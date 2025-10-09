Bobcat has rolled out two new zero-tailswing mini excavators for more power and lift capacity while working in tight spaces.

The 1.7-metric-ton E17 is a new model, which the company says is designed for all skill levels and brings premium features at a lower price.

The new 1.9-metric-ton E20 represents the model’s next generation with 24% more arm digging force and 26% more lifting capacity over the blade than its predecessor.

With their zero tailswing and in-track swing frame, the excavators can work up against walls and other obstacles, the company says. Operators can hydraulically retract the undercarriage from 53.5 inches down to 38.6 inches for fitting through narrow areas. They can also fold the dozer blade to that same narrower width.

Both are packed with features often found on larger models. That includes a closed-center hydraulic system with load-sensing pump for added smoothness, control and precision; fingertip controls; wider clearance between the upper structure and tracks; more durable tracks; improved cylinder fittings; automatic slew brake; and under-boom lighting.

They can operate attachments like grading and trenching buckets as well as augers, hydraulic and nitrogen breakers, and hydraulic clamp. Auxiliary hydraulic flow is 7.9 gallons per minute at 2,611 psi.

Other in-common features: improved lift-point locations and tie-down points; reinforced, easy-opening covers; and top light protection.

Both are scheduled to begin arriving at dealers in November.

Here’s a rundown on each of the new excavators:

E17: Retractable Undercarriage

Bobcat The E17 runs on a 15-horsepower diesel engine, has a lift capacity of 807 pounds and bucket breakout of 3,271 pound-force. It comes with FOPS/ROPS canopy.

Other key features:

Spacious flat floor.

Wider steps for easier entry and exit.

LED lighting.

Standard pin-on attachment system

Optional mechanical pin grabber coupler and clamp.

Other Quick Specs for E17:

Dig depth: 87.8”

Reach at ground level: 155.2”

Max dump height: 97.8”

Next-Generation E20

Bobcat The E20 also runs on a 15-horsepower diesel engine. It has a lift capacity of 1,098 pounds and bucket breakout of 4,121 pound-feet.

It comes standard with FOPS/ROPS canopy and can be purchased with an enclosed cab with heat. The cab version comes standard with auto idle, auto-shift travel system, 3D grab handles, reduced noise levels and Bluetooth radio, the company says.

Other key features:

Blade float.

Optional add-on counterweight.

Standard-equipped long arm for increased reach, digging depth and dump height (see specs below).

Standard-equipped long blade for improved grading and backfilling.

Premium joystick with fingertip controls for precise boom swing and auxiliary movement control.

Auto idle, auto shift and 3D grab handles (standard with enclosed cab option).

Other Quick Specs for E20: