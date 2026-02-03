Volvo's new 9-metric-ton ECR90 mini excavator shows off its short tail swing.

Volvo CE has rolled out three new mini excavators: two crawler models of 7 and 9 metric tons and a 7-metric-ton wheeled model.

The next-generation compact excavators — ECR90, EC65 and EW65 — feature redesigned cabs and increased horsepower and hydraulic flow over their predecessors, among other improvements. They are geared toward general construction, utilities, landscaping and agriculture.

They will replace the following models:

The ECR90 has a short tail swing at 9 metric tons and will replace the ECR88D.

The conventional-swing EC65 at 7 metric tons will replace the EC60E.

The EW65, a wheeled 7-metric-ton model, will replace the EW60E.

“They’re engineered to achieve big results across a wide range of jobsites thanks to additional engine power, improved digging, lifting and swing performance, longer service intervals and a fully refreshed operator environment,” says Xavier Beaud, Volvo CE head of technology, compact business unit.

ECR90

Volvo says its ECR90 is designed to compete with larger models yet still fit in tight spaces with its short tail swing.

Its cab is 30% larger than the ECR88, and it also gets a 28% boost in engine power.

Other increases over its predecessor: 15% more pump torque, 13% more bucket force, 11% more arm digging force and 7% more tractive force.

It also gets a 15% boost in hydraulic flow.

EC65 & EW65

Volvo gave the tracked EC65 a 4% boost in horsepower and the wheeled EW65 a 6% increase over their predecessors.

They get double the hydraulic flow rate and a 9% increase in boom lifting force.

The wheeled EW65 can travel up to 18.6 mph. It also gets easy-to-select work modes that allow the operator to tailor performance for travel, digging or parked work, the company says.

All three of the excavators get redesigned cabs with new seats with optional air suspension, wider adjustable armrests and a new tiltable left-hand console for easier entry and exit, Volvo says.

A high-definition touchscreen displays functions like attachment presets, rear and side camera views, service interval settings and Bluetooth pairing.

Volvo CE Other common features on the excavators:

Ready for tiltrotator — devices that enable operators to rotate and tilt attachments for increased productivity and deliver quick attachment swapping without leaving the cab.

Larger fuel tanks.

Extended service intervals — including 8,000 hours for cleaning the diesel particulate filter and 1,500 hours for hydraulic return filter changes.

Wide opening hoods and ground-level access to grouped service points.

Standard telematics or optional advanced telematics.

Connectivity platform that supports the integration of upcoming service enhancements, the company says.

Compatible with Volvo’s full range of compact excavator attachments.

All three mini excavator models are now available for order. Volvo plans to debut the ECR90 and EC65 March 3-7 at ConExpo 2026, along with other excavators and equipment. Stay tuned to Equipment World as we preview other Volvo products ahead of the show.

Operating weight: 19,340-23,170 lbs.

Gross power: 73 hp

Bucket capacity: 0.1-0.4 cu. yds.

Travel speed: 3 mph

Breakout force: 5,824 lbs.

Tear-out force: 4,415 lbs.

Overall width: 7’ 7”

Overall length: 21’ 7”

Max hydraulic flow: 50 gpm

Tailswing radius: 4’ 11”

Operating weight: 12,680-15,020 lbs.

Gross power: 62 hp

Bucket capacity: 0.09-0.35 cu. yds.

Travel speed: 2.7 mph

Breakout force: 8,470 lbs.

Tear-out force: 6,340 lbs.

Overall width: 6’ 2”

Overall length: 19’ 2”

Max hydraulic flow: 32 gpm