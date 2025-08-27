New Holland Unveils Its First In-House Designed and Built Mini Excavators

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Aug 27, 2025
New Holland E42 D
New Holland Construction

New Holland Construction has unveiled its first fully in-house engineered mini excavators with the all-new 9,590-pound E42D and 10,912-pound E50D.

The design and manufacturing of the D-Series line was brought in-house to enhance machine performance, durability and operator experience, according to the manufacturer.

New Holland’s previous mini excavator models have been supplied by third-party vendors or via acquisition. CNH Industrial, parent of Case Construction Equipment and New Holland Construction, has been in a mini excavator production and development agreement with Hyundai since 2016. It also purchased Italian construction equipment manufacturer Sampierana S.p.A. in 2021, integrating its Eurocomach excavators, Sampierana undercarriages and spare parts into its product portfolio.

“The D-Series represents a new era for New Holland Construction excavators: Built by us, for our customers, with every detail focused on operator experience, performance and jobsite efficiency,” says Dan Kakareka, product manager for New Holland Construction North America. “This is the result of what we heard from customers and operators about what they need in this class size. A machine that works harder, handles better and keeps operators comfortable all day long.”

Performance in a Compact Frame

The zero-tail-swing E42D and E50D come with long-arm options, the choice of steel or rubber tracks, and a two-way or six-way blade with standard float function for versatility across a variety of utility, landscaping, light construction and agricultural applications.

Both come equipped with dual auxiliary hydraulic lines and an optional third high-flow line for powering demanding attachments like mulchers with precise flow control through the cab’s interface.

A Tier 4 Final FPT engine, designed with fuel-saving features like Eco Mode and auto idle, powers the excavators. The new models also come with a standard reversible cooling fan to keep radiators clear and engines running at optimal temperatures.

A tipping cab/canopy offers full hydraulic system access and three large side and rear panels for easy serviceability. The D-Series also comes with a free five-year telematics subscription, enabling remote monitoring of machine health, diagnostics and service needs.

The units are available with factory-installed couplers, buckets and thumbs.

New Holland E50 DNew Holland ConstructionOperator-Friendly Cab Options

Buyers can choose from a four-post ROPS/FOPS canopy or a fully enclosed cab. Both configurations offer a variety of standard comfort and safety features, including:

  • A fabric pneumatic suspension seat with automatic weight control and height-adjustable armrests
  • Intuitive joystick-mounted controls that move with the seat
  • Manual or automatic climate control with six directional vents
  • LED lights

The 7-inch color LCD display showcases coolant and hydraulic oil temperatures, fuel levels, engine rpm, machine hours and DPF regeneration status. Safety features include a rearview camera, control cut-out lever, manual/auto idle settings, rpm hand dial, a 2-inch seat belt, emergency exit hammer and keyed locks common to the ignition.

Additional cab comforts include a sliding right-side window, overhead-opening front window, radio and speakers, rearview mirrors, front wiper/washer, USB and 12V charging ports and bottle holder.

“We designed the E42D and E50D to deliver every time customers fire them up, but we’re not stopping there. This is the first step in the evolution of our D-Series mini excavators. More sizes, features and power are on the way as we expand the lineup,” Kakareka says.

The E42D and E50D mini excavators are available now through local North America New Holland Construction dealerships. 

New Holland E42D Specs

  • Operating Weight: 9,590 pounds
  • Standard Arm Length: 4 ft 7 in
  • Engine Model: FPT D1803
  • Ground Level Reach - Mono Boom: 17 ft 3 in
  • Dump Height - Mono Boom: 12 ft
  • Vertical Wall - Mono Boom: 7 ft 10 in
  • Dig Depth - Mono Boom: 10 ft 1 in
  • Travel Speed – Low/High: 1.6/2.8 mph
  • Arm Tearout: 4,946 lbf
  • Bucket Breakout 9,667 lbf
  • Main Pump Flow: 28.3 gpm

New Holland E50D Specs

  • Operating Weight: 10,912 pounds
  • Standard Arm Length: 4 ft 11 in
  • Engine Model: FPT D1803
  • Ground Level Reach - Mono Boom: 18 ft 1 in
  • Dump Height - Mono Boom: 12 ft 10 in
  • Vertical Wall - Mono Boom: 8 ft 3 in
  • Dig Depth - Mono Boom: 10 ft 11 in
  • Travel Speed – Low/High: 1.6/2.8 mph
  • Arm Tearout: 5,283 lbf
  • Bucket Breakout 9,667 lbf
  • Main Pump Flow: 34.1 gpm

 

