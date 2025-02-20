What’s New for Compact Excavators? Buyer’s Guide 2025

Richard Ries (EQW)
Feb 20, 2025
bobcat e35 excavator digging trench
The Bobcat E35 is available with a standard arm; options include a long arm and an extendable arm. All three arms are available on Bobcat excavators with 25-horsepower naturally aspirated diesel engines or turbo diesel engines rated at 33 horsepower. Two-speed travel with Auto-Shift moves in and out of high range with no need for a manual downshift. A rocker-style thumb switch on the left joystick provides greater boom swing control compared to foot pedals.
Bobcat

Improvements continue for compact excavators, with new models arriving as well as technological and comfort upgrades to existing lineups.

The versatile toolcarriers are the second highest sales volume product, behind compact track loaders, with more than 34,500 new financed units sold in 2024, a 4.5% increase over 2023, according to Fusable’s EDA equipment finance data

Here’s the latest in compact excavators 10 metric tons and under – some like to call them mini excavators, and we even have some “midis” – from Bobcat, Case, Caterpillar, Develon, Hitachi, JCB, John Deere, Kato, Kubota, Mecalac, New Holland, Takeuchi, Volvo and Yanmar.

Bobcat

Bobcat offers a full line of features to address customers’ demands for efficiency and productivity, according to Ryan Saunders, senior product marketing specialist.

One is Bobcat’s depth check system, which uses sensors to monitor bucket depth, preventing over- and under-digging while eliminating the need for manual measurements. The sensors detect the position of the bucket’s teeth, allowing operators to set their desired dig depth and work against the benchmark using the display to monitor progress.

Bobcat also offers an extendable arm option that provides up to 30 inches of extra reach. This allows operators to dig deeper and reach farther on command.

Case

CASE CX50D Mini Excavator diggingPowered by a Perkins engine rated at 58.7 gross horsepower, the Case CX50D has a swing boom that can be offset left or right. The standard counterweight provides zero tail swing radius, while the two optional counterweights create overhang of either 7 or 11 inches. Operating weight is 10,912 pounds.Case CEThe 5-metric-ton Case CX50D mini excavator combines more punch in a compact design for greater lifting capacity and better digging performance, the company says.

Versatile hydraulics support advanced attachments such as tiltrotators and mulchers. Operators benefit from a comfortable, automotive-style cab featuring adjustable seating, automatic climate control and an intuitive 7-inch LCD screen.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights

Caterpillar

Cat 305CR excavator breaking rock with breakerThe Cat 305 CR has 45 net horsepower and an operating weight of 12,688 pounds in the most common configuration and a minimum operating weight of 11,016 pounds with canopy. With optional Stick Steer, the operator can select between traditional lever-and pedal-control to joystick control to move the excavator and operate the blade. A Next Generation LCD monitor is standard; an advanced touchscreen monitor is optional.CaterpillarCaterpillar Ease of Use for compact excavators includes Indicate, an entry-level grade system; E-Fence, for setting geo boundaries; Swing Assist for return-to-trench auto positioning; and Bucket Assist to maintain bucket angle, according to Greg Worley, Cat market professional. It has been standard on 306 CR through 310 CR models and is coming to the 305 CR in 2025.

Some customers want the additional assurance of a laser system. A laser catcher will be available for all Ease of Use-equipped machines starting in 2025. Ease of Use is one feature in Cat’s extensive offering of technology for compact excavators.

Develon

Develon DX17Z excavator picking up rockThe Develon DX17Z-7 compact excavator has 16 horsepower, swing speed of 9.2 rpm and an operating weight of 4,211 pounds. Maximum digging depth is 7 feet 3 inches, and the standard bucket is 0.05 cubic yards. A ditch-cleaning bucket, a heavy-duty bucket, a hydraulic quick coupler and a thumb are available options.DevelonThe DX17Z-7 is Develon’s smallest excavator at around 4,200 pounds of operating weight and with a track width of just 4 feet.

The retractable undercarriage allows access to the tightest sites while providing stability, including work over the side, says Andy Jeong, product manager, mini excavators.

The foldable dozer blade and zero tail swing complement the narrow profile of the tracks.

The DX17Z-7 is designed as a replacement for hand labor yet offers a full range of features including switchable ISO and backhoe control patterns, My Develon telematics, auxiliary hydraulics with flush-face couplers, thumb eye on the stick and rubber tracks for minimal ground disruption.

Hitachi

Hitachi ZX50U excavator picking up rockThe ZX50U-5N from Hitachi has 36.8 net horsepower and an operating weight of 10,560 pounds. Maximum dig depth is 11 feet 7 inches. Specs include rubber or steel grousers or rubber tracks. An auxiliary function lever includes a trigger switch plus an analog switch that can be used to control attachments.HitachiHitachi’s line of Zaxis 5N compact excavators feature a host of upgrades including in-cab flow rate adjustment on the ZX50U-5N and ZX60USB-5N, blade float option on the ZX30U-5N to ZX60USB-5N and complete hydraulic quick coupler and second auxiliary piping on premium versions of the ZX30U-5N through the ZX60USB-5N, according to Patrick Baker, product manager.

LED work lights are standard on all models. Hitachi compact excavator models with a “U” are short tail swing machines, and those with “USB” have an ultra-short tail swing and swing boom.

A factory-installed cylinder bracket simplifies thumb installation. A dozer blade is standard on all Zaxis-5N Series models, while an optional angle blade is available on the ZX35U-5N, ZX50U-5N and ZX60USB-5N machines.

JCB

JCB 55z excavator on dirt pileThe JCB 55Z-1 is a zero tail swing model with 48.3 horsepower and an 11,830-pound operating weight. Maximum dig depth is 12 feet 7 inches, and maximum dump height is 14 feet. It falls in the middle of JCB’s compact excavator lineup, ranging from the 18Z-1 with an 8-foot max dig depth to the 100C-2 with a 16-foot-8 max dig depth.JCBJCB’s lineup of compact excavators ranges from 1 to 10 metric tons and features spacious cabs with operator-friendly layouts, low-effort joystick controls and excellent visibility, according to Lee Tice, product manager.

Select models feature a 7-inch color display to access machine features and performance metrics. Advanced hydraulics with proportional auxiliary control provide smooth handling of attachments, greater precision and faster cycle times. Bronze graphite-impregnated bushings enable 500-hour greasing intervals.

Models up to 3.5 metric tons have Perkins engines, while larger machines are powered by Kohler engines.

JCB offers two versions of its popular 19C-1 – diesel and the electric 19C-1E. Both are conventional tail swing with 101 inches of maximum dig depth and 103 inches of maximum dump height.

Operating weights are 4,211 pounds for the diesel and 4,193 pounds for the battery electric models. The 19C-1E has all the performance of the 19C-1 for use indoors or other areas where noise and fumes are restricted.

John Deere

Deere 30 PTier excavator digging hole beside fenceThe Kato HD35V5 has a Yanmar engine rated at 23 horsepower, an operating weight of 8,082 pounds and a standard bucket width of 24 inches and 0.13 cubic yards. A 5-foot-1 dozer blade is standard. This zero tail swing excavator has 10% more digging force, and the four-pump system gives quick hydraulic response to all functions.John DeereThe John Deere 30 P-Tier compact excavator is designed for performance in tight spaces, according to Justin Steger, product marketing manager.

Part of John Deere's P-Tier lineup, it features a powerful engine, improved hydraulics, and enhanced lifting capabilities, making it ideal for a variety of jobs.

The 30 P-Tier is equipped with a spacious, ergonomic operator's cabin for comfort and ease of use, alongside easy-to-maintain components. With advanced technologies like JDLink for remote machine monitoring, it offers increased efficiency, productivity, and uptime, ensuring operators can tackle demanding tasks with confidence and precision.

Kato

Kato HD35V5 excavator digging ditch beside worker with shovelThe Kato HD35V5 has a Yanmar engine rated at 23 horsepower, an operating weight of 8,082 pounds and a standard bucket width of 24 inches and 0.13 cubic yards. A 5-foot-1 dozer blade is standard. This zero tail swing excavator has 10% more digging force, and the four-pump system gives quick hydraulic response to all functions.KatoKato’s line of V5 and N series excavators are simple, functional and durable and sized from 0.9 metric tons to 8.5 metric tons, says Charles Baldwin, Kato sales representative.

The V5 Mini Excavator series has zero tail swing, high-powered digging force, a four-pump system and pilot controls for smooth and easy operation and immediate feedback.

Kato’s excavators are designed to be fuel efficient and easy to maintain. They feature an auto-parking brake and a neutral engine-start.

The 35N5 and 55N4 are conventional tail swing excavators equipped with larger counterweights.

Kato construction equipment for North America is supplied by Kato Works, which has been in the equipment manufacturing business in Japan since 1895.

Compact Excavator Sales, the North American distributor for Kato Construction Equipment, is a family-owned business with headquarters in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, from which it manages its U.S. dealer network and warranty services and maintains parts inventory.

Kubota

Kubota KX080 excavator digging with bucket extended high up on dirt wallThe Kubota KX080-5 compact excavator has a Kubota engine rated at 66.6 horsepower. Operating weight varies from 18,520 pounds with rubber tracks to 19,620 pounds with steel tracks and the optional angle blade. The two-speed drive shifts automatically for efficient machine maneuverability.KubotaKubota keeps things organized under the hood with easy access to the daily maintenance items such as filters, engine oil dipstick and fill, fuel/water separator bowl, hydraulic valve banks and the battery, according to Bill Holton, product manager.

If service points are easy to access, daily checks and other service tasks are more likely to be performed, which preserves machine life and the investment in the equipment, he says.

Dash-5 (-5) generation machines offer as standard KubotaNow telematics. This provides the owner peace of mind that the machine is on the job, running smoothly, and when a prescribed periodic maintenance interval arrives, the telematics feature provides a reminder. Owners can also check the vitals of their machines at any given time, from oil and water temps to battery charge and fuel levels.

A restart inhibit feature adds a level of security and peace of mind that the machine will be onsite and ready to work when it is needed.

Kubota offers a full range of compact excavators from 1 to 8 metric tons with zero, minimal and conventional tail swing.

Mecalac

MECALAC 9MWR excavator loading truck with dirtThe Mecalac 9MWR has an operating weight up to 19,850 pounds and is rated at 75 horsepower. Travel speed is up to 22 mph. The low center of gravity design provides stability and easy cab access without compromising ground clearance. Mecalac Connect provides attachment exchange from the cab and has automatic play compensation for a secure fit.MecalacSince mid-2024, Mecalac has seen increasing interest in its four models of wheeled excavators, the smallest two of which meet our criteria for compact models: the 7MWR and 9MWR.

MWR stands for Mecalac Wheeled Rapid. Rapid refers to travel speed, and it is this faster travel speed that finds favor with customers, especially municipalities.

According to General Manager Peter Bigwood, the company continues to see good response for its tracked models – the 6MCR, 8MCR and 10MCR – which it refers to as Crawler-Skid Excavators in reference to the compact track loader-style undercarriage. The wheeled models have higher travel speeds but come at a higher price than tracked models of similar capacities and don’t provide as much flotation in soft underfoot conditions.

Mecalac’s three-piece boom and stick and the Mecalac Connect System maximize the utility of a full range of buckets and attachments, including forks, loader and excavator buckets, grapples, thumbs and augers on all their compact excavators whether tracked or wheeled.

New Holland

New Holland E85D excavator scooping dirtThe E85D falls in the middle of New Holland’s three-machine lineup of “midi” excavators. The three new models are designed for customers needing more capacity and performance than a mini excavator. The E85D has a Yanmar engine rated at 73 horsepower and an operating weight of 19,447 pounds with cab and rubber tracks. Options include steel tracks, a long arm and a light or a heavy counterweight.New HollandNew Holland launched a line of three D Series “midi” excavators in the fourth quarter of 2024: the E70D, E85D and E90D.

Basic specs include operating weights of 16,072 to 20,305 pounds and engine ratings from 60.2 to 73 horsepower.

The largest of the C Series compact excavators from New Holland is the E60C with an operating weight of 12,940 pounds and 64.7 horsepower, so these new D Series models bring next-level performance to the line, says Dan Kakareka, product manager for New Holland Construction North America.

They are designed to bridge the gap between mini and full-size excavators while still fitting the tight sites common in construction, landscaping and municipal projects.

LED lighting and rearview cameras come standard. Adjustable heated seating and advanced climate control are also standard. All three are available with standard or extended arms. Maximum dig depths and dump heights range from 160.2 and 175.2 inches for the E70D with the standard arm to 181.9 and 191.8 inches for the E90D with the optional arm.

Takeuchi

Takeuchi TB395W excavator bucket outstretched about to scoop from clay ridgeThe Takeuchi TB395W has a Deutz engine rated at 114 horsepower, an operating weight of 23,424 pounds and maximum travel speeds of 9.7 in low and 18.1 mph in high range. Maximum dig depth is 13 feet 5.2 inches. The cab has automatic climate control, heated air-suspension seating and tiltable steering wheel.TakeuchiThe Takeuchi TB395W provides the benefits of a wheeled excavator, including higher travel speeds and the ability to handle both on- and off-road applications, says Lee Padgett, national product manager.

Features include two steering modes: 2WS (two-wheel steering) and 4WSC (four-wheel with crab steering). A two-piece boom with long arm allows for greater clearance between the bucket and dozer blade due to arm-mount position, allowing the bucket to be pulled all the way back to the dozer blade.

An Auto Cruise feature enables operators to set and adjust their travel speeds with a toggle switch and is ideal when using attachments that require a consistent, repeatable travel speed, such as a mulcher, mower or trencher.

The newly redesigned interior of the TB395W features an easy-to-read, multifunction, 8-inch color touchscreen monitor and intuitive jog dial for easy access to air conditioning and digital audio broadcasting radio functions. Simple, one-touch control switches operate other machine functions such as work lights, Standard and Eco working modes, primary auxiliary detent, low- and high-speed gear box, swing boom/second boom select, differential lock, manual regen/regen inhibit and lift overload alarm

Volvo CE

Volvo EC37 Compact Excavator dumping gravelThe Volvo EC37 is powered by a Volvo engine rated at 24.8 horsepower and has operating weights of 8,345 pounds with cab and 8,102 pounds with canopy. The EC37 has the same cab space as larger models, such as the ECR50. The automative-style jog wheel and 5-inch color display make it easy to navigate menus to fine-tune performance and program hydraulic settings to match attachments.Volvo CEThe compact excavator market is crowded, and Volvo CE aims to stand out by focusing on improving the operator experience, according to Darren Ashton, product manager.

That means spacious, ergonomic cabs with top-notch visibility, adjustable seats and floating armrests, a bigger, clearer HMI (human-machine interface), and an elongated undercarriage to reduce the dreaded “rocking-chair effect.”

The new EC37 and ECR40 are prime examples of this, winning multiple awards in their first year. Customizable hydraulics, work modes and auto engine shutdown contribute to a 10% boost in fuel efficiency. These models also make switching attachments easier.

Yanmar

Yanmar ViO35-7 excavator scooping dirtThe ViO35-7 from Yanmar has a 3-cylinder direct-injection engine rated at 25.3 gross horsepower. Operating weights range from 7,573 pounds for canopy with rubber tracks and no quick coupler to 8,267 pounds for cab with steel tracks and quick coupler. Standard features include 4.3-inch color LCD monitor, SmartAssist Remote fleet management system, and auto deceleration and Eco mode for fuel efficiency.YanmarThe zero tail swing ViO35-7 launched late in 2024 and exhibits the latest features in the Yanmar lineup.

Immediately noticeable are the clean design and comfort of the new cab and greatly improved visibility by way of larger glass space – even the overheard skylight glass is enlarged, according to Zac Evans, product manager. The 4.3-inch LCD monitor has access to key features but is not burdened by superfluous information, making navigation and information access much easier and more intuitive. Available functions include five attachment settings, flow rate adjustment and service history. The monitor also displays fault code with text explanations and advises actions to be taken.

Improvements to the hydraulic system led to a 7% increase in excavation efficiency and improvements to travel speed and tractive force. Additionally, the dual-locking hydraulic quick coupler allows attachment changes from the cab.

 

Related Stories
Hyundai HX90A compact excavator dumping dirt
Compact Excavators
Hyundai Debuts its Largest Compact Excavator, the HX90A
Kubota U17-5 Mini Excavator digging ditch
Compact Excavators
Tough Machine for Light Jobs: Kubota Launches Next-Gen U17-5 Mini Excavator
Maxresdefault 67a0f71adb702
Compact Excavators
A Closer Look: Kubota’s First Electric Mini Excavator, the KX038-4e
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Partner Insights
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Top Stories
bobcat e35 excavator digging trench
Compact Excavators
What’s New for Compact Excavators? Buyer’s Guide 2025
The latest from Bobcat, Case, Caterpillar, Deere, Develon, Hitachi, JCB, Kato, Kubota, Mecalac, New Holland, Takeuchi, Volvo, Yanmar
a herc rentals sign
Mergers & Acquisitions
Herc Swoops in to Outbid United Rentals in Mega Deal to Acquire H&E
Maxresdefault 67b4b686995b8
Videos
Watch Classic Caterpillars, International Dozer Show Off at Ederville
Hyundai HX90A compact excavator dumping dirt
Compact Excavators
Hyundai Debuts its Largest Compact Excavator, the HX90A
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency
Download the free guide now and implement all 13 steps in your shop today.
DownloadView All