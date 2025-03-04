French Connection: BOMAG, Dynapac Parent Fayat Group to Buy Mecalac

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Mar 4, 2025
Mecalac 12 MTX wheeled excavator
Mecalac

Mecalac is being taken under the wing of fellow France-based manufacturer Fayat Group, with the March 3 announcement of a signed acquisition agreement.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close by mid-2025. Both companies are privately held.

Mecalac, which was founded in France in 1974, manufactures a full line of excavators, loaders, backhoe loaders, site dumpers and compaction rollers for urban jobsites. The company says most of its machines are designed for multifunctionality, built to reduce the number of machines needed on the jobsite. Mecalac’s crawler and wheeled excavators feature a two-part boom with an integrated offset arm system. 

[Watch: “This Thing is Awesome”: Mecalac’s 8MCR Skid-Excavator (Review)]

In a joint letter, Mecalac Chairman and CEO Alexandre Marchetta and founder Henri Marchetta said that leading up to the transaction, Mecalac Group would continue to operate as usual and "remains committed to supporting its customers and partners around the world."

Mecalac has eight global sales offices, more than 200 dealers and manufacturing facilities in France, Germany, the UK and Turkey. The company used ConExpo 2017 to mark its entry into the North American market.

Fayat Group makes mixing plants, roadbuilding equipment, road maintenance equipment and other specialized construction products. It is the parent company to BOMAG, Dyapac, Secmair, Fayat Cleantech, Charlatte Manutention and PTC. Fayat Group posted $5.9 billion in sales in 2024, with 23,410 employees in 170 countries.

Fayat has grown through acquisitions over its 68 years in business, starting as a civil engineering company in 1957. In 2004, it acquired BOMAG, a German-based company that manufactures compaction equipment, pavers and milling machines, and it bought Seden-based paver, compactor and milling machine manufacturer Dynapac in 2017 from Atlas Copco.  

