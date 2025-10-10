Deere Redesigns 17 & 26 P-Tier Mini Excavators with More Power, Versatility

Attendees at Utility Expo 2025 try the new 26 P-Tier (foreground) and 17 P-Tier (background) compact excavators.
Equipment World

John Deere rolled out two redesigned mini excavators at the 2025 Utility Expo, boasting fast cycle times, improved digging power and expanded attachment compatibility for a variety of construction and landscaping tasks.

The 1.7-ton 17 P-Tier and the 2.7-ton 26 P-Tier are manufactured for Deere by Wacker Neuson as part of a 2022 collaborative supply agreement. Deere says the new models have both been "fully manufactured to John Deere specifications.”

Both come standard with one set of auxiliary hydraulic lines. A dual auxiliary hydraulic option is also available from the factory. For the 26 P-Tier specifically, operators will also find a diverter valve for plumbing auxiliaries to dedicated attachments like augers or compactors.

The mini excavators come with a standard arm or long arm option that adds up to 8 inches of dig depth.

These two new machines offer contractors a variety of new features, including an optional fixed pin mechanical coupler designed for quick attachment changes. Justin Steger, product marketing manager for John Deere excavators, says customers with wedge-style attachments will be pleased to find that this new coupler will still maintain their needed compatibility with available adapters.

“These machines are really designed to do a couple things: one, we're maximizing the breakout force on the tool or attachment,” says Steger. “And two, we’re speeding up the response in the hydraulics to give this machine some quicker response times, keep those operators happy and productive.”

Deere’s P-Tier compact excavators will now come with float even on standard blades from the 26 P-Tier and up in the product line.

New Cab for 26 P-Tier

A completely redesigned cab for the 26 P-Tier includes new operator comfort features like standard heat and air conditioning, Bluetooth radio and LED lighting.  

Large entryways and “virtually unrestricted sightlines” deliver visibility to all areas of the jobsite. The ergonomically designed operators station includes a mechanical suspension seat with adjustable arm rests. Guards, mirrors, a 3-inch seat belt or fire extinguisher bracket are available through field kits and service parts.  

Maintenance and Warranty

Deere has also added features to help owners manage and maintain their machines. Both the 17 P-Tier and 26 P-Tier now come standard with easy-access battery disconnects and a sealed, in-cab switch module.

A 500-hour maintenance tracker, accessible in the monitor, alerts the operator when the machine is within 10 hours of a required service. Factory-installed JDLink telematics provides machine health and location data to the John Deere Operations Center, helping customers improve uptime and prevent theft.

John Deere compact excavator models come with a two-year, 2000-hour standard warranty, and customizable extended warranty options are available.

17 P-Tier Specs

  • Net Power: 14.5 horsepower
  • Max. Digging Depth: 7 ft. 2 in.
  • Operating Weight: 3,790 lb
  • Tailswing Radius: 2 ft. 3 in.
  • Digging Reach: 12 ft. 6 in. (Mono Boom)
  • Digging Height: 11 ft. 7 in (Mono Boom)
  • Dump Height: 8 ft. 3 in. (Mono Boom)
  • Swing Speed: 9.4 rpm                  
  • Travel Speed – High: 2.6 mph                  
  • Arm Tearout: 1,933 lbf                             
  • Bucket Breakout: 3,597 lbf

26 P-Tier Specs

  • Net Power: 20 horsepower
  • Max. Digging Depth: 8 ft. 6 in.
  • Operating Weight: 6,110 lb
  • Tailswing Radius: 2 ft. 7 in.
  • Digging Reach: 15 ft. 2 in. (Mono Boom)
  • Digging Height: 14 ft. 2 in. (Mono Boom)
  • Dump Height: 10 ft. (Mono Boom)
  • Swing Speed: 9.1 rpm                 
  • Travel Speed – High: 2.8 mph                 
  • Arm Tearout: 3,410 lbf                            
  • Bucket Breakout: 4,994 lbf

 

