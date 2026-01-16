Hyundai is set to unveil the first models of its next-generation HX crawler excavator line at ConExpo 2026, touting enhanced comfort, advanced technologies and increased fuel efficiency.

Parent company HD Construction Equipment has been teasing the completely redesigned machines at international trade shows throughout the past year. The first new models expected to hit the market are the 36-metric-ton HX360L and 40-metric-ton HX400L. A news release from Bauma provided some details, though specs and model names tend to vary by market.

Here’s a rundown of the features shared so far:

Hyundai 6-cylinder DX08 diesel engine, delivering up to 341 horsepower for a 22% boost in productivity.

Improved Rexroth hydraulic pumps, plus in-house swing and travel motors.

A fully electro-hydraulic control system, designed to enhance handling and reduce fuel consumption.

Two 12.8-inch high-definition monitors.

Advanced technologies include a Lift Assist option, Smart Around View Monitoring, a Radar Object Warning System, E-Stop and a Virtual Wall setting.

Optional keyless entry.

Optional premium leather seating with heating and cooling functions.

Six LED working lights.

White-noise alarm.

Extended engine oil and oil and fuel filter intervals.

In addition, Hyundai says it will showcase models from its full line of construction equipment.

To see more of what OEMs have in store for ConExpo 2026, visit our show preview page here .

Operator Challenge

Hyundai will also host an operator challenge at its indoor booth, located in West Hall #W42500, with $1,000 in prize money for each day’s winners.

Held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (March 3, 4 and 5), attendees can put their skills to the test on a Hyundai HX19E electric excavator. Popular YouTube influencers will be on hand for the event. Additional details on how to compete will be shared through Hyundai North America social media channels.

Shop Talks and Walks

Additionally, Hyundai NA will participate in ConExpo’s Shop Talks and Walks, a workshop featuring a panel discussion and hands-on learning sessions focused on key aspects of machine maintenance, on Saturday, March 7. Participants will learn how to perform a quality daily walkaround through an interactive simulation and practice gathering critical service information, such as fluid analysis and machine health insights, using their own devices.