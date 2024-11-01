Yanmar’s new ViO35-7 mini excavator delivers power in a compact package with its 24.4-horsepower engine paired with a three-pump, flow-sharing hydraulic system.

The 8,047-pound compact excavator has a true zero tailswing design and can dig down to 11 feet and 3 inches for working on confined jobsites.

A higher-torque swing motor increases power for backfill work involving swinging and use on slopes, while the three pumps improve performance and help maintain a constant speed during simultaneous operations — such as with the boom, stick, swing and curl functions — compared to excavators with only one pump, Yanmar says. An auto kickdown feature built into the two-speed operation eases the transition to slower tasks.

Combined, these features equate to a 25% increase in travel speed under load and a 7% improvement in efficiency compared to the -6 model. A new Eco mode further reduces fuel consumption.

Efficiency

Design improvements to the boom swing angle make the ViO35-7 easier to operate in tight spaces and to transport, the company says. During rotation, no part of the mini excavator extends beyond the track width.

A standard hydraulic quick coupler lets operators swap attachments from the cab. The pin grabber style, double-locking quick coupler is compatible with a wide range of attachments, from buckets to breakers.

Buyers can customize the machine based on their intended application, including the ability to add a second auxiliary circuit for multi-function attachments such as a rotating grapple or tiltrotator. Straight and angle blade options are also available.

Operator Experience

The cab is designed for 360-degree visibility to the tracks, blade and bucket during peak dump height, thanks to larger windows and an updated roof design.

Yanmar says operators can work in greater comfort with an adjustable suspension seat, ergonomic joystick controls and switch positions, reduced cabin noise, improved HVAC distribution and greater foot space with an updated pedal layout. Additional features include a cupholder, phone holder and tablet holder.

The 4.3-inch color display shows a variety of options, including flow rates for the primary and optional secondary auxiliary circuits, customizable attachment settings, auto idle, service readouts and maintenance tracking. The screen connects to the optional rearview camera.

Yanmar’s SmartAssist Remote telematics comes standard on new excavators, and the subscription is free for the first five years. The system lets owners view real-time operation status, upcoming service intervals, diagnostics and theft protection through GPS tracking.

Durability

The ViO35-7 is built with a durable undercarriage, cylinder guards, hose guards, strategic placement of the boom light to limit risk of damage, Yanmar says. The manufacturer backs the machine with a 4-year/4,000-hour warranty.

The new model includes additional serviceability features, such as a simplified fan belt tension adjustment, no diesel particulate filter and easy access to grease points and filter locations. When an issue does occur, clear and intuitive error information is shown on the display, the company says.