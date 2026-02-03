Komatsu Reports Q3 Construction Equipment Sales Boost in North America

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Feb 3, 2026
Third-quarter construction equipment net sales in North America rose on improved selling prices and a depreciating yen.
Third-quarter construction equipment net sales in North America rose on improved selling prices and a depreciating yen.
Komatsu

Komatsu reported a small gain in North American construction, mining and utility equipment net sales in the third quarter of its fiscal year 2025, though the overall forecast for the year remains negative.

North American construction, mining and utility equipment net sales were up 2.2% in the third quarter to $1.7 billion but down 4.2% for the first nine months of the fiscal year to $4.7 billion.

Komatsu reported that, though it sold fewer machines in North America in the third quarter, revenue remained positive through improved equipment selling prices and the positive impact of a depreciating Japanese yen.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Komatsu sold 2,023 new financed machines in the U.S., according to Fusable’s EDA equipment finance data. Popular models included the WA320-8 wheel loader, PC88MR-11 mini excavator and PC360LC-11 excavator. EDA is owned by Fusable, parent company of Equipment World.

Looking at the full nine months in North America, Komatsu reported construction equipment sales rose on steady demand for energy-related sectors and infrastructure development, but the overall segment declined due to a drop in mining equipment sales.

Among construction highlights for the third quarter, Komatsu pointed to steady promotion of its Smart Construction jobsite digital solution and reported the total number of its Autonomous Haulage System (AHS) mining trucks in the market reached 982 units.

Net sales for the third fiscal quarter, among all Komatsu’s business segments, was up 3.5% year-over-year to $6.6 billion, while operating income in the quarter fell 12.7% to $912 million. For the first nine months of the year, net sales fell 1.4% to $18.8 billion and operating income was down 10.1% to $2.7 billion.

Overall net income for the third quarter fell 13.1% to $604 million and was down 13% in the first nine months of the fiscal year to $1.7 billion.

Global net sales from Komatsu’s construction, mining and utility equipment segment rose 3% year-over-year to $6.1 billion in the third quarter but were down 2.2% in the first nine months of the fiscal year to $17.3 billion.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks

Komatsu attributed declining global construction, mining and utility equipment sales over the first nine months of the fiscal year primarily to lower sales volumes and appreciation of the Japanese yen, despite the company’s efforts to boost selling prices.

For its full fiscal year 2026, Komatsu is still projecting net sales to decline 5.3% to just under $25 billion, while the company’s net income forecast for the year is a 27.2% decline to $2.1 billion. Construction net sales for the full year are expected to drop 6% to $23.1 billion, including a 3.7% decline in North American construction net sales to $6.4 billion.

As of October 2025, Komatsu estimates the full year negative impact of new tariffs from the U.S., which were announced in 2025, at $580 million.

Currency conversions as of February 2.

Related Stories
Getty Images 172237465
Market Pulse
Recorded Webinar: 2026 Construction Industry Outlook & Data Updates
Volvo Ce Ec230 Electric Excavator
Market Pulse
2026 Executive Outlook: Scott Young, Head of Region North America, Volvo Construction Equipment
Tony Fassino speaking at an American Road & Transportation Builders Association event.
Market Pulse
Caterpillar Announces More Leadership Changes; Fassino to Retire
Link-Belt Unveils Smarter Excavators Built for Every Operator
Partner Insights
Link-Belt Unveils Smarter Excavators Built for Every Operator
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Volvo's new 9-metric-ton ECR90 mini excavator shows off its short tail swing.
Compact Excavators
Volvo CE Unveils 3 New Mini Excavators — 2 with Tracks, 1 with Wheels
The next-gen ECR90, EC65 and wheeled EW65 feature redesigned cabs, increased horsepower and hydraulic flow, among other improvements.
Cat 308cr Front
Compact Excavators
Caterpillar's New 308CR Mini Excavator: Tighter Swing, More Dig Depth, Reach
Volvo completely redesigns its largest articulated dump truck, the A60.
Off-Road Trucks
Volvo Reveals Next Generation of Largest Articulated Dump Truck
A DeWalt booth representative demos the company's new DCPS612AG2 12-inch cut-off saw
World of Concrete
15 New Battery-Powered Tools & Takeaways from World of Concrete 2026
Link-Belt Unveils Smarter Excavators Built for Every Operator
Featured Sponsor
Link-Belt Unveils Smarter Excavators Built for Every Operator
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
5 Things To Know Before Buying A Flex-Wing Rotary Cutter
As You Explore Adding a New Flex-wing Cutter to Your Equipment Lineup, It’s Important to Know What Questions to Ask and Key Topics to Research Ahead of Time to Avoid Costly Mistakes and Ensure You Get the Right Flex-wing Cutter for the Job.
DownloadView All