Hitachi Construction Machinery to Rebrand as “Landcros" in 2027

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Oct 28, 2025
Beginning in April 2027, Hitachi Construction Machinery will officially be known as Landcros.
Hitachi Construction Machinery

Starting in April 2027, Hitachi Construction Machinery will adopt a new name, "Landcros."

The new corporate and brand name will be reflected across all equipment, parts and dealerships globally.

While the name and decals will change, the Landcros machines will keep the same color, which the company calls “Reliable Orange.” All other core aspects of the company, including organizational structure, equipment manufacturing, product offerings and warranty policies will remain unchanged, Hitachi says. Customers can also continue to work with the same authorized dealers for service and support.

“The same Reliable Orange we love to see on jobsites will be the same. Our customers can be assured that this brand change will not have any major impact to the way they work with our equipment or our dealers,” said Simon Wilson, chief operating officer at Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas. “Instead, this represents our renewed commitment to continue creating solutions that solve industry and jobsite problems.”

Hitachi collaborated with Granstudio on its Landcros One Phygital Excavator concept, which debuted at Bauma 2025.Hitachi collaborated with Granstudio on its Landcros One Phygital Excavator concept, which debuted at Bauma 2025. GranstudioMoving from Manufacturer to Solutions Provider

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard the “Landcros” name from Hitachi. The company teased a next-generation concept excavator under the name “Landcros One” at Bauma earlier this year.

The futuristic-looking silver machine touted three adaptable powertrain options – electric, hydrogen and diesel – for flexibility in operation. The cab also featured AI-assisted interfaces and gamified controls designed to address the industry’s labor shortage.

The concept machine – and the new brand name – represent Hitachi’s transition from being a construction and mining equipment manufacturer to a full solutions provider – merging sustainability, digital ecosystems and operator empowerment. 

“With the Landcros brand, we will develop products that integrate technologies like AI, augmented reality, remote operations, advanced robotics and more," Wilson says. "Our goal is to offer our customers intelligent machines capable of operating, learning and adapting to their current and future needs, while maintaining the key functional components that they prefer us for."

“Landcros”

Hitachi Construction Machinery has over 75 years of experience in manufacturing equipment, starting with cable-operated shovels in 1950 and the launch of its first mid-size hydraulic excavator in 1968. The company said that history will “serve as a launching pad as they continue to redefine how humans work on jobsites of the future with Landcros.”

The new name is symbolic, combining the word "Land," representing respect for the company’s history and vision for the future, with "Customer," "Reliable," "Open," and "Solutions," to express how they plan to provide innovative solutions to customers.

Hcm Ax Landcros Dual Branded Logo[25]Reintroduction and Growth

Hitachi and John Deere dissolved a 33-year joint venture for excavators in 2022, prompting Hitachi to reintroduce itself to the North American market and establish its own dealer network. 

During the transition period before the official brand change in 2027, Hitachi and its 22 dealers across the U.S. and Canada will use a dual Hitachi Construction Machinery Reliable Solutions - Landcros logo as customers familiarize themselves with the new brand.

Commenting on the name change, CEO Hidehiko Matsui, added: “Hitachi Construction Machinery started as a part of Hitachi Ltd. in 1950. In 1970, they incorporated as a corporation and has since built a strong legacy of earning customer trust and contributing to society with the Hitachi Brand. With this upcoming phase for our company, we are looking forward to adding to that history by providing our customers solutions beyond machines.”

Equipment World has reached out to Hitachi Construction Machinery for comments and will update this article as soon as additional information is available. 

