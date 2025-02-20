The Bobcat E35 is available with a standard arm; options include a long arm and an extendable arm. All three arms are available on Bobcat excavators with 25-horsepower naturally aspirated diesel engines or turbo diesel engines rated at 33 horsepower. Two-speed travel with Auto-Shift moves in and out of high range with no need for a manual downshift. A rocker-style thumb switch on the left joystick provides greater boom swing control compared to foot pedals.

Improvements continue for compact excavators, with new models arriving as well as technological and comfort upgrades to existing lineups.

The versatile toolcarriers are the second highest sales volume product, behind compact track loaders, with more than 34,500 new financed units sold in 2024, a 4.5% increase over 2023, according to Fusable’s EDA equipment finance data.

Here’s the latest in compact excavators 10 metric tons and under – some like to call them mini excavators, and we even have some “midis” – from Bobcat, Case, Caterpillar, Develon, Hitachi, JCB, John Deere, Kato, Kubota, Mecalac, New Holland, Takeuchi, Volvo and Yanmar.

Bobcat

Bobcat offers a full line of features to address customers’ demands for efficiency and productivity, according to Ryan Saunders, senior product marketing specialist.

One is Bobcat’s depth check system, which uses sensors to monitor bucket depth, preventing over- and under-digging while eliminating the need for manual measurements. The sensors detect the position of the bucket’s teeth, allowing operators to set their desired dig depth and work against the benchmark using the display to monitor progress.

Bobcat also offers an extendable arm option that provides up to 30 inches of extra reach. This allows operators to dig deeper and reach farther on command.

Case

Case CE The 5-metric-ton Case CX50D mini excavator combines more punch in a compact design for greater lifting capacity and better digging performance, the company says.

Versatile hydraulics support advanced attachments such as tiltrotators and mulchers. Operators benefit from a comfortable, automotive-style cab featuring adjustable seating, automatic climate control and an intuitive 7-inch LCD screen.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar Caterpillar Ease of Use for compact excavators includes Indicate, an entry-level grade system; E-Fence, for setting geo boundaries; Swing Assist for return-to-trench auto positioning; and Bucket Assist to maintain bucket angle, according to Greg Worley, Cat market professional. It has been standard on 306 CR through 310 CR models and is coming to the 305 CR in 2025.

Some customers want the additional assurance of a laser system. A laser catcher will be available for all Ease of Use-equipped machines starting in 2025. Ease of Use is one feature in Cat’s extensive offering of technology for compact excavators.

Develon

Develon The DX17Z-7 is Develon’s smallest excavator at around 4,200 pounds of operating weight and with a track width of just 4 feet.

The retractable undercarriage allows access to the tightest sites while providing stability, including work over the side, says Andy Jeong, product manager, mini excavators.

The foldable dozer blade and zero tail swing complement the narrow profile of the tracks.

The DX17Z-7 is designed as a replacement for hand labor yet offers a full range of features including switchable ISO and backhoe control patterns, My Develon telematics, auxiliary hydraulics with flush-face couplers, thumb eye on the stick and rubber tracks for minimal ground disruption.

Hitachi

Hitachi Hitachi’s line of Zaxis 5N compact excavators feature a host of upgrades including in-cab flow rate adjustment on the ZX50U-5N and ZX60USB-5N, blade float option on the ZX30U-5N to ZX60USB-5N and complete hydraulic quick coupler and second auxiliary piping on premium versions of the ZX30U-5N through the ZX60USB-5N, according to Patrick Baker, product manager.

LED work lights are standard on all models. Hitachi compact excavator models with a “U” are short tail swing machines, and those with “USB” have an ultra-short tail swing and swing boom.

A factory-installed cylinder bracket simplifies thumb installation. A dozer blade is standard on all Zaxis-5N Series models, while an optional angle blade is available on the ZX35U-5N, ZX50U-5N and ZX60USB-5N machines.

JCB

JCB JCB’s lineup of compact excavators ranges from 1 to 10 metric tons and features spacious cabs with operator-friendly layouts, low-effort joystick controls and excellent visibility, according to Lee Tice, product manager.

Select models feature a 7-inch color display to access machine features and performance metrics. Advanced hydraulics with proportional auxiliary control provide smooth handling of attachments, greater precision and faster cycle times. Bronze graphite-impregnated bushings enable 500-hour greasing intervals.

Models up to 3.5 metric tons have Perkins engines, while larger machines are powered by Kohler engines.

JCB offers two versions of its popular 19C-1 – diesel and the electric 19C-1E. Both are conventional tail swing with 101 inches of maximum dig depth and 103 inches of maximum dump height.

Operating weights are 4,211 pounds for the diesel and 4,193 pounds for the battery electric models. The 19C-1E has all the performance of the 19C-1 for use indoors or other areas where noise and fumes are restricted.

John Deere

John Deere The John Deere 30 P-Tier compact excavator is designed for performance in tight spaces, according to Justin Steger, product marketing manager.

Part of John Deere's P-Tier lineup, it features a powerful engine, improved hydraulics, and enhanced lifting capabilities, making it ideal for a variety of jobs.

The 30 P-Tier is equipped with a spacious, ergonomic operator's cabin for comfort and ease of use, alongside easy-to-maintain components. With advanced technologies like JDLink for remote machine monitoring, it offers increased efficiency, productivity, and uptime, ensuring operators can tackle demanding tasks with confidence and precision.

Kato

Kato Kato’s line of V5 and N series excavators are simple, functional and durable and sized from 0.9 metric tons to 8.5 metric tons, says Charles Baldwin, Kato sales representative.

The V5 Mini Excavator series has zero tail swing, high-powered digging force, a four-pump system and pilot controls for smooth and easy operation and immediate feedback.

Kato’s excavators are designed to be fuel efficient and easy to maintain. They feature an auto-parking brake and a neutral engine-start.

The 35N5 and 55N4 are conventional tail swing excavators equipped with larger counterweights.

Kato construction equipment for North America is supplied by Kato Works, which has been in the equipment manufacturing business in Japan since 1895.

Compact Excavator Sales, the North American distributor for Kato Construction Equipment, is a family-owned business with headquarters in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, from which it manages its U.S. dealer network and warranty services and maintains parts inventory.

Kubota

Kubota Kubota keeps things organized under the hood with easy access to the daily maintenance items such as filters, engine oil dipstick and fill, fuel/water separator bowl, hydraulic valve banks and the battery, according to Bill Holton, product manager.

If service points are easy to access, daily checks and other service tasks are more likely to be performed, which preserves machine life and the investment in the equipment, he says.

Dash-5 (-5) generation machines offer as standard KubotaNow telematics. This provides the owner peace of mind that the machine is on the job, running smoothly, and when a prescribed periodic maintenance interval arrives, the telematics feature provides a reminder. Owners can also check the vitals of their machines at any given time, from oil and water temps to battery charge and fuel levels.

A restart inhibit feature adds a level of security and peace of mind that the machine will be onsite and ready to work when it is needed.

Kubota offers a full range of compact excavators from 1 to 8 metric tons with zero, minimal and conventional tail swing.

Mecalac

Mecalac Since mid-2024, Mecalac has seen increasing interest in its four models of wheeled excavators, the smallest two of which meet our criteria for compact models: the 7MWR and 9MWR.

MWR stands for Mecalac Wheeled Rapid. Rapid refers to travel speed, and it is this faster travel speed that finds favor with customers, especially municipalities.

According to General Manager Peter Bigwood, the company continues to see good response for its tracked models – the 6MCR, 8MCR and 10MCR – which it refers to as Crawler-Skid Excavators in reference to the compact track loader-style undercarriage. The wheeled models have higher travel speeds but come at a higher price than tracked models of similar capacities and don’t provide as much flotation in soft underfoot conditions.

Mecalac’s three-piece boom and stick and the Mecalac Connect System maximize the utility of a full range of buckets and attachments, including forks, loader and excavator buckets, grapples, thumbs and augers on all their compact excavators whether tracked or wheeled.

New Holland

New Holland New Holland launched a line of three D Series “midi” excavators in the fourth quarter of 2024: the E70D, E85D and E90D.

Basic specs include operating weights of 16,072 to 20,305 pounds and engine ratings from 60.2 to 73 horsepower.

The largest of the C Series compact excavators from New Holland is the E60C with an operating weight of 12,940 pounds and 64.7 horsepower, so these new D Series models bring next-level performance to the line, says Dan Kakareka, product manager for New Holland Construction North America.

They are designed to bridge the gap between mini and full-size excavators while still fitting the tight sites common in construction, landscaping and municipal projects.

LED lighting and rearview cameras come standard. Adjustable heated seating and advanced climate control are also standard. All three are available with standard or extended arms. Maximum dig depths and dump heights range from 160.2 and 175.2 inches for the E70D with the standard arm to 181.9 and 191.8 inches for the E90D with the optional arm.

Takeuchi

Takeuchi The Takeuchi TB395W provides the benefits of a wheeled excavator, including higher travel speeds and the ability to handle both on- and off-road applications, says Lee Padgett, national product manager.

Features include two steering modes: 2WS (two-wheel steering) and 4WSC (four-wheel with crab steering). A two-piece boom with long arm allows for greater clearance between the bucket and dozer blade due to arm-mount position, allowing the bucket to be pulled all the way back to the dozer blade.

An Auto Cruise feature enables operators to set and adjust their travel speeds with a toggle switch and is ideal when using attachments that require a consistent, repeatable travel speed, such as a mulcher, mower or trencher.

The newly redesigned interior of the TB395W features an easy-to-read, multifunction, 8-inch color touchscreen monitor and intuitive jog dial for easy access to air conditioning and digital audio broadcasting radio functions. Simple, one-touch control switches operate other machine functions such as work lights, Standard and Eco working modes, primary auxiliary detent, low- and high-speed gear box, swing boom/second boom select, differential lock, manual regen/regen inhibit and lift overload alarm

Volvo CE

Volvo CE The compact excavator market is crowded, and Volvo CE aims to stand out by focusing on improving the operator experience, according to Darren Ashton, product manager.

That means spacious, ergonomic cabs with top-notch visibility, adjustable seats and floating armrests, a bigger, clearer HMI (human-machine interface), and an elongated undercarriage to reduce the dreaded “rocking-chair effect.”

The new EC37 and ECR40 are prime examples of this, winning multiple awards in their first year. Customizable hydraulics, work modes and auto engine shutdown contribute to a 10% boost in fuel efficiency. These models also make switching attachments easier.

Yanmar

Yanmar The zero tail swing ViO35-7 launched late in 2024 and exhibits the latest features in the Yanmar lineup.

Immediately noticeable are the clean design and comfort of the new cab and greatly improved visibility by way of larger glass space – even the overheard skylight glass is enlarged, according to Zac Evans, product manager. The 4.3-inch LCD monitor has access to key features but is not burdened by superfluous information, making navigation and information access much easier and more intuitive. Available functions include five attachment settings, flow rate adjustment and service history. The monitor also displays fault code with text explanations and advises actions to be taken.

Improvements to the hydraulic system led to a 7% increase in excavation efficiency and improvements to travel speed and tractive force. Additionally, the dual-locking hydraulic quick coupler allows attachment changes from the cab.