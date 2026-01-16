Hyundai to Debut Next-Generation HX Excavators at ConExpo 2026

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jan 16, 2026
Hyundai Conexpo Preview Next Gen Hx360 Quarry Hires
Hyundai

Hyundai is set to unveil the first models of its next-generation HX crawler excavator line at ConExpo 2026, touting enhanced comfort, advanced technologies and increased fuel efficiency.

Parent company HD Construction Equipment has been teasing the completely redesigned machines at international trade shows throughout the past year. The first new models expected to hit the market are the 36-metric-ton HX360L and 40-metric-ton HX400L. A news release from Bauma provided some details, though specs and model names tend to vary by market.

Here’s a rundown of the features shared so far:

  • Hyundai 6-cylinder DX08 diesel engine, delivering up to 341 horsepower for a 22% boost in productivity.
  • Improved Rexroth hydraulic pumps, plus in-house swing and travel motors.
  • A fully electro-hydraulic control system, designed to enhance handling and reduce fuel consumption.
  • Two 12.8-inch high-definition monitors.
  • Advanced technologies include a Lift Assist option, Smart Around View Monitoring, a Radar Object Warning System, E-Stop and a Virtual Wall setting.
  • Optional keyless entry.
  • Optional premium leather seating with heating and cooling functions.
  • Six LED working lights.
  • White-noise alarm.
  • Extended engine oil and oil and fuel filter intervals.

In addition, Hyundai says it will showcase models from its full line of construction equipment.

To see more of what OEMs have in store for ConExpo 2026, visit our show preview page here.

Operator Challenge

Hyundai will also host an operator challenge at its indoor booth, located in West Hall #W42500, with $1,000 in prize money for each day’s winners.

Held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (March 3, 4 and 5), attendees can put their skills to the test on a Hyundai HX19E electric excavator. Popular YouTube influencers will be on hand for the event. Additional details on how to compete will be shared through Hyundai North America social media channels.

Shop Talks and Walks

Additionally, Hyundai NA will participate in ConExpo’s Shop Talks and Walks, a workshop featuring a panel discussion and hands-on learning sessions focused on key aspects of machine maintenance, on Saturday, March 7. Participants will learn how to perform a quality daily walkaround through an interactive simulation and practice gathering critical service information, such as fluid analysis and machine health insights, using their own devices.

 

Related Stories
Hands On The Future Booth Wide 1920x1080 W592
ConExpo/Con-Agg 2026
Liebherr Previews its 71,000-Square-Foot ConExpo 2026 Showcase
Merlo Conexpo
Telehandlers
Merlo to Redefine the Telehandler at ConExpo 2026
Rendering of the combined John Deere and Wirtgen Group booth at ConExpo 2026.
ConExpo/Con-Agg 2026
John Deere, Wirtgen Group to Launch 24 New Machines at ConExpo 2026
What Every Shop and Fleet Should be Tracking
Partner Insights
What Every Shop and Fleet Should be Tracking
Top Stories
Trench Excavation Backhoe Getty Images 173847315
Safety & Compliance
Contractor Faces $1.2M Fine for Repeat Violations After Fatal Trench Collapse
One of the company's workers died in a cave-in in 2023. Two years later, inspectors found similar trench violations, OSHA reports.
Production has ended on the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning to make way for the next-generation electric F-150 Lightning EREV with gas generator to extend range to over 700 miles.
Pickups
Next-Gen Ford F-150 Lightning: 700+ Mile Range but No Longer All-Electric
The 29,259-pound, 130-horsepower Caterpillar D4 is the industry's top-selling bulldozer for 2025.
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Bulldozers of 2025
The fully electric autonomous loader can be engineered with a cab or no cab, wheels or tracks, configurable lift arms and more.
Compact equipment
Bobcat Unveils "RogueX3" Autonomous, Electric Compact Loader (Videos)
What Every Shop and Fleet Should be Tracking
Featured Sponsor
What Every Shop and Fleet Should be Tracking
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All