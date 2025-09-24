KOBELCO and Trimble Expand Excavator Grade Control Collaboration

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Sep 24, 2025
Kobelco 3
KOBELCO

KOBELCO customers can now purchase Trimble Earthworks 2D grade control guidance and control systems directly through select KOBELCO dealers in North America, expanding the collaboration between the companies.

The new certified Trimble Earthworks 2D grade control program will make it easier for customers to purchase excavators pre-equipped with Trimble Earthworks and receive training, service and support directly from their KOBELCO dealer. KOBELCO has offered a Trimble Ready factory option on multiple models since 2017.

Certified KOBELCO dealers can install Trimble 2D machine guidance and control systems and offer customers a pathway to 3D grade control.

“We are committed to providing our customers with the tools they need to succeed on modern jobsites,” said Dan Collins, director of product development and marketing at KOBELCO USA. “This collaboration allows KOBELCO dealers to offer proven technology that enhances productivity, reduces overcut and shortens project timelines.”

“We are committed to making Trimble technology as easy as possible for all customers to purchase, regardless of equipment type,” said Scott Crozier, vice president, civil construction field systems at Trimble. “We expect today’s announcement will make it easier for KOBELCO customers to take advantage of seamless integration into the Trimble technology ecosystem.”

Dealer Certification and Training 

To ensure customer success, KOBELCO has established a certification process for dealers, including online and in-person training sessions covering both sales and technical service.

Participating locations are also required to have demo equipment, a spare parts inventory and a dedicated technology champion. 

Once certified, dealers can:

  • Offer pre-configured Trimble Earthworks 2D solutions
  • Finance grade control systems alongside machine purchases
  • Deliver faster installation with KOBELCO’s factory sensor mounts on select models
  • Support upgrades to Trimble Earthworks 3D grade control through the Sitech distribution channel, when needed

Model Compatibility & Availability

Trimble Earthworks 2D systems are available for a range of KOBELCO models. Interested buyers can contact their local dealer for pricing and availability.

