibility.

Select models feature a 7-inch color display to access machine features and performance metrics. Advanced hydraulics with proportional auxiliary control provide smooth handling of attachments, greater precision and faster cycle times, the company says.

Bronze graphite-impregnated bushings enable 500-hour greasing intervals.

Models up to 3.5 metric tons have Perkins engines, while larger ones are powered by Kohler engines.

JCB offers two versions of its popular 1.8-metric-ton model — the diesel 19C-1 and the electric 19C-1E. Both are conventional tail swing with 8 feet 5 inches of maximum dig depth and 8 feet 7 inches of maximum dump height.

The 19C-1E was launched in 2019 as the first all-electric excavator to hit the market. It has all the performance of the 19C-1 for use indoors or other areas where noise and fumes are restricted, the company says.

John Deere

Equipment World John Deere rolled out two redesigned mini excavators in 2025, boasting fast cycle times, improved digging power and expanded attachment compatibility.

The 1.7-metric-ton 17 P-Tier and the 2.5-metric-ton 26 P-Tier are manufactured for Deere by Wacker Neuson as part of a 2022 collaborative supply agreement. Deere says the new models have both been "fully manufactured to John Deere specifications.”

Both come standard with one set of auxiliary hydraulic lines. A dual auxiliary hydraulic option is also available from the factory. The 26 P-Tier has a diverter valve for plumbing auxiliaries to dedicated attachments like augers or compactors.

The 26 P-Tier also gets a completely redesigned cab with standard heat and air conditioning, Bluetooth radio and LED lighting. Large entryways and “virtually unrestricted sightlines” increase operator visibility. A mechanical suspension seat with adjustable armrests comes standard.

Dig depth on the 17 P-Tier is 7 feet 2 inches, and on the 26 P-Tier, 8.5 feet. The mini excavators can be equipped with an optional long arm for an additional 8 inches of dig depth.

Dig reach is 12.5 feet on the 17, and 15 feet on the 26.

In all, Deere offers eight models of mini excavators, with the new 17 P-Tier its smallest. The lineup tops out at the 9-metric-ton 85 P-Tier.

Deere’s 3.7-metric-ton 35 P-Tier is the No. 2 top-selling mini excavator in the U.S., according to EDA.

No. 7 on the sales list is the 50 P-Tier at 4.9 metric tons.

No. 8 overall is the 60 P-Tier at 6.1 metric tons.

Kato

Equipment World Kato offers 15 mini excavators, including four electric models.

The manufacturer’s lineup spans the 1-metric-ton HD9V5 to the 8.9-metric-ton HD308US-7.

The company says its excavators are designed to be simple, functional and durable.

The V5 series has zero tail swing, high-powered digging force, a four-pump system and pilot controls.

Kato says its excavators are designed to be fuel efficient and easy to maintain. They feature an auto parking brake and a neutral engine-start.

The N Series models — the HD35N5 and HD55N4 — are conventional tailswing excavators equipped with larger counterweights.

The company’s newest model is the HD308US-7. It features a bucket digging force of nearly 15,000 pounds. The fixed-boom excavator has a 57-horsepower Yanmar diesel engine.

It has a maximum digging depth of 15 feet and a maximum digging height of 25 feet 7 inches.

The cabin features two displays — one for the rear- and side-view cameras and another for controls. Kato says the smooth joystick controls reduce operator fatigue.

Kato also offers four electric models ranging from the .9-metric-ton 9VXE to the 1.6-metric-ton 17VXE.

KOBELCO

KOBELCO KOBELCO offers seven models of compact excavators, from the 1.6-metric-ton SK17SR-6E to the 8.5-metric-ton SK75SR-7.

All the models can be configured as open canopy or enclosed cab, except the canopy-only SK17SR-6E and the cab-only SK75SR-7.

“SR” in the model name stands for short rear radius, designed for working in tight spaces.

KOBELCO’s 4.8-metric-ton SK45SRX-7 and 5.5-metric-ton SK55SRX-7 mini excavators feature an integrated Flow Pump System that provides additional hydraulic flow to the boom, arm or bucket circuit from the swing and dozer pump during digging.

The company designed the travel motor and swivel joint to deliver faster travel and hill-climbing speed. The spool design provides higher digging and swing speeds for shorter digging cycle times.

Other features include:

Color monitor with current and historical operating information and six auxiliary hydraulic flow presets to match attachments.

Two work modes — one for max power and S-mode for conserving fuel.

Auto Deceleration — saves fuel and reduces noise by lowering engine speed to idle.

Right slide-open window.

Ergonomic lever angles that move horizontally without wrist twists.

Suspension seat and wrist rests.

Air conditioning.

Smartphone holder.

iNDr high-density mesh filter to block dust from entering the air intake.

Komatsu

Komatsu Komatsu offers six compact excavators, ranging from the 3-metric-ton PC30MR-5 to the 8.5-metric-ton PC88MR-11.

The company’s best-seller is the 5-metric-ton PC55MR-5. It runs on a 38-horsepower Komatsu diesel and can be configured as open canopy or enclosed cab.

Max dig depth is 12 feet 4 inches, and dig reach is 20 feet 5 inches.

Standard features include auxiliary hydraulics, thumb-mounting bracket, automatic two-speed travel and ISO/SAE pattern change valve.

Three track options are available: rubber, steel or roadliner. It also features a minimal tail swing.

Auto idle helps lower fuel consumption, along with E mode.

Inside the cab, operators will find a 3.5-inch high-resolution LCD color monitor panel and mid-back suspension seat.

For maintenance, the excavator gets wide access doors to ground-level maintenance points and tilt-up cab or platform for further access.

Other top-sellers for Komatsu are the 4.9-metric-ton PC45MR-5 and the 3.7-metric-ton PC35MR-5.

Kubota

Kubota Kubota rolled out two new mini excavators in 2025, the 1.7-metric-ton U17-5 and the 4-metric-ton KX040-5.

The next-generation KX040 has already risen to No. 4 top-seller in the U.S. and is Kubota’s second-best-selling model, according to EDA.

The new dash-5 model runs on a 40.3-gross-horsepower Kubota engine and has max dig depth of 11 feet 2.3 inches.

Specs are similar to the Dash-4 model it replaces, but Kubota packed in a slew of upgrades. It now also gets the new color scheme of black and orange Kubota has adopted on its Dash-5 machines.

One of the big changes is in the hydraulic system, which enables multifunction operation. Auxiliary hydraulic flow is controlled by the 7-inch color LCD touchscreen.

The load-sensing hydraulics also “deliver smooth and efficient operation,” the company says. The excavator comes standard with one auxiliary line, and a second line is optional.

The operator will find a roomier cab with more foot and head space and increased visibility to the worksite, thanks to an expanded glass window area. The front glass can be raised up and out of the way, and the bottom front glass can be removed and stowed inside the cab. A canopy options is also available.

Kubota’s top-seller and No. 3 overall is the 5.6-metric ton KX057-5.

The 3.8-metric-ton U35-4 comes in at No. 10 on the EDA list.

Other company top-sellers are the 3.6-metric-ton KX033-4 and 2.5-metric-ton U27-4.

In all, Kubota offers 15 compact excavator models, ranging from the 1-metric-ton K008-5 to the 8.5-metric-ton KX080-5.

LiuGong

LiuGong LiuGong offers six models of mini excavators, ranging from the 1.8-metric-ton 9018F to the 8.7-metric-ton 909ECR.

LiuGong touts its 9051 FTZS and 9057 FTZS as its newest, most popular models with small contractors.

The company’s 5.1-metric-ton 9051 FTZS runs on a 48-horsepower Yanmar diesel engine and has a max dig depth of 11 feet 5 inches. Max dig reach is 19 feet 4 inches.

The 5.7-metric-ton 9057 FTZS also runs on a 48-horsepower Yanmar. Dig depth is 11 feet 11 inches, and reach is 20 feet 3 inches.

LiuGong praises its mini excavators for their precise operation in confined spaces. Features include ergonomic controls, “intelligent hydraulic system and user-friendly interface.”

The excavators can operate a variety of attachments. Both have a main pump hydraulic flow rate of 40 gallons per minute and 20 gpm and 10 gpm auxiliary lines.

Mecalac

Mecalac Mecalac, recently purchased by the France-based Fayat Group, offers a different take on the mini excavator, with its three-model MCR Series that it calls a “crawler skid excavator.”

The machines combine a compact excavator with a compact track loader. The MCR Series includes the 6MCR, 8MCR and 10MCR. The model number represents the operating weight in metric tons. All three models run on 74.3-horsepower Deutz engines.

The machines’ standout feature is their signature side boom, which has been designed to be used with excavator buckets and skid steer buckets and other attachments like forks. The side boom folds 130 degrees backward, acts as a natural counterweight and makes the machine more compact when the arm is raised and when it is on the ground.

With a top travel speed of 6.2 mph — double that of a conventional compact excavator — Mecalac says the MCR machines combine the speed of a CTL with the rotation of an excavator.

The company also offers three wheeled compact excavators — 7MWR, 9MWR and 11 MWR — ranging from 6.9 to 10 metric tons.

The wheeled models blend mobility, versatility and stability, the company says. They feature a compact footprint, smaller swing diameter and high travel speeds.

New Holland

New Holland New Holland Construction unveiled its first fully in-house engineered mini excavators last year with the new 4.2-metric-ton E42D and 5-metric-ton E50D.

The zero-tail-swing E42D and E50D come with long-arm options, the choice of steel or rubber tracks, and a two-way or six-way blade with standard float function.

Both are equipped with dual auxiliary hydraulic lines and an optional third high-flow line.

Available in cab or canopy, operators will find a fabric pneumatic suspension seat with automatic weight control and height-adjustable armrests, intuitive joystick-mounted controls that move with the seat, and 7-inch color LCD display.

The cab model comes with manual or automatic climate control with six directional vents. Additional cab comforts include a sliding right-side window, overhead-opening front window, radio and speakers, rearview mirrors, front wiper/washer, USB and 12V charging ports and bottle holder.

Safety features include a rearview camera, control cut-out lever, manual/auto idle settings, rpm hand dial, a 2-inch seat belt, emergency exit hammer and keyed locks common to the ignition.

In all, New Holland offers nine mini excavators and three “midi” models, all of which have diesel engines except one battery-powered model. The lineups range from the 1.5-metric-ton electric E15X to the 9.2-metric-ton E90D diesel midi.

Sany

SANY Sany’s top-selling mini excavator is the 3.9-metric-ton SY35U.

It runs on a 24-horsepower Yanmar diesel and has a dig depth of 10 feet 2 inches. Reach is nearly 18 feet.

Features on the mini excavator include zero tail swing and a swing boom for working in confined spaces and up against obstacles. The cab model has heating and air conditioning.

Other standard features include:

Four-way angle blade.

Quick-coupler plumbing to the end of the arm.

Pilot controls with pattern change valve.

Load-sensing hydraulics.

Cylinder guards.

12-inch rubber tracks.

LED lighting package.

Tie-down points for transport.

No diesel particulate filter to change.

Other top-sellers for the company in the U.S., according to EDA, are the 5.3-metric-ton SY50U and the 5-metric-ton SY60C.

In all, Sany offers nine compact excavators, ranging from the 1.9-metric-ton SY16C to the 9.2-metric-ton SY95C.

Takeuchi

Takeuchi Takeuchi’s top-selling mini excavator is the TB260, which weighs 5.5 metric tons.

It has a dig depth of 12 feet 9.4 inches and max reach of 20 feet 6.9 inches.

The conventional-tailswing model is designed for work in confined spaces but with added stability and larger cab.

The TB260 comes standard with a long arm and integrated thumb mount. Three auxiliary circuits enable a variety of attachments, including mowers, mulchers and plate compactors.

In the cab, operators will find a high-back adjustable suspension seat, LED monitor, electronic dial-type engine throttle control and auto engine idle, which automatically reduces engine speed when the excavator idles for a certain time.

For maintenance, the rear hood and right-side cover open high overhead for better access to service points.

Other features include:

Load-sensing two-speed travel — shifts automatically from high to low speed and low to high torque when turning, pushing dirt or climbing.

Large slew bearing and cushioned cylinders for durability.

Two years of Takeuchi Fleet Management telematics.

Other top-sellers in the lineup are the 4-metric-ton TB240 and the 3.5-metric-ton TB235-2.

In all, Takeuchi offers 16 mini excavators, starting at 1.2 metric tons up to nearly 9 metric tons.

Volvo CE

Volvo CE Volvo CE has rolled out three new mini excavators in 2026.

The next-generation diesel compact excavators — ECR90 and EC65 and EW65 — feature redesigned cabs and increased horsepower and hydraulic flow over their predecessors, among other improvements. They are geared toward general construction, utilities, landscaping and agriculture.

They will replace the following models:

The ECR90 has a short tail swing at 9 metric tons and will replace the ECR88D.

The conventional-swing EC65 at 7 metric tons will replace the EC60E.

The EW65, a wheeled 7-metric-ton model, will replace the EW60E.

Volvo says its ECR90 is designed to compete with larger models yet still fit in tight spaces with its short tail swing. Its cab is 30% larger than the ECR88, and it also gets a 28% boost in engine power.

Other increases over its predecessor: 15% more pump torque, 13% more bucket force, 11% more arm digging force and 7% more tractive force. It also gets a 15% boost in hydraulic flow.

Volvo gave the tracked EC65 a 4% boost in horsepower and the wheeled EW65 a 6% increase over their predecessors. They get double the hydraulic flow rate and a 9% increase in boom lifting force.

The wheeled EW65 can travel up to 18.6 mph.

All three of the excavators get redesigned cabs with new seats with optional air suspension, wider adjustable armrests and a new tiltable left-hand console for easier entry and exit, Volvo says.

In all, Volvo offers 16 models of compact excavators, including two electric models. One of the electric excavators, straight-boom EC18 Electric launched in 2025 in the U.S.

The new factory-fitted, straight-boom configuration for the 1.8-metric-ton battery-powered compact excavator adds 10% more pin height over the standard boom for reaching ceilings while working indoors, the company says.

Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson Along with producing mini excavators for John Deere, Wacker Neuson offers 11 of its own: six conventional swing, four zero tail swing and one wheeled model.

The conventional tracked models are designed for maneuverability, stability, precision and operator visibility, the company says.

The zero tailswing models are designed for working in confined spaces and for precision.

The wheeled EW65, with a top speed of 18.6 mph, is made for traveling the jobsite and attachment versatility.

The EW65’s tracked cousin is the ET65 at 6 to 7 metric tons, depending on configuration. It runs on a 56.3-horsepower Perkins diesel engine and has a dig depth of 13 feet 8.7 inches.

Wacker Neuson says the ET65 is the most powerful in its class.

Load-sensing hydraulics deliver quick working cycles, easier control and fuel efficiency, the company says.

The three-bolt bucket linkage is designed to extend the bucket’s angle of rotation 10% more than conventional linkage to increase vertical dig depth and digging forces. It also means less repositioning of the excavator, according to Wacker Neuson.

The cab features various windshield positions, sunshade and skylight. Options include heated seats, automatic air conditioning, rearview camera with 7-inch display and air-cushioned seat.

XCMG

XCMG China-based XCMG offers seven models of compact excavators, ranging from 1.8 to 9.3 metric tons.

The company rolled out its lineup of excavators at ConExpo 2023, including the zero tail-swing XE35U.

The 4.2-metric-ton XE35U runs on a 24.4-horsepower Yanmar diesel engine.

It has a dig depth of 10 feet and a max dig reach of 17 feet 5 inches.

XCMG calls its XE35U a multifunctional machine, able to handle a variety of attachments as well as dig, load, level, crush, drill and lift. A hydraulic quick coupler speeds up attachment changes.

The excavator features a variable-angle boom that can swing 75 degrees left and 50 degrees right, which along with zero tail swing means it can maneuver in tight spaces.

Other features on the XE35U include:

Auxiliary hydraulic pipelines that can switch between one-way and two-way circuits.

Electric proportional joysticks with roller switches for control of the hydraulic thumb and other work tools.

Ergonomically designed mechanical suspension seat.

Easily accessible maintenance points.

Yanmar

Yanmar Yanmar sells 10 models of mini excavators, ranging from 1 to 9.8 metric tons.

Its top-seller is the 4.32-metric-ton SV40, which runs on a 39-horsepower Yanmar diesel engine and has a dig depth of 11 feet 10 inches. The engine has standard eco mode for reduced fuel consumption and auto deceleration.

The excavator has a max bucket dig force of 7,209 pounds, as well as a tight tail swing for working in confined spaces.

The SV40 comes with a hydraulic quick-coupler system for changing attachments, as well as two auxiliary circuits, standard proportional control and PTO Selector Valve.

The company’s other best-sellers are the 3.5-metric-ton ViO35-6 and the 5.55-metric-ton ViO55-6.

The company launched the next generation of the Vi035 in 2024.

The ViO35-7 has a dig depth of 11 feet 3 inches and zero tail swing.

A higher-torque swing motor increases power for backfill work involving swinging and use on slopes, while the three pumps improve performance and help maintain a constant speed during simultaneous operations — such as with the boom, stick, swing and curl functions — compared to excavators with only one pump, Yanmar says. An auto kickdown feature built into the two-speed operation eases the transition to slower tasks.

The cab is designed for 360-degree visibility to the tracks, blade and bucket during peak dump height, thanks to larger windows and an updated roof design.

Yanmar says operators can work in greater comfort with an adjustable suspension seat, ergonomic joystick controls and switch positions, reduced cabin noise, improved HVAC distribution and greater foot space with an updated pedal layout. Additional features include a cupholder, phone holder and tablet holder.