Kubota rolled out its next-generation 1.7-metric-ton U17-5 mini excavator at World of Concrete, with new standard features, retractable tracks and zero tail swing.

The new compact excavator will be a tough, reliable machine for the rental market, as well as for light construction, utilities and landscaping, the company says. It is made for working in tight spaces with zero tail swing. The tracks can also be hydraulically narrowed to 39.4 inches for fitting through gates and other confined areas and expanded to 51.2 inches – 2.4 inches wider than the previous model – when extra stability is needed for heavy-duty attachments. The dozer blade also retracts and expands with the tracks, and the rear end has been extended by 1.2 inches over the previous model.

The U17-5 is the latest in Kubota’s U Series lineup of its smallest excavators to move up to the Dash 5 improvements. Its larger compact excavators under the KX Series have also been getting fifth-generation improvements. The Dash 5 machines can be distinguished by their new color scheme of two-tone orange and black.

New for the U17-5 is a larger cab interior with a lower noise level and semi-suspension seat, said Bill Holton, Kubota product manager for construction equipment, during the excavator's launch at last month's World of Concrete 2025.

Holton pointed out new standard features on the exterior for improved use of attachments. A new thumb mount comes pre-welded at the factory for easily adding a hydraulic thumb attachment. The company offers “performance-matched” attachments designed for its excavator models.

“Another thing standard from the factory is going to be this diverter valve that allows me to plumb in my thumb, but also attach other hydraulic attachments to the front end,” Holton said. “So now I can easily swap between buckets and other attachments and not have to replumb stuff.” The system diverts hydraulic-oil flow to the other attachments when needed, even while the thumb remains connected.

Kubota also repositioned the touchscreen monitor to the front so it’s more in the operator’s line of sight when digging. An auto-idle feature is designed to save fuel by automatically idling engine rpm when control levers are in neutral for a period of time. Touching any control returns the engine rpm.

The excavator also gets LED lighting on the boom for working at night or low-light conditions, a pre-wired USB charging port, a phone pocket and prewired KubotaNow telematics.

The U17-5 comes with ROPS canopy with operator protector guards and reflective red stripes on the back.

Other standard features on the excavator include:

Auxiliary control system integrated into the joystick for proportional flow control.

Two-pattern selection system for ISO or SAE control pattern.

Front meter panel repositioned to the front-right corner of the operator for better visibility. It features one-touch button operation to view the time, hour meter, tachometer and other important information.

Redesigned control panel to the right of the seat houses the key switch and throttle control. Engine emergency stop activated by the flip of a switch.

Swivel parking brake and unload lever for transportation.

The new U17-5 is scheduled to hit dealerships in the first quarter.

Quick Specs

Operating weight: 3,902 lbs.

Engine: 16.1-gross-hp Kubota diesel engine

Dig depth: 7’ 6.2”

Dump height: 8’ 1.2”

Bucket breakout force: 3,547 lbs.

Auxiliary hydraulic flow rate: 7.3 gpm

Max travel speed: 2.7 mph

Ground pressure: 4 psi

