Cat 303.5 CR Mini Excavator Gets Speed and Productivity Boost

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Oct 14, 2025
Cat has enabled a software update for its 303.5 CR Mini Excavator for a faster transient speed than the previous next-generation models.

“The 2025 version has 35% more productivity and 25% more transient speed,” Greg Worley, market professional for Cat mini excavators, said in a LinkedIn video. “When we talk about transient speed, we’re not talking about top speed. We’re talking about how you get from 0 to 60.”

The new design, with quick transient speeds for accelerating from 0 to full speed, helps reposition the excavator faster, limiting the time it is not working, Cat says. The top travel speed is 2.8 mph. 

The update is compatible with all next-generation builds from 2021 to 2024. The current software version is available on the excavator’s operating monitor. Customers can get the latest update from their Cat dealer.

Key features of the 303.5 CR include:

  • Heavy lifting capability: The 303.5 CR can lift, swing and carry a standard 2,450-pound street plate.
  • Compact radius swing: The design reduces overhang when working to the side, allowing work in confined spaces.
  • Stick steer travel mode: Optional stick steer lets operators easily switch from traditional travel controls with levers and pedals to joystick controls to move the excavator and operate the blade.
  • Comfortable, intuitive cab: A canopy or sealed and pressurized cab configuration is available. Sealed cabs can be equipped with air conditioning, adjustable wrist rests and a suspension seat option. The next-generation LCD monitor provides machine information, or an advanced touchscreen monitor is also available.
  • Simplified service: Checkpoints are accessible from ground level and a tilt-up cab/canopy allows access to additional service areas.

 

 

 

 

Cat 303.5 CR Mini Excavator Specs

  • Net Power: 23.6 hp
  • Operating Weight: 9,239 lb
  • Dig Depth: 122.4 in
