Case's new 8.8-metric-ton CX85E midi excavator has a fixed boom and zero tail swing.

Case Construction Equipment is launching two new models for its “midi excavator" lineup for bringing power to tight spaces.

The 8.8-metric-ton CX85E and 9.2-metric-ton CX90E get 72-horsepower Yanmar engines and are designed for trenching, lifting, grading and digging, as well as running a variety of attachments like hammers, rippers, augers, thumbs and grapples.

Case and sister company New Holland Construction, which has also launched a similar line, see the midis as filling a niche between mini and standard excavators. The two new excavators “deliver big-machine performance in a smart, space-efficient design,” says Terry Dolan, head of CNH Construction Brands, North America. (CNH Industrial is the parent company of Case and New Holland.)

The CX85E has a fixed boom and zero tail swing and can work up against walls, fences and other structures, while the CX90E has a 180-degree swing boom for digging in confined spaces, according to Case.

Customers can choose from a variety of tracks: 18- or 24-inch-wide steel, full rubber or steel with rubber pads.

Case Construction Equipment Standard features on Case’s new midis include:

Auxiliary hydraulics with quick-coupler circuits.

Automatic climate control.

Heated air-suspension seat.

7-inch LCD touchscreen display.

Rearview camera.

Ergonomic joystick-controls.

Adjustable electro-hydraulic controls that let operators set lift and tilt responsiveness.

Dozer blade with float.

Options include a six-way dozer blade with cutting edge, float and dual-side foldable extensions, and an LED light package.

Case Construction Equipment The cabs are designed to be spacious and with high operator visibility to the work area. The company placed service points at ground level for easier maintenance access. Other nods to mechanics include a tilting cab to reveal the hydraulic components, wider compartments and side panels that swing out.

The new excavators bring Case’s total midi lineup to four models with the previously released 7.9-metric-ton CX75C SR and 8.6-metric-ton CX80C, both of which run on 56.3-horsepower Isuzu engines.

New Holland Construction has three midis: the 7.3-metric-ton E70D, 8.8-metric-ton E85D and 9.2-metric-ton E90D.

Quick Specs CX85E

Operating weight: 19,467 lb.

Engine: 72 hp Yanmar

Dig depth: 12’

Dump height: 17’

Bucket dig force: 14,163 lbf

Lift capacity: 7,165 lb.

Max hydraulic flow: 50.7 gpm

Quick Specs CX90E