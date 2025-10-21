On display at Utility Expo 2025, attendees demo the new 305 CR mini excavator decked out in "Centennial Grey" to commemorate Caterpillar's 100th anniversary.

In addition to its newly updated 303.5 mini excavator, Caterpillar revealed another batch of updates for its 5- to 10-metric-ton compact excavators at this year’s Utility Expo.

The biggest updates come for the 308 CR, 309 CR and 310 models, which get new engines and standard rearview cameras. ("CR" stands for "compact radius.")

The 305 CR will now be available for software that prevents the excavator from hitting nearby obstacles by establishing an "E-Fence" and entry-level grade Indicate software that provides real-time bucket position in relation to target depth and slope.

Here's a look at the new updates:

New Engine, Cameras

For the 308 CR, 309 CR and 310, Caterpillar has rolled out the new Cat C2.8 engine with the same ratings and performance as the previous Cat 3.3B.

The big difference is the new C2.8 engine has "fit for life" no-maintenance diesel oxidation catalyst and diesel particulate filter, the company says.

Equipment World

All three models now come standard with a rearview camera. The 310 will also get a standard side-view camera, which will be an option for the 308 CR and 309 CR.

The next-generation 308 CR will offer an angle-blade option to help with backfilling material. With Stick Steer and blade control in the right joystick, operators can control the excavator like a small dozer. The option comes with dozer float to help with grading and a three-piece bolt-on cutting edge that can be inverted and reversed to extend wear life.

The three excavators can also now be outfitted with a third auxiliary hydraulic option for complex, high-power attachments.

305 CR Gets New Software Options

The 45-horsepower 305 CR now offers "ease-of-use" E-Fence and Indicate for software-enabled attachments. These upgrades can be factory-installed or added later to compatible models with cab and premium canopy designs.

Operators will be able to use E-Fence to constrain the 305 CR within established boundaries and avoid collisions above, below and around the machine. This software is ideal for jobsites with power lines, tree limbs and underground fiber-optics cables. Preset swing limitations can keep operators from rotating into traffic or pedestrian walkways.

The Indicate software will deliver visual and audible indicators regarding bucket position relative to target grade for operators, who will set their own target depth and slope and view real-time results from the in-cab monitor.

To accompany Indicate, all Cat’s 5- to 10-metric-ton "ease-of-use" (EOU) machines can also now be outfitted with an optional Laser Catcher. Available from the factory or aftermarket, this option suits large jobsites that require multiple excavator repositions.

Quick Specs

Caterpillar 305 CR

Engine: Cat C1.7 Turbo

Horsepower: 45

Operating weight: 12,688 pounds

Dig depth (standard stick): 134.6 inches

Max reach (standard stick): 226.6 inches

Caterpillar 308 CR

Engine: Cat C2.8

Horsepower: 69.5

Operating weight: 18,493 pounds

Dig depth (standard stick): 161.7 inches

Max reach (standard stick): 281.1 inches

Caterpillar 309 CR

Engine: Cat C2.8

Horsepower: 69.5

Operating weight: 21,091 pounds

Dig depth (standard stick): 161.7 inches

Max reach (standard stick): 281.1 inches

Caterpillar 310